BIRTHS
Copley Hospital
A son, Joseph James Denno, was born Feb. 2, 2023, to Ryan and Nicole (Gazzara) Denno, of Morrisville.
A daughter, Susannah Noelle Lussier Rossano, was born Feb. 4, 2023, to Elizabeth Rossano and Griffin Lussier, of East Hardwick.
COLLEGE NEWS
Dean’s list
Ithaca College students named to fall 2022 dean’s list include Camden Kelley, of Barre; Elizabeth Gilmartin, of East Hardwick; Emily Trage, of East Thetford; Olivia Schmalz, of Moretown; Wren Perchlik, of Plainfield; Daniel Greenleaf, of Waterbury Center; Noah McKibben, of Wolcott.
NU honor
NORTHFIELD — Norwich University has been recognized by OnlineMastersDegrees.org as one of the best schools for online learning at the master’s level (history, international relations, civil engineering). Norwich’s programs earned top honors for overall quality, affordability and commitment to student success. Norwich University’s College of Graduate and Continuing Studies also announced the new online Bachelor of Science in Business Analytics program and four new master’s programs (defense policy, global affairs, management and museum administration) set to start in March.
AROUND TOWN
Non-citizen vote
MONTPELIER — The League of Women Voters of Vermont is sponsoring a free program on non-citizen voting from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 25, in the Hayes Room of Kellogg-Hubbard Library, 135 Main St., Montpelier. ORCA Media (orcamedia.net/show/what-non-citizen-voting) will live stream the program.
In Vermont, Montpelier and Winooski allow non-citizen residents to vote in local elections. The educational program will provide time for questions, discussion and the opportunity for both citizens and Montpelier resident non-citizens to register to vote. For more information, email league@lwvofvt.org.
Climate rally
MONTPELIER — Hundreds of Vermonters gathered Saturday at the state capital to encourage the Legislature to enact policies that more urgently address the climate crisis. The rally was organized by 350Vermont and supported by over 30 Vermont organizations. Rally speakers included representatives of Indigenous peoples, youth groups, solar energy and agriculture, along with a recent climate refugee who relocated to Vermont. The Vermont Legislature is considering several bills that would help meet the state’s legal obligations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The requirements stem from the state Climate Action Plan, Global Warming Solutions Act and other measures.
K-9 body armor
MONTPELIER — Montpelier Police Department’s K-9 Atlas will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K-9s Inc. K-9 Atlas’ vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of Ben Stevens.” Delivery is expected within eight to 10 weeks.
Vested Interest in K-9s Inc. was established to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. Since its inception, it has provided over 4,970 vests to K-9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations. The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old, actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K-9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K-9s throughout the United States.
AROUND VT
Farm mapping
During the summer of 2023, 40 dairy farmers can get assistance developing animal disease emergency plans via the Vermont Dairy Mapping Project. The project will help farmers use a mapping tool to prepare their response to a foreign animal disease outbreak, such as foot-and-mouth disease. Farms are being recruited during spring for the project that will run in June and early July. A newly developed application, the Secure Ag Farm Mapping App, will be used to create enhanced plan maps. For more information about how to participate in the project, email sfsne@uvm.edu.
VTF&W
Snow goose hunt
Vermont has a special spring snow goose hunting opportunity that will be held from March 11 through April 23. In keeping with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service annual Conservation Order, Vermont will hold a similar Spring Snow Goose Conservation Order statewide in 2023 to allow the reduction of the over-population of migrating greater and lesser snow geese as well as Ross’ geese. During spring migration, snow geese typically move through the Champlain Valley in late March and early April. They usually pass through Vermont quickly in route to their spring staging areas along the St. Lawrence River Valley. They remain there for about a month before moving on to their nesting areas in the Eastern Canadian Arctic.
The daily bag limit is 15 snow geese, and there is no possession limit. Waterfowl hunting regulations in effect last fall will apply with the exception that unplugged shotguns and electronic calls may be used and shooting hours will be extended until one half-hour after sunset. For a permit and regulations, visit the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department website.
