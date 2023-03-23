AROUND VT
Owl Festival
QUECHEE — The annual Vermont Institute of Natural Science Owl Festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at the VINS Nature Center. Visit vinsweb.org/special-events for the all-day programs and scheduled activities.
A series of Virtual Owl Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. will lead up to the Saturday festival. These talks are complimentary; a $10 donation would be welcome. Pre-register at: ow.ly/lUXm50NjqXs for March 31, Wild at Heart Saving Species from Extinction; ow.ly/mYQq50NjqZj for April 7, Teton’s Poo-Poo Project; ow.ly/A9jN50Njr19 for April 14, Great Gray Owls & Tree Snags.
Admission prices go up April 1. Currently, through March 31, you may purchase tickets at the lower price. Visit vinsweb.org/event/owl-festival-423 for more information.
Forest future
By January 2024, the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation will deliver the Vermont Forest Future Strategic Roadmap, to the General Assembly. FPR is now planning a series of virtual Forest Industry Engagement Sessions, hosted by organizations representing the forest industry, to gather input into identifying a preferred future and building actionable strategies.
The Logger Education to Advance Professionalism Program will host one of these sessions from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 28, online via Microsoft Teams. David Beurle, CEO of Future iQ, will provide a project overview, after which participants will be asked to complete a short survey. Visit lab2.future-iq.com/vermont-forest-future for more information.
Alzheimer’s care
The Alzheimer’s Association 2023 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report finds Vermont dementia caregivers provided 28 million hours of unpaid care valued at $590 million in 2022. Dementia caregivers report higher rates of chronic conditions, including stroke, heart disease, diabetes, and cancer compared to caregivers of people without dementia or non-caregivers.
According to the report, there are 6.7 million people 65 and older living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia in the United States, including over 13,000 in Vermont, a number projected to rise by 30.8% in the next 2 years. This year’s report also finds a shortage looming for direct care workers in Vermont and across the country. In 2020, there were an estimated 7,770 home health and personal care aids in Vermont, according to the report. By 2030, 10,310 will be needed — a 32.7% increase.
Full text of the report can be viewed at alz.org/facts online.
YOUTH NEWS
Girl Scouts
MONTPELIER — Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains offers a girl-centered, kindergarten readiness series, Make New Friends, to any girl entering kindergarten this fall in Montpelier and surrounding area. This four-part series will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays, March 29, April 5, 12 and 19, at Kellogg Hubbard Library, 135 Main St., Montpelier. No membership required. Visit bit.ly/3ZMvdJg for more information.
Scholarship
Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is currently accepting applications for the bank’s Career & Technical Education Scholarship. The $1,000 scholarship is awarded to income-eligible high school seniors who attended a technical career program as part of their high school curriculum and are planning to attend college or a technical school after graduation. Students must reside in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont counties where the bank has a branch location. Visit www.barharbor.bank/scholarships to apply by May 1.
AROUND TOWN
Lunch and Learn
NORTHFIELD — Norwich University’s Sullivan Museum and History Center presents “Persuasion, Presidents, Propaganda: The United States Goes to War” with speaker Claire Jerry, curator of political history at Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History Division of Political and Military History, at noon, Wednesday, March 29, in the Todd Multipurpose Room of Norwich University’s Kreitzberg Library. This free event includes a light lunch and is open to the public. The presentation will also livestream at bit.ly/SmithsonianSpeaker online.
Medicare privatization
BARRE — Dr. Marvin Malek, past president of Vermont Physicians for a National Health Program, will give a presentation on the privatization of Medicare at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at Barre Area Senior Center, 131 South Main St., Barre. Dr. Malek will discuss Medicare Advantage, DCEs and the new ACO/REACH program. The event is cosponsored by the League of Women Voters Vermont, Vermont Physicians for a National Health Program, Vermont Health Care for All, Vermont State Employees’ Association and Vermont Workers’ Center.
VTF&W
Turkey seminars
If you would like to learn how to hunt wild turkey gobblers in the upcoming spring hunting season, consider attending the turkey hunting seminars being offered by Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and volunteer instructors on April 1 and April 19. For more information, email Nicole.Meier@vermont.gov or call 802-828-1193. Register at tinyurl.com/3hdkwxx3 online.
— Learning to Hunt Spring Turkeys will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at Waterbury-Stowe Fish & Game Club, 5365 Waterbury-Stowe Road, Waterbury Center.
— Basics of Spring Turkey Hunting will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at Vermont Wilderness School, Croker Hall, 60 Austine Drive, Brattleboro.
— Virtual turkey hunting seminars will be at 7 p.m. hosted on NWTF-Vermont’s Facebook Page www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064292185352 as follows:
March 23, What’s in Your Turkey Vest? Gear you need. March 28, How to use Friction Calls. March 30, How to use Mouth Calls. April 4, The Importance of Patterning Your Shotgun. April 6, Roosting Birds and Other Hunting Tactics. April 13, Roundtable Discussion, Hunting Season Predictions, and Q&A.
BUSINESS
Provider award
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont announced the Partners Aligned in Transformative Healing (PATH) program at UVM Medical Center’s Comprehensive Pain Program has been awarded the 2023 Blue Cross Provider Innovation Award.
PATH is an outpatient program that supports patients with chronic pain. Through a partnership with Blue Cross and Blue Shield Vermont, the program is supported by bundled payments that allow members to access an array of services to address chronic pain for a fixed price to the hospital and limited personal expense for the patient.
Government contracts
Last fall, Procurement Technical Assistance Centers nationwide became a program managed under the Department of Defense, Office of Small Business Programs. With the structural change, PTACs are now nationally recognized as APEX Accelerators. In Vermont, the center will be known as Vermont APEX Accelerator. This transition will bring increased national visibility, increased resources, and new opportunities to assist clients.
PTACs have helped expand the number of small businesses that successfully compete for and win federal, state and local government contracts and have done so under cooperative agreements with the Defense Logistics Agency, state and local governments, and nonprofit organizations. Visit accd.vermont.gov/economic-development/programs/ptac for more information.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
