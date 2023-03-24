BIRTHS
Copley HospitalA daughter, Maeve Cady Decker, was born March 9, 2023, to John and Jenna (Ware) Decker, of Morrisville.
YOUTH NEWS
Poetry honorsGreer Kennedy, a student at St. Johnsbury Academy, took top honors at the 2023 Poetry Out Loud State Finals held March 16 at The Flynn Main Stage, and will represent Vermont in the Poetry Out Loud National Competition held in May in Washington, D.C. Anne Hauze, a student at Woodstock Union High School, was the runner-up, and third-place finalist was Grace Bruley, a student at Bellows Free Academy, St. Albans.
The other finalists were Mary Bosco, Thetford Academy; Melissa Hall, Bellows Free Academy Fairfax; Lily Hutcheson, Burr and Burton Academy; Moorea Lambert, Rice Memorial High School; Brenna Lee, Williamstown High School; Mira Novak, Champlain Valley Union High School; and Andi Marie Tisdell, Peoples Academy,
Poetry recitations were evaluated by the judges, using the criteria of physical presence, voice and articulation, evidence of understanding, dramatic appropriateness, accuracy, and overall performance.
COLLEGE NEWS
VLGS deanSOUTH ROYALTON — Beth McCormack has been named dean of the law school at Vermont Law and Graduate School. She was chosen because of her student-centered leadership at VLGS over the last two years. McCormack first joined the school in 2011 as an assistant professor of law. She has since served as a professor of law, assistant director of academic success, assistant director of the legal writing program, deputy vice dean for academic affairs and vice dean for students. In January 2021, McCormack became the first woman in the school’s history to serve as interim president and dean, then, in July 2022, she was appointed to the interim role of her now-permanent position.
AROUND TOWN
Free filmsBARRE — The Workers Unite Film Festival is honoring Women’s History Month with virtual, on-demand screenings. The festival is co-sponsored by the Barre Historical Society/Old Labor Hall. The films available for free from 6 p.m. March 24 through 11:45 p.m. March 31 are “Aparecides,” “Spread Thin,” “Berta Didn’t Die, She Multiplied!” “Long Haulers,” “Anchor Point,” “La Lucha Sigue” (“The Struggle Continues”). To view the films, make a free Eventive login at watch.eventive.org/workersunitefilmfest2023 online.
Bread & Puppet
BARRE — Vermont’s Bread & Puppet Theater returns at 3 and 7 p.m. Sunday, April 2, to Barre’s historic Old Labor Hall, 46 Granite St., with “Inflammatory Earthling Rants (with help from Kropotkin)”, by theater founder Peter Schumann along with his troupe of puppeteers, carpenters, bus drivers, musicians, dancers, agitators and bread-bakers. As at all Bread and Puppet performances, the show will be followed by free servings of Schumann’s sourdough bread and aioli garlic butter. Mask-wearing is highly encouraged. Tickets are $20 and $15 for students and union members at the door; children under 12 are free. No one will be turned away for lack of funds. Reservations are not being taken. For more information, call 802-485-4554.
Drivers neededWASHINGTON COUNTY — The American Cancer Society’s Road To Recovery program needs volunteer drivers for patients in Washington County going to treatment appointments. Volunteer drivers must be ages 18 to 84, have a valid driver’s license, pass a background check, have access to a safe, reliable car, and have some availability Monday through Friday, normal business hours. All volunteer drivers are strongly encouraged to stay up to date with COVID vaccinations. For more information, visit cancer.org/drive or call 1-800-227-2345.
BUSINESS
New farmBERLIN — Augustus “Gus” Griffin, of Glinnis Hill Farm, worked with Vermont Land Trust to buy and protect 203 acres in Berlin for local food, clean water and wildlife habitat. Griffin runs Glinnis Hill Farm, a vegetable farm located on Glinnis Road, with his partner, Mollie Podmore. The farm will provide local, affordable, organic vegetables and support clean water, wildlife habitat in the Winooski River watershed.
After several years working on other farms, Griffin and Podmore wanted to buy land to start their own business. VLT helped them afford their first farm. Griffin bought the land in 2021 with his parents, Rodman Griffin and Katherine McCabe, and started the farm with Podmore. A few weeks ago, they conserved the land with VLT, with funding from the Vermont Housing & Conservation Board. Conservation funds helped to offset the cost of the land.
Summer internsCentral Vermont Economic Development Corp. announced its partnership with the University of Vermont’s Office of Engagement to pilot a summer internship program in central Vermont to expand UVM’s reach into rural communities in the state. The pilot program will support the intern cohort and area employers through professional development workshops, intern wage subsidies and response to barriers faced by intern hosts. For more information, email nzambon@cvedc.org or kristen.andrews@uvm.edu
Turtle FurMORRISVILLE — Turtle Fur outdoor headwear and accessories welcomes three new members: VP of Marketing & eComm, Erika Canfield; CFO, Matt Glomski; and CEO, Jim Osgood. Canfield has 20+ years of experience leading global marketing and creative departments in the outdoor and performance sports industries. Glomski has over 15 years of experience in the retail and consumer products space. Osgood has over 30 years of business leadership and product innovation experience.
National LifeMONTPELIER — National Life Group is sponsoring Spectrum Youth & Family Services Sleep Out 2023, in which participants sleep outside to raise awareness and support in combatting youth homelessness. An annual fundraiser, the Sleep Out brings in about $300,000 to help combat homelessness for Vermont teens.
Wink Inc., industry analyzer, named National Life Group #1 in indexed life sales for the past eight quarters, totaling all of 2021 and 2022. An industry trade group, LIMRA, placed National Life as #10 for individual life insurance sales out of all reporting U.S. life insurance companies in 2022.
Board memberMONTPELIER — Scott Boardman was elected to the board of directors of the Union Mutual Fire Insurance Co, and the New England Guaranty Insurance Co. He retired in February after 40+ years with the Hickok & Boardman Insurance Group, where he held the positions of property and casualty agent, vice president, executive vice president and then chief operating officer. In 1994, Boardman was elected president and CEO and in 2021, he assumed the sole role of CEO.
