BIRTHS
CVMC
A daughter, Madelyn Grace Hosmer, was born June 23, 2023, to Darien Harris and Cody Hosmer, of Barre.
A son, Jack Henry Provost, was born July 1, 2023, to Mason and Morgan (Fowler) Provost, of Calais.
Copley Hospital
A daughter, Eleanor Dawn Yaratz, was born June 29, 2023, to Travis and Charity (Miller) Yaratz, of Johnson.
COLLEGE NEWS
Brittnee Bell, of Barre, was named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Hudson Valley Community College.
AROUND TOWN
Food assistance
WATERBURY — Approximately $164,000 in the “Farm to Family Coupon” program are now available to help eligible Vermonters buy locally grown fresh fruits and vegetables at participating farmers markets and farm stands. Coupons are issued on a first-come, first-served basis, and may be used at any of the 60 markets and farm stands enrolled in the program this summer.
Vermont households with incomes at or below 185% of the federal poverty level and households participating in the Vermont Department of Health’s WIC Program (Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children) are eligible for the program. People can apply through their local WIC office or local community action agency. Dial 2-1-1 for local agency contact information. Current income limits are $2,248 a month for a single person, $3,041 for a couple, $3,833 for a family of three, $4,625 for a family of four and $5,418 for a family of five.
VTF&W
Game birds
Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department has announced the 2023-24 migratory game bird hunting season dates and bag limits.
In addition to a hunting license, a waterfowl hunter age 16 or older must carry a current federal duck stamp and Vermont Migratory Waterfowl tag to hunt waterfowl in Vermont. Federal stamps are sold at post offices, federal refuges, or online at www.fws.gov/birds/get-involved/duck-stamp/e-stamp.php. State Migratory Waterfowl tags are available on Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department’s website (www.vtfishandwildlife.com) and from license agents. The hunter must sign the federal duck stamp.
Waterfowl season dates and bag limits are set in three zones: Lake Champlain, Interior Vermont, and Connecticut River. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department sets the season dates and bag limits for the Connecticut River Zone.
All migratory game bird (woodcock, ducks and geese) hunters must also be registered with the Harvest Information Program in each state they hunt. You can register on VTF&W website or call toll-free 1-877-306-7091. After providing some basic information, you will receive your annual HIP registration number, which is then recorded on your hunting license.
A printable copy of the Migratory Bird Syllabus can be downloaded from VTF&W website under “Hunt” — “Waterfowl.” A printed version also will be available from license agents and post offices in August.
BUSINESS
ICDA awards
WEBSTERVILLE — Vermont Creamery, artisanal dairy products, received a total of 12 awards at the International Cheese and Dairy Awards global competition. Gold-winning products were Coupole, Bonne Bouche, Goat Cheese Crumbles, Cremont, in cheese categories; Honey Truffle Goat Cheese in truffle category; Unsalted Cultured Butter in butter category. Bronze-winners were Bijou, Classic Goat Cheese twice, Chocolate & Cherry Goat Cheese, St. Albans, in cheese categories, and Vanilla Crème Fraiche in cream category.
‘A’ rating
MONTPELIER — AM Best, insurance industry global rating agency, has affirmed the rating for Union Mutual of Vermont Co. of “A” (Excellent) with a Stable Outlook. The companies consist of Union Mutual Fire Insurance Co. and its wholly owned subsidiary, New England Guaranty Insurance Co. Inc. as well as its mutual affiliate, Community Mutual Insurance Co. According to AM Best, the rating indicates consistent profitable operating performance, and reflects Union Mutual’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.
New book
BROOKFIELD — Attorney and farmer John Klar has released a book with Vermont’s Chelsea Green Publishing titled “Small Farm Republic: Why Conservatives Must Embrace Local Agriculture, Reject Climate Alarmism, and Lead an Environmental Revival.” The book is available at Amazon and at Chelsea Green Publishing (chelseagreen.com).
