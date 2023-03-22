COLLEGE NEWS
Professors honored
SOUTH ROYALTON — Meg York, professor and Family Law Project lead attorney, and Jill Martin Diaz, professor and Vermont Immigrant Assistance lead attorney, both part of South Royalton Legal Clinic at Vermont Law and Graduate School, have been named as two of the 40 Best LGBTQ+ Lawyers Under 40 in 2023 by the National LGBTQ+ Bar Association.
York has won several cases that have changed the legal landscape for all LGBTQ+ people in Vermont. Earlier this year, York won an appeal against the state’s vital records department, which granted her clients the use of a nonbinary gender marker on an initial birth certificate for their child. York has led a new LGBTQ+ project at the legal clinic, securing grant funding that enables clients to receive legal services at no charge, regardless of socioeconomic status.
As lead attorney of the Vermont Immigrant Assistance project at the legal clinic, Martin Diaz extends their advocacy to the state’s immigrant communities, helping dozens of immigrants and their families achieve safety and security. Their work has proven instrumental for state-based immigrant rights, including supporting implementation of Vermont’s COVID equity stimulus and strengthening our state’s laws related to Special Immigrant Juveniles status.
AROUND TOWN
Swing band
MONTPELIER — The 2023 Farmers Night Concert Series will feature Gerry Grimo and the East Bay Jazz Ensemble at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, at the State House Chamber. The concerts are free and open to the public. The Farmers Night Concert Series is a State House tradition which goes back over 100 years, when lawmakers entertained themselves in the House Chamber mid-week while away from home. Visit legislature.vermont.gov/the-state-house/events/farmers-night-concert-series for the whole series or email david.schutz@vermont.gov or call 802-279-5558.
AROUND VT
Ice-out
The Department of Environmental Conservation invites the public to report when Vermont’s lakes and ponds lose their ice cover. Also known as the “ice-out date,” this date marks when lakes or ponds become ice-free from shore to shore. Tracking ice-out dates helps DEC scientists decide when to begin seasonal water quality sampling efforts.
When ice covers lakes, the water below separates into layers based on temperature and density. When the surface ice fully melts in the spring, the heavy cold water sinks and the water column fully mixes. Water samples collected at this time of mixing show the baseline amount of phosphorus a lake will have available to fuel algae and aquatic plant growth during the spring and summer
Members of the public can report their lake ice observations using the online reporting form at dec.vermont.gov/content/vermont-dec-lake-ice-out-reporting-form online. Many lake communities around the state also hold ice-out contests, usually in the form of a raffle, where the winners can receive prizes or cash.
VTF&W
Active bears
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department has begun to receive reports of bears coming out of their dens as the weather warms. Bear incidents have been on the rise over the past several years. Officials believe this trend is a result of Vermont’s healthy black bear population learning to associate people and food over multiple generations. The department asks Vermonters to take the following proactive steps for coexisting with bears:
— Take down birdfeeders between late March and December.
— Store garbage in bear-proof containers or structures, trash cans alone are not enough.
— Follow the steps on our web page for composting in bear country.
— Use electric fences to keep chickens and honeybees safe.
— Request a bear-proof dumpster from your waste hauler.
— Feed your pets indoors.
— Never feed bears, deliberately or accidentally.
BUSINESS
Agritourism
Dr. Lisa Chase, a University of Vermont Extension agritourism specialist based in Brattleboro, has been selected as the first chair of the Global Agritourism Network, a newly founded network of agritourism professionals from around the world. The network will officially launch on April 11 with a free Zoom meeting, beginning at 10 a.m. Agritourism professionals interested in attending may register at go.uvm.edu/gan online. If requiring a disability-related accommodation to participate, call 802-656-7607 or email lisa.flinn@uvm.edu by March 28.
Chase also serves as Vermont Tourism Research Center director, focusing on agricultural and culinary tourism, recreation on public and private woodlands and sustainable food systems, among other areas.
BIPOC-led
Funding is now available from the Vermont Changemakers Table grant program through the Vermont Community Foundation, in collaboration with Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility. The grant round is designed by the changemakers, an annual cohort of 20 young Vermonters seeking to drive positive change in communities across the state through relationship building and collective action.
Each grant award will provide up to $5,000 of unrestricted general operating support for nonprofit organizations led by Black, Indigenous and/or People of Color (BIPOC), either on staff or board. In 2023, the fund will prioritize BIPOC-led organizations, with the highest priority for organizations that have an annual operating budget under $300,000 and primarily serve rural communities.
Applications are due by noon Monday, April 3. For more information, visit vermontcf.org/changemakers online. To go directly to the application, visit vermontcf.org/changemakersapp2023 online.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
New farm
BERLIN — Augustus “Gus” Griffin, of Glinnis Hill Farm, worked with Vermont Land Trust to buy and protect 203 acres in Berlin for local food, clean water and wildlife habitat. Griffin runs Glinnis Hill Farm, a vegetable farm located on Glinnis Road, with his partner, Mollie Podmore. The farm will provide local, affordable, organic vegetables and support clean water, wildlife habitat in the Winooski River watershed.
After several years working on other farms, Griffin and Podmore wanted to buy land to start their own business. VLT helped them afford their first farm. Griffin bought the land in 2021 with his parents, Rodman Griffin and Katherine McCabe, and started the farm with Podmore. A few weeks ago, they conserved the land with VLT, with funding from the Vermont Housing & Conservation Board. Conservation funds helped to offset the cost of the land.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.