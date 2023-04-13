YOUTH NEWS
Volunteers
Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains, the council serving Girl Scouts across New Hampshire and Vermont, wants its nearly 3,000 volunteers to know they are appreciated this month, Volunteer Appreciation Month. Included is Danielle LeRiche-Forkey, leader of Troop 61654 in Wolcott, providing space this year to be the Girl Scout Cookie Cupboard for her community. Troop 61654 contains eight active Girl Scouts in grades K-12. LeRiche-Forkey gives credit to her co-leaders and parent volunteers for all their help.
Name change
BERLIN — For nearly 50 years, Washington County Youth Service Bureau, a private, nonprofit organization, has been serving youth and families in Washington County and providing statewide leadership and support to youth-serving organizations throughout Vermont. In an effort to better identify its work, the organization has changed its name to Elevate Youth Services Inc. For more information, visit www.elevateyouthvt.org online.
AROUND TOWN
Energy fair
DUXBURY — The volunteers of Waterbury Local Energy Action Partnership will host its annual LEAP Energy Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at Crossett Brook Middle School in Duxbury. Attendees of this free, family-friendly event will be able to tour more than 65 energy-related exhibits and talk with experts about solar power, heat pumps, electric vehicles, electric bikes, weatherization, energy audits, pellet stoves, and much more. Outdoor exhibits will also be available, including many models of electric vehicles. The fair will also provide free electronics recycling from 9 a.m. to noon. For more information, visit www.waterburyleap.org online.
Northfield priorities
NORTHFIELD — Northfield community members are encouraged to participate in the second phase of Northfield: Our Common Future Community Forums from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, Northfield Middle High School. This event serves to review potential action items, discuss and advocate for what is most important for their community, vote on and sign up to begin moving priorities forward. Free pizza, drinks, and dessert will be served. For more information, visit bit.ly/FutureNorthfield or call 802-223-6091, or email jenna@vtrural.org.
AROUND VT
Community development
Gov. Phil Scott has signed a proclamation declaring April 11 to 15 Community Development Week. The designation and proclamation focus on the success and impact of the federal Community Development Block Grant program, which funds housing and economic development projects and public services in communities across the state. To view the proclamation, visit governor.vermont.gov/document/community-development-week online.
Climate migration
A free event — Making Room: Planning for Those Who are Here & Those on Their Way to the Connecticut River Valley — will be held from 2:30 to 4 p.m. April 20 virtually by registering at www.crjc.org/makingroom online.
Connecticut River Valley communities need to make room for climate change migration. With funding available and coming from the federal government, there is opportunity to think both short- and long-term about communities’ infrastructure needs. Open to the public, attendance is encouraged for CRJC commissioners and local representatives; municipal planning commissions, select boards, housing commissions, and conservation commissions; regional and state planners; interested community members.
3SquaresVT benefit
Vermonters can buy seeds and seedlings that produce edible foods with 3SquaresVT benefits. 3SquaresVT is Vermont’s name for the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which provides eligible people monthly benefits to help pay for groceries. Benefits can be used to buy seeds and plants at any retailer or farmers market that accepts EBT cards, which are mailed to 3SquaresVT participants once they enroll in the program. At most farmers’ markets, shoppers with 3SquaresVT can use a program called Crop Cash to double their dollars and buy produce, seeds and plants.
One in 10 Vermonters receive 3SquaresVT benefits, but many more are eligible. Everyone who is eligible to receive 3SquaresVT benefits will get them with an approved application, and there are enough benefits for everyone who qualifies. To apply, visit vermontfoodhelp.com online.
Bicycle and pedestrian
The Vermont Agency of Transportation is seeking grant applications for new infrastructure projects that improve access and safety for bicyclists and pedestrians through planning, design and construction. Applications must be received by June 9. A pre-application information and training webinar is planned for May 3. For more information, visit vtrans.vermont.gov/highway/local-projects/bike-ped or call 802-477-3123 or email Peter.Pochop@vermont.gov.
Digital books app
The Vermont Department of Libraries introduces the Palace Project App for library users statewide. The application expands users’ access to eBooks and eAudiobooks by connecting content in one all-in-one platform.
This new free service uses one platform to make content available from the Vermont State Library collection, Green Mountain Library Consortium’s OverDrive (Libby), Baker & Taylor, Digital Public Library of America, and Palace Marketplace, which includes content from Amazon Publishing, Audible, and the Indie Author Project. Patrons no longer need to switch between multiple apps.
To borrow material, patrons download the Palace Project App and log in with their local library card number and PIN/password. The Palace Project broadens access to digital resources for Vermonters across the state, including those living in rural areas.
VTF&W
Turkey hunting
Youth and novice turkey hunting weekend is April 29 and 30 this year, and the regular spring turkey season is May 1 to 31. Shooting hours for the youth and novice weekend are one half-hour before sunrise to 5 p.m. Landowner permission is required to hunt on private land during youth-novice turkey hunting weekend. Shooting hours during the May 1-31 regular turkey season are one half-hour before sunrise to noon.
To hunt turkeys on April 29 and 30, a youth must be age 15 or younger and must have completed a hunter education course and possess a hunting license, a turkey hunting license and a free youth turkey hunting tag. A person who has purchased their first hunting license in the past 12 months and is age 16 or older may hunt turkeys as a novice on April 29 and 30, and must have a hunting license, turkey hunting license and a free novice tag. The youth or novice must be accompanied by an unarmed licensed adult over 18 years of age.
A successful hunter in Vermont’s spring turkey seasons must report their turkey within 48 hours at a local big game reporting station or online at Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website.
BUSINESS
New director
The Vermont Brewers Association Board of Directors announced Emma Arian has been named as the new association director. Arian succeeds Melissa Corbin, who has served as executive director for the past eight years and will leave the association to pursue new opportunities.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.