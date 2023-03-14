YOUTH NEWS
MOMC contest
To celebrate April as Month of the Military Child (MOMC), Military Kids Vermont and UVM Extension 4-H are hosting MOMC Spirit Week, April 10 to 14. If you are 18 or younger, you may participate in daily activities for the chance to win prizes. Open to all Vermont youth, no 4-H or military affiliation is required. You receive one raffle ticket for each day you complete, by showing a photo of, the designated activity. These are:
— Monday, April 10: Workout Day, do jumping jacks, push-ups or play outdoors.
— Tuesday, April 11: Getting Crafty, draw, paint, do a craft or build with Legos.
— Wednesday, April 12: Read! Read! Read!, read a book.
— Thursday, April 13: We Love Pets Day, show a pet or favorite stuffed animal.
— Friday, April 14: Purple Up Day, wearing something purple.
The deadline to submit photos is Monday, April 17. The drawing for prizes will be Wednesday, April 19. Visit www.uvm.edu/extension/youth/announcements for full contest rules. For more information, email allison.smith.2@uvm.edu.
COLLEGE NEWS
The University of Hartford announced Cameron Boardman, of Bradford, has been named to its fall 2022 president’s honors list.
Local students named to the fall 2022 Emmanuel College dean’s list are Caelan Radigan, of Barre; Emma Grove-Griffith, of Hyde Park; Evan Fuller, Eliza Garland, both of Montpelier; Matthew Nicolai, of Stowe; Molly Hans, of Waitsfield.
MILITARY NEWS
Family, too
COLCHESTER — The public is invited to attend the first Family Vets Town Hall at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at the McCarthy Arts Center on Saint Michael’s College campus in Colchester. Immediate family members of veterans are invited to stand before their community and speak for up to 10 minutes about their experiences. The event is free, nonpolitical, all perspectives are valued, snacks will be provided.
Vets Town Hall is a Vermont-based national nonprofit that facilitates annual events during which veterans are invited to speak about what their service means to them. This is the first event where family members are invited to speak. Those who would like to speak can indicate that when registering. Time permitting, family members of veterans are also welcome to sign up to speak during the event itself. RSVPs are optional but encouraged at vtvetstownhall.org online. Questions may be emailed to vermont@vetstownhall.org.
AROUND TOWN
‘Cure for Cabin Fever’
MONTPELIER — Montpelier Alive’s Cure for Cabin Fever weekend, Friday through Sunday, March 17 through 19, features locally-owned stores with sales and specials, along with demos and talks from wellness businesses, even a walking tour of Green Mount Cemetery.
Montpelier’s Cure for Cabin Fever coincides with Montpelier Senior Activity Center’s March for Meals Gala from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 18, featuring a silent auction, hors d’oeuvres produced by its FEAST Kitchen, guest speakers on food security, and music.
Visit www.montpelieralive.com/cabinfever for all discounts and deals.
Rug hooking
BARRE — A rug hooking group will meet for the first time from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, March 24, at the Barre Area Senior Center, 131 South Main St, across the street from Cumberland Farms in the EF Wall Building. If Barre schools are cancelled, the Senior Center is not open and this gathering will not be held. Bring your projects, lunch, snack/dessert to share. To register, call 802-479-9512 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to noon Friday. By donation. All fiber artists are welcome.
Family history
SOUTH ROYALTON — The South Royalton Vermont FamilySearch Center will host its second annual Family History Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 25, at 113 LDS Lane in South Royalton. This year’s presenters include:
Vermont State Archives and Records Administration will showcase the genealogical information available to researchers.
Vermont Old Cemeteries Association will help provide tips on researching cemeteries.
Janeen Bjork, researcher and genealogy teacher, will share how to use DNA testing in genealogical research.
Polish genealogical researchers will share how to find Polish ancestors.
Vermont Genealogical Library will present on finding French Canadian and Irish ancestors.
The Tunbridge Historical Society and the Central Vermont Ancestry will also provide information.
A free lunch will be provided from noon to 1 p.m. by members of the South Royalton congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
AROUND VT
NAMI presenters
The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Vermont (NAMI Vermont) is currently seeking young adults (ages 18 to 35) or lead presenters to support both the Ending the Silence and In Our Own Voice programs by sharing their story of recovery. Ending the Silence provides practical information about mental health and suicide prevention. In Our Own Voice is personal stories to change assumptions and stereotypes about people living with mental health conditions.
Thanks to a grant from Vermont Community Foundation, compensation of $30 per presentation given is now available for those becoming a presenter. For more information, email myoung@namivt.org, call 802-876-7949, extension 106, or visit namivt.org/programs online.
Suicide prevention
MONTPELIER — The Vermont Suicide Prevention Center and Coalition held an information session on March 2 in the Ethan Allen Room of the Capitol Plaza Hotel. This session provided the opportunity to share with legislators how suicide prevention fits within the system of care from the state to the community level and why it is vital to continue solidifying and expanding this work.
BUSINESS
Book award finalists
MONTPELIER — Rootstock Publishing announce three books, two by Vermont authors, from its 2022 publication year have been named finalists in the 25th annual Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Awards:
“All Men Glad and Wise,” a mystery by Laura C. Stevenson, of Wilmington, placed in the Mystery (Adult Fiction) category.
“Alzheimer’s Canyon: One Couple’s Reflections on Living with Dementia,” by Jane Dwinell, of Burlington, placed in the Health (Adult Nonfiction) category.
Pauli Murray’s “Revolutionary Life,” a young adult biography by author Simki Kuznick, of Bethesda, Maryland, placed in the Juvenile Nonfiction category.
