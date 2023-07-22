YOUTH NEWS
4-H Dairy Show
NEW HAVEN — Despite a week of frequent downpours, the weather cooperated Saturday, July 15, for the 49 youths with their 64 animals to participate in the 2023 Multi-County 4-H Dairy Show at Addison County Fair and Field Days grounds in New Haven. Participants were from Addison, Chittenden, Lamoille and Rutland counties.
The show began with the fitting and showmanship classes where competitors in each age division were judged on how well they presented and handled their animals.
The winner of the Senior Champion Showmanship (ages 14 to 18) was Lorryn Trujillo, North Clarendon; Reserve Senior Champion Showman was Brailey Livingston, New Haven; with Honorable Mention going to Hailey Chase, Bristol. Taryn Burns, Whiting, captured the Junior Champion Showmanship (ages 8-13); Caroline Allen, Ferrisburgh, was named Reserve Junior Champion Showman; Honorable Mention Champion Showman went to Colin Chamberlin, Addison.
Next, the 4-H’ers competed in conformation classes, arranged by breed and age of the animal. For these classes, the judge evaluated the animals on physical structure, condition and overall appearance. Championships, listed by breed, were as follows.
Ayrshire: Junior Champion and Grand Champion, Bella Roell, New Haven, with her winter calf; Reserve Junior Champion and Reserve Grand Champion, Colin Chamberlin, Addison, with his fall calf; Honorable Mention Junior Champion and Honorable Mention Grand Champion, Caroline Compagna, Whiting, with her fall calf.
Brown Swiss: Junior Champion and Grand Champion, Taryn Burns, Whiting, with her fall calf; Reserve Junior Champion and Reserve Grand Champion, Tenley Chittenden, Whiting, with her winter calf; Honorable Mention Junior Champion and Honorable Mention Grand Champion, John Belter, South Burlington, with his winter calf.
Guernsey: Junior Champion and Grand Champion, Tom Allen, Ferrisburgh, with his winter calf; Reserve Junior Champion and Reserve Grand Champion, Sophia Roleau, Bristol, with her winter calf; Honorable Mention Junior Champion and Honorable Mention Grand Champion, Sophia Roleau, Bristol, with her fall calf.
Holstein: Junior Champion and Grand Champion, Emma Deering, Middlebury, with her fall calf; Reserve Junior Champion and Reserve Grand Champion, Brailey Livingston, New Haven, with her fall yearling; Honorable Mention Junior Champion and Honorable Mention Grand Champion, Kylee Shepard, Panton, with her winter calf.
Jersey: Junior Champion and Reserve Grand Champion, Caroline Allen, Ferrisburgh, with her spring yearling; Reserve Junior Champion and Honorable Mention Grand Champion, Tom Allen, Ferrisburgh, with his winter yearling; Honorable Mention Junior Champion, Roxanne Griffin, Ferrisburgh, with her winter calf; Senior Champion and Grand Champion, Torrey Hanna, Addison, with her 2-year-old cow; Reserve Senior Champion, Mackenzie Chase, Bristol, with her 2-year-old cow.
COLLEGE NEWS
New dean
BURLINGTON — Champlain College has appointed Dr. Craig Winstead as the new dean of its Robert P. Stiller School of Business. Dr. Winstead comes to Champlain with more than two decades of experience in business management and education in corporate and academic settings. As dean, he will support the career-focused curriculum and growth through expanded industry partnerships, an increased focus on diversity, equality and inclusion, and more. Prior to his role at Champlain, Dr. Winstead taught at the undergraduate and graduate levels as an associate professor with tenure at Saint Leo University in Florida and served as the Management and Operations Department chair for five years. Before academia, Winstead worked for 12 years at Verizon Communications, where he developed and delivered training programs for employees.
AROUND TOWN
Arts benefit
HYDE PARK — “Viva! In the Garden” fundraiser held by River Arts in Morrisville starts at 6 p.m. Friday, July 28, features music, food, beverage, auction items, for the purpose of supporting scholarships for youth and ages 60+ to sustain its mission of arts for everyone. Tickets are $100 each and can be purchased at riverartsvt.org online. The Belize Adventure Raffle will extend through Aug. 25 and can also be purchased through riverartsvt.org. River Arts would like to thank these sponsors for helping to make Viva! possible: Vermont Arts Council, The Alchemist, MSI, Coldwell Banker, Community National Bank, National Life Group, National Endowment for the Arts, N.A. Manosh, Cushman Design Group, Concept 2, Bourne’s Energy and Muddy Moose Vermont.
End-of-life benefit
RANDOLPH — The 18th annual Last Mile Ride, Run and Walk at Gifford Medical Center includes a fundraising motorcycle ride, bicycle ride, 5K run, and 1- and 2-mile walks, all to support end-of-life care for patients and their families. Expenses covered by Last Mile include alternative therapies for pain management, family meals and portraits, travel, estate planning, and more. The Last Mile team also fulfills unique wishes, including special events such as weddings and trips to Boston to see the Red Sox play.
The Last Mile bicycle ride, featuring road and gravel routes, begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, with registration starting at 8:30 a.m. at the Randolph Recreation Field. Registration is $25 per person and includes snacks and water.
The walks and 5K run begin at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, with registration starting at 4:30 p.m. at Gifford Medical Center. Registration is $25 per person and includes pizza and other refreshments, as well as live music, participants are encouraged to create teams with friends and family.
Registration for the motorcycle ride begins at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Gifford. The entrance fee is $50 per driver, $75 per driver and passenger, and includes breakfast and a barbecue lunch. The ride, which starts at 10 a.m., takes participants on an 80-mile journey through central Vermont.
As in recent years, since the onset of COVID, there is a virtual option for individuals to participate from wherever they are located. For more information, visit giffordhealthcare.org/lastmile or call 802-728-2380.
BUSINESS
Amazon delivers
Monday morning, July 17, two trucks carrying 900 items (large room dehumidifiers and industrial fans) donated by Amazon arrived in Colchester to be distributed by the National Guard to families and businesses in need. It has also donated over 400 products to All Hands All Hearts to support debris removals and clean-up, and provided Amazon gift cards to community organizations, including Montpelier Alive, the American Red Cross, All Hands All Hearts, and local foodbanks supporting relief efforts. Together, they can facilitate purchases of nearly 5,000 products on the Amazon website. Additionally, the company announced it is making a donation to The Vermont Community Foundation’s VT Flood Response and Recovery Fund 2023.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We reserve the right to edit for length.)