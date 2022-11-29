YOUTH NEWS
Essay contestSen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has launched his 13th annual State of the Union Essay Contest. The contest is an opportunity for Vermont high school students to describe a major issue facing our country and propose what they would do to solve it.
A volunteer panel of Vermont teachers will judge the 250-500-word essays on the students’ ability to articulate an issue and propose a solution, without regard to the students’ political views.
Following the contest, Sanders will enter the essays of the finalists into the Congressional Record — the official archive of the U.S. Congress. Last year, Sasha Lann from Brattleboro Union High School was selected as the winner from 409 submissions for their essay on voting rights.
The deadline to submit essays is Jan. 10, 2023. For more information, visit www.sanders.senate.gov/stateoftheunion or call 800-339-9834.
AROUND TOWN
Library events
MARSHFIELD — All events are free and held at Jaquith Public Library (unless noted otherwise), 122 School St. Room 2, Marshfield. Open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, call 802 426-3581 or email: jaquithpubliclibrary@gmail.com or visit: www.jaquithpubliclibrary.org
Holiday crafting: Holiday crafting night after community supper, 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, to make your own cards, dream pillows and candles.
Solstice celebration: From 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 21 for jar decorating (bring one if you can), singing, community supper at the Old Schoolhouse Common (special food donations accepted).
Great Movies from the Bookmeyer Collection: At 7 p.m. Dec. 14.
Chapters in History Book Group: At 2 p.m. Dec. 10, “American Nations: A History of the Eleven Regional Cultures of North America” by Colin Woodward
Monday Book Group: From 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, “Born a Crime: Story of a South African Childhood” by Trevor Noah
Story Time and Playgroup: At 10:30 a.m. Fridays for kids birth to age 5.
Magic & Crafts: From 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 4, 11, 18, 25, 2023, for ages 8-15.
Art Show: Through the end of December, Charles Bohn: A Retrospective.
Just Food Hub Fundraiser: When you go to jaquithlibrary.justfoodhub.us to order, the Jaquith gets 30% of all purchases. You can pick up your food at the Jaquith during library hours two days after your order or any time thereafter, or have it shipped to you, or have it delivered for free if you live in Marshfield or Plainfield. Just Food Hub enables you to order regularly so eating healthy, ethically sourced food becomes second nature.
Holiday concert
BARRE — Vermont Symphony Orchestra continues its annual tradition of the Holiday Pops Concert held at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Barre Opera House, with Los Angeles guest conductor Anthony Parnther, Vermont Public’s Jane Lindholm, and Lyric Theatre singers. This concert is presented with support by Courtyard Marriott, AARP, and Vermont Public.
The VSO is partnering with Spaulding High School Food Shelves and encourages concertgoers to bring a nonperishable item to the concert; information on top priority needs can be found at Enough Ministries.
Tickets are on sale now at the Barre Opera House; buy one full price ticket and receive up to two free tickets for children age 12 and under. Limit two per order.
Winter concert
BARRE — The Vermont Fiddle Orchestra, directed by Peter Macfarlane, will perform their winter concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Barre Opera House. Admission is by donation.
This community orchestra features fiddlers, violists, cellists, bass players, mandolin players, guitarists and flute/whistle players.
The concert includes traditional tunes, a mix of jigs from Ireland, Scotland and Canada, reels from Appalachia, Quebec and Scotland, a schottische and more from Sweden, a polka from Shetland, a hornpipe from who-knows-where, together with Scottish marches, waltzes, and a slow air.
AROUND VT
Briefs
On behalf of Secretary of Administration Kristin Clouser, the state of Vermont monthly revenue release for October 2022 is available online at aoa.vermont.gov/revenue/monthly.
It’s time to “button up” homes for winter and the state of Vermont and the Button Up Vermont campaign have many resources to help. For more information, visit vermont.gov/ButtonUpVT.
Updated (bivalent) COVID boosters and flu shots are available by contacting your pharmacy, doctor’s office or visiting healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine for walk-in opportunities.
