BIRTHS
CVMCA son, O. Rhett Twombly, was born Dec. 6, 2022, to Hannah Tucker and Oliver Twombly, of Barre.
A daughter, Luna Rose Johnson, was born Dec. 7, 2022, to Cheyenne Marie Johnson, of North Montpelier.
Copley HospitalA daughter, Ava Cunningham Burruss, was born Dec. 4, 2022, to Anna Schulz and Oliver Burruss, of Craftsbury Common.
YOUTH NEWS
Youth councilA group of 28 newly appointed young leaders from across the state met to convene the first meeting of the Vermont State Youth Council. The full-day session, held at the Vermont History Museum in Montpelier, brought together youth, diverse across ages, grades, genders, lived experiences, policy interests and other characteristics.
The council is charged with providing Gov. Phil Scott and state legislators advice and recommendations on policies that affect young Vermonters. The council will meet monthly, may hold up to four public hearings annually to take testimony on issues affecting Vermont youth, and will also gather peer input through surveys or polls.
Members of the council are: Deniz Kuser, Emily Maikoo, both of Bennington; Jack Edgar, Mitchel Tasca, Marina Wilson, all of Brattleboro; James Winship, Clarendon; Carver Maxwell, Coventry; Jeremiah Watson, East Haven; Ellie Neckers, Eden; Grace Bourn, Fairlee; Sadie Farris, Grand Isle; Jaxon DalPra, Hartland; Nisha Hickok, Hinesburg; Mason Pastor, Hyde Park; Lilith Bachand, Island Pond; Alida Apgar, Lyndonville; Rebecca Orten, Middlebury; Joshua Stearns, Norwich; Aliyah Ivey-Leake, Shaftsbury; Cooper O’Connell, St. Albans; Augustus Krueger, Underhill; Adrienne Smits, Vergennes; Harmony Devoe, Warren; Jasper Lorien, West Berlin; Astrid Longstreth, West Bolton; Molly Armbrust, White River Junction; Graciela Sanchez, Williston; Amanda Riley, Windsor.
AROUND TOWN
Hall restorationNORTH CALAIS — The North Calais Memorial Hall Association is a nonprofit formed by Calais locals to save and restore the historic 1885 building that overlooks Mirror Lake in North Calais and was built by Civil War veterans. Visit memorialhallcalais.org to make a donation. The rehabilitation project is nearly complete and fundraising efforts include:
— “Bright Lights: A Candle Shining in Every Window” Give a gift of $100, in your own or someone else’s name, in memory or in honor of someone, an occasion, or meaningful date, and an LED candle will be placed in a Memorial Hall window to shine through winter.
— “Key Players: Helping the Hall’s Piano Sing Again” Restoration of Memorial Halls’ circa-1901 piano is estimated to cost about $1,000. With “88 keys,” a gift of only $12 would pay for one; $624 for all the ivories; $432 for all the ebony.
— “Lemonade Fund: Growing a Nest Egg for Children’s Programming.” Proceeds will support future Memorial Hall programs for young people.
First Night North St. JOHNSBURY — First Night North will go live with in-person, family-friendly, performances held from 4 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Dec. 31, in 12 St. Johnsbury venues. Celebrating the festival’s 30th year, over 60 acts are scheduled, featuring nearly 200 artists. Also featured will be food trucks, the pancake supper, the Family Fun Fair, and a midnight dance party instead of fireworks.
Volunteers get free admission in exchange for one two-hour shift. Visit www.firstnightnorth.org for more information.
AROUND VT
Mailing checksVermont’s banking community is seeing an increase in check fraud across the state. It would appear some of the activity is coming from checks being stolen out of blue USPS mailboxes often located outside of your local post office. The theft is called go fishing, a method criminals will attach something sticky to a weighted object tied to a string, drop it in the mailbox and pull in whatever they can get.
If the envelope contains a check, the thief will alter it by erasing the ink using household chemicals. The check will then be rewritten to a different person, usually for a significant amount and cashed in at an ATM or financial institution. Another common practice is to sell the altered check on the dark web, or in another part of the country.
The banking industry suggests you take the following precautions:
— Use a pen with indelible black gel ink that cannot be erased.
— Deposit mail with checks inside the post office, not in outdoor blue mailboxes.
— If you choose to leave outgoing mail in your mailbox, don’t put up the flag.
— Grab incoming mail right away.
— Deposit mail with checks just before a mailbox’s last pickup.
— Pay your bills online.
— Keep an eye on your bank accounts for potential fraud, and report suspicious activity as soon as possible.
If you believe your check was stolen out of the mail, report it to the Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455.
Winter airScientists and health officials from the National Weather Service in Burlington, and Albany, New York, the Vermont Department of Health and Department of Environmental Conservation offer guidance for how Vermonters can sign up for air quality forecasts in their area, find out what to do on days with poor air quality, and learn how to improve Vermont’s air quality.
Even in Vermont, air quality can occasionally reach unhealthy levels, especially in the winter when many people are using furnaces, boilers or woodstoves to heat their homes. Here are some ways to protect your health:
— Check your local air quality forecast at www.airnow.gov online.
— Sign up for daily air quality forecasts at www.enviroflash info or get the app for your Smartphone.
— Set up automatic alerts at VTalert.gov or www.enviroflash.info to receive notifications and guidance when there is poor air quality expected in your area.
— Carpool or use public transportation whenever possible.
— Avoid open burning when poor air quality is forecasted.
— Burning trash is not allowed in Vermont.
— Keep your car in good operating condition and get regular tune ups.
— Inspect, clean, and keep heating systems in good working order.
— Find out if your firewood is well seasoned using a moisture meter from a local library.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
