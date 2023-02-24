BIRTHS
Copley Hospital
A daughter, Laramie Rae Krusch, was born Jan. 21, 2023, to Sean and Jessica (Hill) Krusch, of Underhill.
A daughter, Mildred Elizabeth Foley, was born Jan. 27, 2023, to Michael and Julianna (Butler) Foley, of Morrisville.
COLLEGE NEWS
St. Lawrence University students named to the fall 2022 dean’s list include Isabelle Serrano, of East Montpelier; Kaylee White, of Jeffersonville; Lena Boudreau, of Lake Elmore, English and Francophone studies major; Edward Habeck IV, of Morrisville, biology and anthropology major; Cameron Kennedy, of Randolph; Alexis Jablonski, global studies and psychology, major, Mairen Tierney, digital media and film major, both of St. Johnsbury; Lily Welch, of Thetford Center; Charlie Umpleby, of Tunbridge; Alex Pendo, of Waterbury, English major; Daniel Greene, of Waterbury Center, history major; Sofie Carlson, of Wolcott, environmental studies-economics major.
Rochester Institute of Technology fall 2022 dean’s list includes Emily Burroughs, of East Montpelier, applied mathematics major; Emmitt Whit, of Jeffersonville, graphic design major; Bradley Benedict, of Montpelier, biomedical engineering major; Cameron Gaidys, of Moretown, game design and development major; Brandon Liddick, of St. Johnsbury, electrical engineering major; Sarah Neff, of Waterbury, new media design major; Chase Elliott, of Waterford, software engineering major.
AROUND TOWN
Earthquake relief
COLCHESTER — The Green Mountain Mahler Festival will present a performance of the Johannes Brahms German Requiem at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Chapel of Saint Michael the Archangel at Saint Michael’s College to raise money for relief efforts related to the recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.
Saint Michael’s College Professor of Music Nathaniel Lew and Castleton University Director of Choral Activities Sherrill Blodget will conduct the orchestra and chorus, with vocal soloists Helen Lyons, of Ferrisburgh, and Cameron Wescott, of Poultney.
Donations for earthquake relief will be accepted at the door and can also be made online. Visit vtmahler.org for more information.
AROUND VT
Abenaki heritage
Vermont Abenaki Artists Association presents the 2023 Two-Eyed Seeing Speaker Series. The term “Two-Eyed seeing,” coined by Mi’kmaw Nation Elder Albert Marshall, describes the experience of seeing the strength of Indigenous knowledge with one eye and the strength of Western knowledge with the other.
All programs in the series are at 7 p.m. and presented on Zoom. Admission is free, and donations are welcome. Registration is available at www.Abenakiart.org.
March 7 — “A Deep Presence and a More Inclusive History,” presented by Rep. Sherry Gould (Nulhegan Abenaki), member of the New Hampshire House of Representatives, and Dr. Robert Goodby of Monadnock Archaeological Consulting.
March 22 — “Kwanitekw (Connecticut River): The Sustainer of Life.” In honor of World Water Day, a panel of Indigenous citizens and environmental scientists share multiple perspectives on living in relationship with the Connecticut River watershed.
Grant awards
The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets announces a second list of grant awards from a new competitive round of Local Food Purchase Assistance funding. Awards include:
$50,000 to SUSU commUNITY Farm to launch an expanded free CSA program to provide locally grown, culturally relevant vegetables for BIPOC families and new refugees.
$37,319 to Conscious Homestead, through fiscal agent Community Resilience Organizations, to expand their Community Care Share Program to distribute locally grown and produced food from BIPOC-operated enterprises to members of the Black and brown communities.
$25,500 to Healthy Roots Collaborative, a program of the Northwest Regional Planning Commission, to purchase and distribute local food to 20 Northwest Farmacy CSA recipients and eight NOTCH Clinic mini-fridges.
$22,279 to Addison County Relocalization Network to expand their “prescription CSA” share program by three weeks and 20 families.
$19,700 to Community Food Project, through fiscal agent Retreat Farm, to provide 25 free CSA shares to families in need through their Farm Share and other food distribution efforts.
$13,500 to Maquam Bay of Missisquoi to increase operational hours and purchase additional food for their Food Shelf.
$10,800 to The People’s Farmstand, through fiscal agent Peace and Justice Center, to connect underserved community members with expanded local, organic and culturally appropriate produce at a weekly farmstand.
$10,288 to Vermont Farmer’s Food Center to expand their Farmacy’s geographic service area to increase food shares to rural Community Health Clinics.
$9,850 to Orange Southwest Unified Union to increase fresh farm products in their ‘Food for Thought’ grocery bag distribution for families during school breaks.
BUSINESS
Meter infrastructure
WATERBURY CENTER — Vermont Public Power Supply Authority announced it has been granted $5 million to install advanced metering infrastructure for over 30,000 customers. The new meters will provide VPPSA and its member utilities with fast access to detailed electric usage data. The funding will help VPPSA member utilities install meters over the next several years with the first installations expected in late 2023. The utilities plan to communicate installation schedules in several ways, and customers should expect direct outreach from their utility prior to meter changeover. VPPSA members include Barton Electric, Village of Enosburg Falls, Hardwick Electric Department, Jacksonville Electric Co., Village of Johnson Water & Light, Ludlow Electric Light Department, Lyndonville Electric Department, Morrisville Water & Light, Northfield Electric Department, Orleans Electric, and Swanton Village. Visit www.vppsa.com. for more information.
Veilleux promoted
MONTPELIER — National Life Group Chairman, CEO and President Mehran Assadi announced the promotion of Chief People Officer Michael Veilleux to senior vice president. He joined National Life in 2008 as a recruiter in the People Center, National Life’s human resources department. There, Veilleux held a variety of positions, including leading National Life’s team of business partners. In 2017 and 2018, he served as interim chief people officer and in May 2021, he was appointed vice president and chief people officer. In March 2022, Veilleux was also given responsibility for corporate communications and community relations.
