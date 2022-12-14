YOUTH NEWS
Senate programThe Vermont Principals’ Association officially announced Vermont’s 2023 United States Senate Youth Program delegates. Annually, two students from every state are selected for a $10,000 scholarship and an all-expenses-paid, week-long trip to Washington, D.C., where students learn about the inner workings of the federal government.
This year’s delegates for Vermont are Maddie Ahmadi, a senior at Essex High School, and Lauren Solimano, a senior at Rutland High School. They were selected by the VPA’s USSYP Committee comprised of Meredith Voutas, Dan Ryan, both retired principals; Rachel Reynolds, principal Enosburg Middle School; Greg Schillinger, principal at Rutland High School; Beth Hemingway, principal Alburgh Community Education Center; and Jay Nichols, executive director Vermont Principals’ Association.
All high-achieving juniors and seniors in Vermont high schools with interest in leadership, politics, law and government are encouraged to apply for this program next year by Oct. 23, 2023.
Visit vpaonline.org for more information.
AROUND TOWN
‘Kettle Blitz’The Salvation Army will hold a Kettle Blitz Day on Thursday, Dec. 15, a one-day competition within its northern New England division. The Salvation Army kettle at Walmart in Berlin will be competing. Stop by and support your community kettle, all funds stay locally. Donations may also be made at any other kettles in your community, as well as digitally with Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal and Venmo at any Salvation Army kettle.
Red Kettle donations are down dramatically throughout the division. The Barre Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign goal is $95,000. Currently, they have raised $37,000 with less than two weeks to go.
Performing artsMONTPELIER — Two artifacts representing Vermont’s performing arts will be exhibited at the State House from now through January 2023: A saxophone belonging to blues legend Big Joe Burrell, and a commemorative quilt signed by generations of UVM Lane Series artists commemorating the series’ first 50 years.
The exhibit is presented by Big Heavy World, Vermont’s independent, volunteer-staffed music development office and curator of The Tiny Museum of Vermont Music History in Burlington. The organization supports the preservation and promotion of Vermont’s original music.
There is no cost to visit the State House at 115 State St., Montpelier, open to the public from 7:45 am. to 4:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.
AROUND VT
Extended hoursSelect U.S. Postal Service facilities in the Maine-New Hampshire-Vermont District are extending their hours and will provide full retail services, including stamp sales and package acceptance.
Customers may visit www.usps.com/holiday/holiday-schedule.htm for the USPS holiday service schedule.
SnowmobilingWith additional snow expected in the coming weeks, the U.S. Forest Service encourages all riders to put safety first out on the trails in the coming months.
Officials remind snowmobile enthusiasts to heed to all gates and signs and to stay off roads and trails that are closed. Weather permitting, snowmobile use is allowed on designated trails within the Green Mountain National Forest for four months beginning Friday, Dec. 16, and ending Saturday, April 15, 2023.
The maximum speed is 35 mph on state and federal land and Vermont has a Snowmobiling While Intoxicated Law that covers alcohol, as well as drugs.
Operators must maintain control of their snowmobile while riding; keep to the right at all times, wear helmets, and stay on designated trails only. All snowmobiles must be legally registered, have liability insurance, and operators must purchase a Vermont Association of Snow Travelers Trails Maintenance Assessment decal. Officials also encourage winter trail users to pack a flashlight, cellphone, food and extra warm clothing in case of an emergency.
Gift responsiblyThe Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery announced its commitment as a participant of the 2022 Gift Responsibly Campaign, joining more than 100 lotteries and community organizations across the country and around the world to raise awareness about the risks of buying lottery tickets for children.
Research shows that, the earlier a person’s participation in, or exposure to, gambling is in childhood, the more likely they are to develop a gambling problem later in life. Gambling exposure during childhood is often through some kind of lottery product, given by an adult who is likely unaware of the associated risks.
The department is working to raise awareness about the risks of youth gambling by spreading awareness through Facebook, Instagram, both Lottery websites, news and media contact, and their monthly player newsletter.
