AROUND TOWN
Renaissance faire
ESSEX JUNCTION — The Winter Renaissance Faire returns to the Champlain Valley Exposition indoors from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 4 and 5. The event for all ages, features performance troupes, including singers, musicians and dancers, as well as medieval living history and fight demonstrations, over 60 artisans and craft vendors. Kids under age 6 get in free. Tickets are available at the door or at www.vtgatherings.com online.
Civil rights
COLCHESTER — Saint Michael’s College will host renowned legal scholar, civil rights advocate and former judge Margaret A. Burnham at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 31, McCarthy Arts Center Recital Hall in Colchester. Her talk is part of the college’s Donald J. Sutherland Lecture Series and will serve as the keynote address in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day this month.
Burnham will speak about her work investigating racial violence and murders in the Jim Crow era, cases and stories that, until now, have been erased or ignored through history.
Free and open to the public, for tickets, visit Margaret-Burnham-SMC.eventbrite.com online. Livestream available; register at the same link.
AUD improvements
BARRE — The Barre Auditorium was selected as the Norwich University Senior Project in 2022-23. On Jan. 13, the student team from the School of Engineering, which began assessing the AUD during the fall season, met with students from the Architecture + Art to further examine the facility. The two teams will work together during the winter season and make recommendations for building improvements.
AROUND VT
Firearms storage
Vermonters who need to remove firearms from their homes now have access to a renewed program that provides safe storage at sites statewide, the Vermont State Police and the Vermont Attorney General’s Office announced. Under the Firearms Storage Program, eight federally licensed firearms dealers in the state have signed up to accept firearms for temporary storage due to a protection order or for other safekeeping reasons.
People may need to access safe firearms storage sites either due to a court order, or for other reasons such as travel, the presence of young children, mental health concerns, and more.
People who are concerned about firearms that belong to someone other than a family or household member can contact a law enforcement agency regarding a court order called an Extreme Risk Protection Order, which requires a gun owner to surrender firearms. Only a State’s Attorney’s Office or the Attorney General’s Office may file a petition for the order.
The eight safe storage sites are: R & L Archery, Barre; Hawk Hill Guns & Tackle, Brandon; Roland W. Hubbard Jr., East Dummerston; J Stone and Son Transport, Hancock; Green Mountain Sporting Goods LLC, Irasburg; Vermont Field Sports, Middlebury; AGC Arms, Shaftsbury; Parro’s Gun Shop, Waterbury.
Visit vsp.vermont.gov/firearmstorage for more information.
Outdoor power equipment
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Having the right outdoor power equipment on hand year-round is important, says the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, which advises home and business owners to grow familiar with safe operating procedures and think ahead before foul weather or a power outage disrupts life. To get ready for inclement weather, identify which equipment is needed.
Chainsaws or pole saws can trim limbs and shrubs ahead of a storm and handle clearing. A portable generator will power key appliances and charge cell phones when utilities go down; a whole house generator can keep the lights and appliances on and running. Water pumps can help get water and muck out of basements and homes. A utility type vehicle can transport people and supplies quickly in an emergency.
Prouty registration
LEBANON, N.H. — The Friends of Dartmouth Cancer Center announce registration is now open for the 42nd annual Prouty fundraiser to benefit cancer research and patient and family support services at the center. The July 14-15 event participation options include cycling, walking, rowing, golfing and the Prouty Ultimate (two days of cycling throughout New Hampshire and Vermont). Virtual participation is also available.
Since its inception, the Prouty has raised more than $52 million to support cancer research and patient support services. Visit www.theprouty.org for more information and to register.
BIRTHS
Copley Hospital
A son, Thomas Wilcox Houston, was born Jan. 17, 2023, to Mary Hastings and Joseph Houston, of Craftsbury.
Gifford Medical Center
A daughter was born Jan. 4, 2023, to Brendan Rogers and Kallie Fairbanks, of Bethel.
A daughter, Teagan Renée Aiken, was born Jan. 6, 2023, to Ryan Aiken and Christine Rondeau, of Pomfret.
A daughter, Eleanor Marie Knapp, was born Jan. 7, 2023, to Ryan and Katherine Kreis Knapp, of Plainfield.
A daughter, Savanna Lee White was born Jan. 8, 2023, to Zachary White and Mikaela Townsend, of East Barre.
A daughter, Savannah Ruby Churchill, was born Jan. 11, 2023, to Michael Churchill and Brieonna Bassette, of North Hartland.
BUSINESS
Manager wanted
The Vermont Farm Show Inc. invites interested parties to respond to its request for proposals for a farm show manager. The manager is responsible for the overall planning, production and closeout of the show. To apply, follow the request for proposals instructions at vtfarmshow.com online. Request for proposals are due by 5 p.m. March 1. Interested applicants are encouraged to indicate their intent by 5 p.m. Feb. 3 and a question period will be open Feb. 6 through 28 by emailing julie.m.smith@uvm.edu.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.