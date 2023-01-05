YOUTH NEWS
VSAC workshopsHigh schools around the state are invited to bring students to one of this year’s Vermont Student Assistance Corp. College & Career Pathways events. These events are free to attend. College and career planning workshops are offered. Lunch is provided. Most venues include the option of a campus tour.
— 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, Bennington College.
— 8:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, Vermont State University Lyndon Campus.
— 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, March 16, Saint Michael’s College.
— 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, Vermont State University Castleton Campus (in partnership with Rutland Area Guidance Counselors’ College Fair).
For high school families, VSAC offers an in-person event from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at the University of Vermont. Families can also participate virtually via Zoom. Visit www.vsac.org for more information.
AROUND VT
Aquatic threatsThe Federation of Vermont Lakes and Ponds is sponsoring an online discussion of aquatic invasive species that are new threats to Vermont’s lakes, ponds and rivers. This event will be from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Jan. 19. It is free and open to all but to receive the link, registration is required at vermontlakes.org/event/emerging-aquatic-invasive-species online.
The prevention and control of aquatic invasive species is a growing challenge for Vermont inland lakes. Species that are not yet in Vermont but are in nearby areas include hydrilla, the round goby, and spiny and fishhook water fleas. This seminar will discuss these emerging threats, providing detailed descriptions, the geography of current infestations, the impacts to lake ecosystems, and available control techniques.
Speakers include Kim Jensen, environmental scientist, Lakes and Ponds Management and Protection Program, Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation; Mike Greer, biologist, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; Ellen Marsden, professor, Rubenstein School of Environment and Natural Resources, UVM; and Jason Stockwell, professor and director of the Rubenstein Ecosystem Science Laboratory, Rubenstein School of Environment and Natural Resources, UVM.
New commanderSOUTH BURLINGTON — 1st Lt. Lucien Thresher has been promoted to commander of the Civil Air Patrol, Vermont Wing’s Burlington Senior Squadron (VT-002). Thresher succeeds Capt. Vincent Gonillo, who has been named assistant director of logistics of Vermont Wing.
From 1995 through 2018, Thresher rose through various product management positions at IBM (later known as Global Foundries) in Essex Junction. Previously, he had worked in the electronics industry at several firms in New Hampshire and Vermont.
A veteran of the U.S. Army, Thresher earned his private pilot license in 1998 at Valley Air Inc. at Burlington International Airport. Shortly after, he joined Vermont Wing and earned aircrew qualifications as Transport Mission Pilot, Mission Observer, and Mission Scanner volunteering his time until work and life commitments forced him to step back in 2004. He rejoined CAP in 2015, and since his retirement in 2018, is once again actively involved in Civil Air Patrol.
VTF&W
Ice fishingIn light of Vermont’s recent warm weather, the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department stresses that anglers take ice safety seriously, and recommends a few basic tips and precautions.
It is important to know ice thickness is not always uniform. Areas around pressure cracks or near stream or river inlets can be thinner and weaker than surrounding ice. Anglers should carry a set of ice picks and a spud bar, head out with a partner, and let someone know where you will be fishing and when you plan on returning home.
Visit vtfishandwildlife.com or “Ice Fishing Basics” and “Ice Fishing Opportunities” webpages for more information.
Watershed grantsThe 2023 Vermont Watershed Grants Program is accepting applications for projects that protect, restore and enhance the state’s lakes, streams, rivers and ponds, including Vermonters’ ability to understand and enjoy these treasures. Applications are due no later than Wednesday, Feb. 8.
The program is a joint project of the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and the Department of Environmental Conservation. It was established by the Legislature and funded by sales of the Vermont Conservation License Plate.
Program grants are available to municipalities, local and regional government agencies, sporting clubs, nonprofits, and water-related citizen groups. Projects that seek to directly protect or restore fish and aquatic wildlife habitat are strongly encouraged. Examples of past funded projects include streamside vegetation restoration, the removal of old dams and replacement of culverts to improve fish passage.
For 2023, $70,000 is available to fund three categories of projects. The three categories and the maximum amount for each project type are: education and outreach ($5,000), planning, assessment, inventory, monitoring ($3,500) and on-the-ground implementation ($10,000).
Visit vtfishandwildlife.com/get-involved/apply-for-a-grant/watershed-grant for more information.
Deer reportThe final number of deer taken in Vermont’s 2022 hunting seasons will not be available on Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website until early March. Beginning in late March, the department will hold informational hearings to share biological information and listen to information people wish to share.
The department says the final tally will be a little over 17,400 deer. Those deer will provide approximately 3.5 million servings of local, nutritious venison. The buck harvest will be close to 9,600, up from 2021 (9,133) and near the previous three-year average of 9,482. The final antlerless deer harvest will be around 7,800, also similar to the previous three-year average (7,651). The archery season harvest, which accounts for much of the total antlerless deer harvest, will be the second highest on record, behind only the 2020 season.
The primary goal of Vermont’s deer management strategy is to keep the deer herd stable, healthy and in balance with available habitat.
