Summer food
The Agency of Education announced the summer meal sites providing meals to children, age 18 and under, through the Summer Food Service Program. This initiative ensures children statewide have access to nutritious meals throughout the summer. Meals are served at a wide range of locations, such as schools, parks, housing complexes and libraries. Families can find information on open meal sites by calling 211, the United Way-run resource hotline, or visiting the USDA Meals For Kids Site Finder. Hunger Free Vermont also maintains site lists by county at www.hungerfreevt.org/child-nutrition-hub.
Program information may be made available in languages other than English. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication to obtain program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language), should contact the responsible state or local agency that administers the program or USDA’s TARGET Center at 202-720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8339.
PCAVT benefit
MONTPELIER — Yoga at the State House returns at noon June 21 on the lawn. This sixth annual celebration of community with a free yoga plus meditation class hosted by Chriss Lefavoury of Grateful Yoga, benefits Prevent Child Abuse Vermont. Class is open to all. Donations can be made at www.classy.org/team/506658 or on the day of the event at the PCAVT informational table.
Pollinator week
During the week of June 19-25, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is recognizing National Pollinator Week through the continued commitment and support for pollinator health and research. Pollinator species, such as bees, other insects, birds and bats, play a critical role in producing more than 100 crops grown in the United States. Honey bee pollination alone adds more than $18 billion in value to agricultural crops annually.
Orphans memorial
BURLINGTON — Vermonters are invited to contribute to raise $160,000 to honor the former residents of St. Joseph’s Orphanage with a new memorial installation located in Kieslich Park on the same land they roamed and played as children placed there over the 120 years the facility operated (1854-1974). The facility, operated by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington when it closed permanently in 1974, was home to some 13,000 children placed there by families, private and public agencies, including the state of Vermont. The harrowing stories of those children are known to many.
The Pomerleau Family Foundation has announced a $25,000 matching challenge to the fundraising campaign, which will continue through the end of 2023.
To donate to the memorial: Note “Children of St. Joseph’s Orphanage Memorial” in the check memo line and mail to Parks Foundation of Burlington, 645 Pine St., Suite B, Burlington, VT 05401; online donations can be made at www.stjosephsrjinquiry.com/memorialfund online.
Volunteers honored
Regionally, the Red Cross recognizes its top volunteers as individuals who embody the organization’s core values of compassion, commitment, credibility, creativity and collaboration.
Dr. David Carini, of West Rutland, is the 2023 Clara Barton Award recipient. Carini is being honored posthumously, following his sudden passing in June 2022 at the age of 65.
Lance Toby, of Barre, is the 2023 Clara Barton Award runner-up. Toby has been a leader on ImageDisaster Action Team responses, team meetings and trainings.
Also recognized are the following volunteers who achieved the President’s Volunteer Service Award, issued by the U.S. government, to individuals who achieve and record a targeted number of service hours within a calendar year. Gold Recipient (500+ volunteer hours) is Michael Merchant, Starksboro. Silver Recipients (250 to 499 volunteer hours) are William Sanderson, Burlington; Kareen Perry, Colchester; John Clifford, Hinesburg; Cheri Lundblad, Moretown; Angela Fernald, Rutland; Reid Asaro, Jessica Masten, both of St. Johnsbury; Marie-Ann Wood, South Burlington; Rebecca Stucke, Swanton; Bette Lewicke, Winooski.
Vermont winners
IMPACT Awards, presented by the Ruderman Family Foundation, support organizations raising awareness and improving mental health outcomes in their community. The IMPACT Awards give Red Sox fans the opportunity to nominate their favorite nonprofits to receive support and funding. The winners were recognized in a pregame ceremony at Fenway Park.
Jenna’s Promise received the $10,000 first-place award in Vermont as part of the ninth annual IMPACT Awards. Through several social enterprises, three recovery residences, a community center and other work, Jenna’s Promise is one of the largest employers of people in recovery in the state.
The second-place winner in Vermont is Grace Cottage Hospital, which serves the health care needs of its community, promotes wellness, relieves suffering and restores health; and the third-place winner is Green Mountain Mobile Therapy, which provides equitable and accessible mental health and social emotional services to children and adolescents, through a unique micro-transit model.
Community service
Approximately 45 Vermont-based employees joined their KeyBank teammates across the nation in leaving their offices to volunteer for local nonprofits across the state Tuesday, June 13, at KeyBank’s 32nd Neighbors Make The Difference Day. Vermont projects completed were repainting and clean-up, Washington County Mental Health Facility playground in Barre; playground clean-up, Brattleboro Centre for Children in Brattleboro; general cleaning, Committee on Temporary Shelter in Burlington; outdoor clean-up, UVMHHH-McClure Respite House in Colchester; gardening, Fairfield Community Center in East Fairfield; light landscaping, Partners in Adventure in Essex Junction; walking with residents, outdoor clean-up, Eastview at Middlebury Inc. in Middlebury; cleaning and organizing, Rutland County Community Grounds in Rutland; kitchen cleaning, Mad River Valley Community Pantry in Waitsfield.
Ryan Barr, of Northfield, graduated from Lasell University with a bachelor’s degree in entrepreneurship.
Denny Gao, cybersecurity major, of Hardwick, earned spring 2023 president’s list honors at SUNY Canton.
The spring 2023 dean’s list at the University of New England includes Morgan Mast, of Barre; Arabella Betit, of East Calais; Payton Gariboldi, Morgan Ribolini, Kestrel Weyant, all of East Montpelier; Eden Morris, of Northfield.
Darcy O’Connell, of West Corinth, was named to Russell Sage College’s spring 2023 dean’s list.
Abby Scharges, of Waitsfield, was named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at the College of William & Mary.
