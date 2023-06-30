YOUTH NEWS
4-H sheep and goats
NEW HAVEN — 4-H’ers enrolled in the sheep and goat projects had a full day of activities, June 24, at Addison County Fair and Field Days grounds in New Haven.
4-H Sheep and Goat Camp 2023 featured workshops and demonstrations, all designed to help the 4-H’ers learn about general health care, fitting and showing, and related topics. The Vermont 4-H sheep and goat projects offer opportunity to learn how to care for and show sheep and goats in local, state and regional shows; compete in quiz bowls and skill-a-thons; and hone skills at clinics, blocking and fitting contests and other events.
Participants were Remington Card, Williston; Hailey Feltz, Colchester; Ellie Higgins, East Burke; Natalie Layn, Bristol; Elisa Navarrete, Richmond; and Ava Smith, Danby. Each received a camp T-shirt, feed bucket and certificate of participation.
COLLEGE NEWS
Castleton University spring 2023 academic honors include
President’s list — Makayla Boisvert, of Barre; Kaitlyn Chaffee, of Bradford; Emily Bouchard, of Duxbury; Jarret Rock, of Newbury; Kalea Divelbliss, of Northfield; Emily Demers, Jorja McLeod, both of St. Johnsbury; Owen Edgcomb, of Warren.
Dean’s list — Emerson Jolliffe, of Barnet; Gary Arleth, Megan Brier, both of Barre: Autumn Horniak, Jenseny Lauer, both of Bradford; Kiera Leitch, of Brookfield; Lillian Bailey, Jeremy Maxfield, both of Cabot; Owen Senesac, of Cambridge; Sydney Aubuchon, Lauren Thomas, both of Hardwick; Phoebe Loomis, William Mlcuch, both of Jeffersonville; Nicole Pelton, of Marshfield; Maxwell Fair, Holly Lamson, both of Montpelier; Caiden Crawford-Stempel, Paige Lagerstedt, both of Northfield; Nicole Thomas, of Plainfield; Anna Brassard, Iris Olmstead, both of Randolph; Emma Gillette, of Randolph Center; Trevor MacAloney, of South Ryegate; Madison Hatch, of Topsham; Amelia Nordle, Amaya Rogers, both of Waterbury; Hunter Day, of Williamstown.
Emerson College graduates include Jonas Engle, of Stowe, BA in Media Arts Production; Wyatt Cunningham, of Waterbury, BA in Interdisciplinary.
Rochester Institute of Technology spring 2023 dean’s list names Emmitt White, graphic design major, of Jeffersonville; Bradley Benedict, biomedical engineering major, of Montpelier; Sarah Neff, new media design major, of Montpelier; Cameron Gaidys, game design and development major, of Moretown; Brandon Liddick, electrical engineering major, of St. Johnsbury; Kay Conner, photographic sciences major, of St. Johnsbury; Seth Davidson, electrical engineering technology major, of Warren; Chase Elliott, software engineering major, of Waterford; Carson Molleur, mechanical engineering technology major, of Woodbury.
University of South Carolina Beaufort named Darian Dubie, of Morrisville, to the spring 2023 chancellor’s list.
AROUND TOWN
Garden support
MONTPELIER — The North Branch Community Garden announced the Hunger Mountain Co-op is providing sponsorship support to help the garden address long-term needs for fencing and improving the water system. With over 60 gardeners sharing space at the North Branch Nature Center, the Montpelier community garden provides food for families who rent apartments or live in homes without appropriate places to grow food. The Nature Center is creating a teaching garden within the community garden to build a new Indigenous-led garden and growing corn and beans with the Abenaki Land Link Project. Together with the Co-op, community garden members are dedicated to fresh organic local food and to equitable food access for local families.
AROUND VT
Aquatic invasives
The Department of Environmental Conservation urges lake visitors to help stop the spread of aquatic invasive species, such as zebra mussels or water chestnuts that have spread or been introduced beyond their native range. Currently, over 100 lakes and ponds in Vermont are infested with aquatic invasive species, with three new infestations in 2022.
To follow the “Clean, Drain, Dry” initiative, remember these three steps:
— Clean off any mud, plants and animals from boats, trailers, motors and other equipment. Discard removed material in the trash or on high, dry ground where there is no danger of them washing into any water body.
— Drain all water from boats, boat engines and other equipment away from the water.
— Dry anything that touches the water. Drying boats, trailers and equipment in the sun for at least five days is advised if rinsing with hot, high-pressure water is not an option.
At public boat launches, visitors may also see and talk with Public Access Greeters about aquatic invasive species. Interested greeter volunteers are welcome to sign up online to join training sessions this June and July. For more information, email Kimberly.Jensen@vermont.gov or call 802-490-6120.
AARP grants
AARP Vermont announced six Vermont organizations will receive 2023 Community Challenge grants for quick-action projects with an emphasis on the needs of adults age 50 and older. Grant recipients include Town of Wheelock, Yestermorrow Design/Build School, Waitsfield, Heineberg Community Senior Center, Burlington, Old East End Neighborhood Coalition, Burlington, Town of Lyndon, Vermont River Conservancy.
Legion leaders
At the American Legion Department of Vermont annual convention June 23 and 24, officers were elected and installed to lead the organizations for the 2023-24 year. Mark Cloutier, Post 7 in Hardwick, was elected department commander; Joseph Zickmund, Barre Post 10 in Barre, was elected senior vice commander. Brian Massey Jr., Squadron 3 in Montpelier, was elected detachment commander of Sons of The American Legion; Marc Colety, Post 69 in Arlington, was elected senior vice commander. David Hendee, Squadron 50 in Castleton, was elected director of the American Legion Riders; Christopher Wood, Post 59 in Waterbury, is assistant director. Debi Graziano, Unit 1 in St. Albans, is now department president of American Legion Auxiliary; John Tester, Unit 50 in Castleton, was elected department vice president.
BUSINESS
Team addition
WATERBURY — Green Lantern Solar, renewable energy development and finance company, has added Wendy Commiskey to its accounting team. As an accounting specialist, she is responsible for overseeing various accounting functions, supporting quarterly and year-end financial audit activities, preparing monthly, quarterly and annual reports for investors. Commiskey will also collaborate with the underwriting and project development departments.
BIRTHS
Copley Hospital
A daughter, Lyla Jade Dawson, was born June 16, 2023, to James Dawson and Chelsea Otis, of Wolcott.
VTF&W
Boat patrol
The Vermont Warden Service and Vermont State Police are asking Vermonters to boat responsibly this Fourth of July weekend, as part of the nationwide Operation Dry Water campaign to reduce alcohol- and drug-related boating injuries through education and more visible deterrence. From July 1-3, the Vermont Warden Service and State Police are partnering with the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators and the U.S. Coast Guard to focus on educating boaters about safe boating practices, which includes sober boating. Boaters will notice an increase in officer patrols on the water.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We reserve the right to edit for length.)