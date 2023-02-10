BUSINESS
Employee recognition
RANDOLPH — Gifford launched its Employee Recognition program with 47 nominations coming from patients, patient families and colleagues, for the three awards highlighting the impact each person has on the care provided.
Judy Santamore, director of Gifford’s Adult Day program was presented with the DAISY award. She has dedicated her 40-plus-year career to caring for the elderly population.
Bobbisue Champney, medical secretary at the Chelsea Health Center, was awarded the first BEE award. BEE stands for Be Exceptional Every day, recognizing all of the work that occurs sometimes behind the scenes but impacts many lives, by staff who are not licensed nurses or providers
Pediatrician, Dr. Courtney Riley, received the HIVE award to honor health care providers impacting the lives of vulnerable people every day.
Menig rating
RANDOLPH CENTER — Gifford Health Care’s Menig Nursing Home in Randolph Center has an overall Five-Star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, according to the latest reports published by the federal agency. The five-star system is a metric-based quality initiative that was launched in 2012. It evaluates three areas of service, including health inspection outcomes, quality measures and staffing.
Dairy conference
RANDOLPH CENTER — The 11th annual Vermont Organic Dairy Producers Conference will be held March 9 in Judd Hall on the Vermont Technical College campus in Randolph Center. Farmers will learn about strategies to manage high feed costs, satellite imagery for better pasture management and research on bedding and mastitis, among other topics.
The registration fee is $25, includes lunch, and will be accepted until March 6 at go.uvm.edu/2023organicdairyconference online. Anyone without internet access or with questions about registration, should call 802-656-8407. To request a disability-related accommodation to participate, email access@uvm.edu or call 802-656-7753.
Dairy processing
The Northeast Dairy Business Innovation Center announces two grants for dairy processors.
The Dairy Processing Research & Development Innovation Grant offers $1 million to conduct projects that support sustainability and innovation for Northeast dairy processors across a variety of scales.
This grant closes March 23. Visit agriculture.vermont.gov/dbic/grants/dairy-processor-innovation-grant to apply.
The Existing Dairy Processor Expansion Grant offers $12 million to help processing facilities located in the Northeast expand utilization of regionally sourced milk. The Request For Applications was released Jan. 31, and the first round of applications opens March 16. Visit agriculture.vermont.gov/dbic/grants/existing-dairy-processor-expansion-grant for more information.
Vermont Public hires
Vermont Public has hired two local media leaders to expand service on digital platforms and reach a broader and more diverse audience. April McCullum will join the newsroom as digital editor, bringing experience of nine years at the Burlington Free Press. Michael Dougherty will take on the role of director of digital strategy, most recently a senior editor at VTDigger, leading the politics team.
Chamber hires
The Vermont Chamber of Commerce has hired Doug Corman as business development manager and Ellie Schabel as director of events and business education.
Corman spent over 30 years in the insurance business, holding positions in sales, sales management, executive level positions, and had an ownership stake in a large independent insurance agency. Schabel previously held positions with the Vermont Attorney General’s Office and Halyard Brewing Co.; she is also a personal care assistant for children with varying abilities throughout Vermont.
GMP recognition
COLCHESTER — Green Mountain Power earned a spot on the Smart Electric Power Alliance 2023 Utility Transformation Leaderboard in recognition of its progress toward a carbon-free electricity sector. GMP supplies Vermont with power that is 100% carbon free and 78% renewable on an annual basis and is committed to having a 100% renewable energy supply by 2030.
PPNNE award
Planned Parenthood of Northern New England announced that, for the second consecutive year, it has been named a 2022 Human Experience Guardian of Excellence Award winner by Press Ganey, measuring patient satisfaction through after-visit surveys. Annually, Press Ganey ranks the top hospitals and health systems across the country and recognized PPNNE for their outstanding performance in the category of patient experience.
Economic conference
The Vermont Chamber of Commerce’s annual Vermont Economic Conference made its in-person return with over 200 business and policy leaders gathering at the University of Vermont Dudley H. Davis Center for an in-depth look at national, global and state perspectives on the economy, as well as the latest economic indicators for business growth.
Sen. Peter Welch delivered remarks. Two keynote speakers were Gus Faucher, senior vice president, and chief economist for PNC Financial Services Group, and Eva McKend, national political reporter for CNN. The agenda closed with the presentation of the 2022 Outstanding Business of the Year Award to Hickok & Boardman Insurance Group.
BIRTHS
CVMC
A son, Aiden Troy Lamell-Bennett, was born Jan. 28, 2023, to Katherine Lamell and Troy Bennett, of Williamstown.
A son, Emoni Amor King, was born Jan. 29, 2023, to Shelby Marcotte and Michael King, of East Calais.
Copley Hospital
A son, Hudson Elliot Bailey, was born Jan. 24, 2023, to Justin and Chairity (DeRose) Bailey, of Craftsbury.
AROUND TOWN
Grant received
MONTPELIER — All Brains Belong VT is the recipient of the Vermont Community Foundation/Vermont Department of Health’s Health Equity Grant to address the health care disparities of COVID-19 on marginalized populations. All Brains Belong VT is a nonprofit in Montpelier, providing neurodiversity-affirming personalized health care, education and social connection.
AROUND VT
Valentine’s support
To help families affected by dementia, the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America offers four tips on how to celebrate Valentine’s Day with someone living with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia-related illnesses.
Reminisce via old photos, shared events.
Reconnect by sharing a meal, watching a familiar movie, enjoying favorite music, taking a walk together. Relate with physical touch, words of affirmation, quality time, gifts and acts of service. Reaffirm by writing a Valentine’s card and reading it aloud.
For more information and support, contact AFA’s Helpline seven days a week by phone (866-232-8484), text message (646-586-5283), and web chat (www.alzfdn.org).
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.