YOUTH NEWS
Food benefit
The federal government has authorized the Vermont Department for Children and Families and Agency of Education to provide a temporary food benefit to pre-K-12 students who would normally receive free or reduced-price meals at school. Eligible households received a letter explaining the benefit. All eligible households should have received their benefit by April 7. Visit dcf.vermont.gov/esd/P-EBT for more information.
Craft fair
BARRE — The Spaulding High School National Honor Society is hosting a craft fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at the SHS football field, 155 Ayers St. in Barre. Featured are over 70 local vendors, local food trucks, lawn games, local radio stations, and more. For more information, browse the “Spaulding High School Craft Fair and Market” Facebook page.
COLLEGE NEWS
Emma Henault, of Tunbridge, was named to the Elmira College Dean’s List for the winter 2023 term.
The Arnold P. Gold Foundation White Coat Ceremony inductees at Castleton University are Adrienna Franco, Autumn Horniak, both of Bradford; Nicole Pelton, of Marshfield; Amelia Nordle, of Waterbury. The event welcomes new students into the medical profession.
AROUND TOWN
Unique machine
ST. JOHNSBURY — Zach Umperovitch, authority on building machines inspired by Rube Goldberg designs, presents a chain-reaction contraption Friday, April 28, at the Fairbanks Museum. The machinery is about transferring energy from one form to another in order to accomplish a simple task and with some humor added. This presentation is hosted by the William Eddy Lecture Series of the Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium.
AROUND VT
Poisonous lookalike
If you are outdoors foraging for wild leeks, also known as ramps (Allium tricoccum), health officials want you to be sure you don’t mistake the ramps for a poisonous lookalike plant called false hellebore. The young leaves of American false hellebore (Veratrum viride) can resemble the edible ramps now making their springtime appearance.
However, false hellebore contains poisonous chemicals called alkaloids, and eating it can make people very sick. In most cases, people who have eaten false hellebore need to go to the hospital. Symptoms of false hellebore poisoning include severe nausea and vomiting, which often move on to slow heartbeat and low blood pressure. Other symptoms may include slowed breathing, weakness, dizziness, numbness and tingling, and sweating. If you may have eaten false hellebore, do not wait for symptoms to appear. Call the Northern New England Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222. You can also chat online at nnepc.org or text “poison” to 85511. If there is a medical emergency, dial 911.
State officials urge Vermonters who harvest wild ramps to make sure they know how to identify them. The leaves of ramps are flat, grow directly from the ground, and are generally found in rich upland forests. Ramps also smell strongly of onion. False hellebore leaves are pleated in appearance, grow from a stalk in floodplains, marshes and swamps, and do not smell like onion.
Sci-Fi & Fantasy Expo
ESSEX JUNCTION — The fourth annual Vermont Sci-Fi & Fantasy Expo returns from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 29 and 30 at the Champlain Valley Exposition, 105 Pearl St. in Essex Junction. This family-friendly event will host over 100 authors, artists, comic writers, game designers, podcasters, fan organizations, cosplayers, prop makers, vendors, live demos and much more. Everyone is welcome to come in costume (tasteful) but it is not required. Kids under age 6 get in free. Tickets are available at the door or online at: www.vtgatherings.com/vermont-sci-fi-fantasy-expo.html online.
Celebrate trees
RANDOLPH CENTER — Vermont’s annual Arbor Day Conference returns Friday, May 19, at Vermont Technical College in Randolph Center. This educational and networking event honors Arbor Day, and the professionals and volunteer stewards who care for Vermont’s urban trees and community forests. The conference is open to any interested volunteers, municipal staff and other professionals who plan and care for trees, and students in high school or older ready to learn about urban forestry. Registration is $50 for general admission and $20 for students, and includes lunch. Visit vtcommunityforestry.org/arborday by May 5, Arbor Day, for more information and to register.
Lake health
SOUTH BURLINGTON — The long-term ecological health of Lake Champlain will be discussed at a live, full-day, educational event Thursday, May 11, at the Doubletree by Hilton Burlington in South Burlington. Offered by Half Moon Education of Altoona, Wisconsin, the workshop is titled, “Sustaining Lake Champlain: A Vision for 2050.” Featured speakers are environmental consultant Peter M. Hanrahan; Kristine Stepenuck, associate director of Vermont Sea Grant and UVM faculty member; Megan Moir, Burlington city water resources manager; Matthew Vaughan, chief scientist for the Lake Champlain Basin Program; and Alison Marchione, Vermont Lake Wise program coordinator for the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation. Visit www.halfmoonseminars.org for more information and to register.
Season end
The Vermont Association of Snow Travelers would like to thank generous landowners for continued support of snowmobiling, as well as volunteers for hard work and dedication to help make VAST trails safe and enjoyable.
VAST would like to reiterate that, under Vermont state statute, Vermont’s Statewide Snowmobile Trail System all-access to trails exists annually from Dec. 16 to April 15 for snowmobile use. Use of VAST trails outside this timeframe must obtain landowner permission prior to accessing. Regarding state and federal public land, non-motorized multi-use is permitted on designated trails. For more information, visit www.vtvast.org or call 802-229-0005.
