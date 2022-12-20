COLLEGE NEWS
New instituteBURLINGTON — Helping Vermont’s rural communities thrive in the face of big challenges brought about by climate change and population shifts will be the focus of a new institute at the University of Vermont.
UVM’s Institute for Rural Partnerships, which will begin its work immediately but will be formally unveiled in the summer at the UVM Innovation Partnership Summit, is made possible by a $9.3 million award from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture, with leadership and support from U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy.
The new institute will bring together the combined resources and expertise of multiple UVM entities to help find solutions to the most pressing problems rural communities are facing, such as a qualified workforce, broadband access, clean water, sustainable energy, suitable housing, food production, supporting more welcoming and inclusive communities, or mitigating the stresses placed on the region’s lakes, rivers and forests.
A separate $9.5 million USDA grant, secured by Leahy, will allow UVM to renovate the Joseph L. Hills Agricultural Science Building on campus, where the Institute for Rural Partnerships will be located once work is completed next year.
AROUND TOWN
Homelessness
MONTPELIER — Washington County currently has 450 unhoused and housing insecure individuals. The City Council of Montpelier and Homelessness Task Force invite you to “The Unhoused in Washington County — We want your ideas and feedback” listening sessions on Thursday, Dec. 22, at noon on Zoom and 6:30 p.m. in-person at Montpelier City Hall Memorial Room, where refreshments will be served.
For more information or to RSVP, email dantowle@comcast.net or text/phone 860-558-5341.
Candlelight service
BARRE — First Presbyterian Church of Barre will celebrate Christmas at 5 p.m. Christmas Eve with a candlelight service based on the University of Cambridge, King’s College Chapel Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols. Services will be offered at the church, 19 South Seminary St., Barre, and online at fpcbarre.org
Virtual party
Join All Brains Belong VT from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, for a free virtual New Year’s Eve celebration of community of Zoom sessions with a range of offerings for kids and adults: Arts & crafts, dance party, Brain Club, music and more.
All Brains Belong VT is a Montpelier nonprofit providing neurodiversity-affirming, personalized health care, education and social connection.
For more information and to register, visit www.allbrainsbelong.org
Public input
Vermont State Parks is seeking public input as part of a modernization study currently underway.
This study will provide a park system assessment, including of park amenities, operations, maintenance, revenue and program delivery. It will identify challenges, and resources needed to maintain core services and enhance offerings to meet current and future demands. Input is being collected via a link on the state parks’ webpage, vtstateparks.com, and will consist of a community forum for open dialogue, a category-based ideas page, and a short survey. Input will be collected through Feb. 15, 2023.
AROUND VT
Vaccination clinics
Vermont Health Department walk-in vaccination clinics has expanded hours with more evenings and weekends through the end of December.
Starting Dec. 19, many clinics will also offer the updated (bivalent) COVID-19 vaccine newly approved for eligible children 6 months to 5 years old. Starting in January 2023, walk-in clinics will transition to more limited hours and close by Jan. 31. Vaccines will continue to be widely available, at no cost to the patient, by appointment at doctors’ offices, pharmacies or other locations where offered.
Vermonters who do not have a health care provider or access to a pharmacy can reach out to their local Health Department office to be vaccinated. The department will also continue to work with partners to vaccinate homebound Vermonters, English language learners, and immigrant or refugee community members.
For more information, visit healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine
BUSINESS
Melvin now VP
WILLISTON — SilverLake Wealth Management, a locally owned and independent financial advisory firm, announced the addition of Brittany Melvin as vice president of client services and public relations.
She is a Barre native, Champlain College graduate, who comes to SilverLake with client service and marketing experience having served as the director of sales and marketing at Burlington Country Club over the past eight years.
Winter ban
The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets reminds all farm operations that the annual winter manure spreading ban began at midnight Dec. 15 and runs through April 1, 2023, when no manure or other agricultural wastes (including compost and spoiled feed) may be spread on agricultural fields throughout Vermont.
For more information, call Laura DiPietro 802-595-1990 or Nate Sands 802-224-6850.
Trade shows
The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets is now accepting applications for Trade Show Assistance Grants. These grants provide Vermont agricultural and forestry businesses with funds to identify, plan, exhibit and sell their Vermont products at out-of-state and international trade shows or virtual shows targeting out-of-state buyers. Funding totals $50,000 to support Vermont businesses with their trade show marketing between April 1, 2023, and March 31, 2024. Applications will be accepted through Jan. 31, 2023.
For more information, visit www.agriculture.vermont.gov/grants/tradeshow or call 802-522-3742 or email kristen.brassard@vermont.gov
Housing funds
FHLBank Boston awarded nearly $19.6 million in grants, loans and interest-rate subsidies to support 32 affordable housing initiatives in New England and beyond.
These projects, funded in part through FHLBank Boston’s Affordable Housing Program, will create or preserve 929 rental and homeownership units for individuals and families earning up to 80% of the area median income.
As part of this funding round, Vermont received $900,000 for 78 affordable units of rental and homeownership housing in Hinesburg, Randolph and Vergennes.
VTF&W
Licenses and laws
Vermont 2023 hunting, trapping and fishing licenses, as well as the 2023 lawbooks for these activities, are now available on the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife’s website and wherever licenses are sold.
