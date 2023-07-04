COLLEGE NEWS
Graduates
The following students recently graduated from Castleton University — Makayla Boisvert, of Barre, summa cum laude Bachelor of Arts in History; Megan Brier, of Barre, magna cum laude Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology; Katelin Flanders, of Brookfield, cum laude Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics; Owen Senesac, of Cambridge, summa cum laude Associate of Science in Business Administration; Nicholas Stowell, of East Burke, Master of Athletic Training in Athletic Training; Jay LeCours, of East Hardwick, Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems; Damien Peatman, of Eden Mills, cum laude Bachelor of Science in Health Science; Mehgan Koniuto, of Hyde Park, summa cum laude Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Morgan Koniuto, of Hyde Park, summa cum laude Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Mason Fleischer-Svayg, of Lowell, Bachelor of Arts in Graphic Design, Media & Communication; Sean Sullivan, of Montpelier, Bachelor of Arts in Multidisciplinary Studies; Jarret Rock, of Newbury, summa cum laude Bachelor of Arts in Sociology; Anna Brassard, of Randolph, cum laude Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology; Emma Gillette, of Randolph Center, cum laude Bachelor of Science in Psychological Science; Adam Osha, of Randolph Center, Bachelor of Science in Media & Communication; Samantha Pickett, of Randolph Center, Bachelor of Science in Health Science; Trevor MacAloney, of South Ryegate, Bachelor of Science in Physical Education; Ariana Hausmann, of Topsham, magna cum laude Bachelor of Arts in Media & Communication; Megan Hopwood, of Vershire, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in Wildlife & Forest Conservation.
Clarkson University graduates are Elizabeth Poirier, of Barre, bachelor of science degree with great distinction in biology, chemistry minor; Danielle Gordon, of Bradford, bachelor of science degree in communication, media & design; Jacob Richardson, of Lowell, bachelor of science degree with distinction in aerospace engineering, mechanical engineering; Michael Russell, of Plainfield, bachelor of science degree in environmental engineering, sustain energy sys eng minor, electrical engineering minor; Hugh North, of Stowe, bachelor of science degree with great distinction in mechanical engineering; Nathan Rice, of Stowe, bachelor of science degree in civil engineering, business minor.
Academic honors
Plymouth State University spring 2023 names the following local students:
President’s list — Luke Bogie, of Barnet, Criminal Justice major; Raven Premont, of Barre, Allied Health Sciences major; Mckenzie Ball, of Bradford, Social Work major; Anna DeAlmeida, of East Barre, Psychology major; Ava Pavlik, of East Burke, Biology major; Caitlyn Ball, of Passumpsic, Elementary Ed & Youth Develop, major; Kayla Talbot, of St. Johnsbury, Business Administration major; Audrey Royer, of Sutton, Elementary Ed & Youth Develop major; Izabelle Marceau, of West Burke, Art and Design major; Shelby Goodell-Spooner, of West Topsham, Interdisciplinary Studies major; Gabriel Fairbank, of Worcester, Criminal Justice major.
Dean’s list — Grayson Bradley, of Barre, Business Administration major; Kiernan Krasofski, of Barre, Allied Health Sciences major; Rowan Williams, of Barre, Nursing major; Emily Carson, of Newbury, Cell and Molecular Biology major; Cadance Hammond, of Waterbury Center, Psychology major.
Dean College named Lauren Chamberlain, of Lyndonville, to the spring 2023 president’s list and Maxwell Hill, of South Duxbury, to the dean’s list.
Allyson Ratz, of Cambridge, was named to the Monmouth College spring 2023 dean’s list.
Ohio University College of Arts and Sciences student Izzy Ehrlich, of Montpelier, was named to the spring 2023 dean’s list.
The University of Maine at Farmington spring 2023 dean’s list includes high honors — Emalyn Remington, of Bennington, Lydia Eastman, of Chelsea, Walker Willey, of East Hardwick, Ayla Bodach-Turner, of Montpelier, Willow Betz, of West Haven; honors — Wilson Krause, of Lyndonville, Lauren Girouard, of North Concord.
AROUND TOWN
AARP grants
AARP Vermont announced six Vermont organizations will receive 2023 Community Challenge grants, part of the largest group of grantees to date with $3.6 million awarded among 310 organizations nationwide. Grantees will implement quick-action projects that help communities become more livable by improving public places, transportation, housing, digital connections, diversity, equity and inclusion, and more, with an emphasis on the needs of adults age 50 and older. Vermont projects funded include:
Town of Wheelock — This project will conduct three walk audits along a busy route in Wheelock Village to identify walking hazards and potential crosswalk locations and then share results at a community meeting.
Yestermorrow Design/Build School, Waitsfield — The project will host an accessory dwelling unit (ADU) design competition, in an effort to help alleviate Vermont’s housing shortage.
Heineberg Community Senior Center, Burlington — This project will create an accessible outdoor seating area for older residents by repurposing several paved parking spaces near the local senior center and equipping them with bench seating, tables, chairs and planters for gardening.
Old East End Neighborhood Coalition, Burlington — This project will promote walkability by conducting a walk audit in a Burlington neighborhood and staging a community design charrette with 50 participants to come up with improvements for problem areas.
Town of Lyndon — This project will create safer roadway crossings for downtown residents by installing temporary curb extensions and bulb outs meant to help calm vehicular traffic.
Vermont River Conservancy — This project will organize walk-and-talks and indoor workshops led by community members aged 50+ to inform residents about the construction of a riverside park and get them engaged in shaping its future development.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)