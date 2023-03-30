AROUND TOWN
Ribbon cutting
BERLIN — The Capital City Grange celebrated the installation of a new wheelchair lift on March 5. The new lift provides access to the stage and to the lower level, making the hall fully accessible to performers and all hall users. About 100 community members attended the event that included an information fair, chess and other board games, a community dance, fresh-baked cookies and a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Executive director
WASHINGTON COUNTY — The Washington County Diversion Program board of directors announced Meg Rizzo has been named executive director. The organization is a local nonprofit that provides restorative justice programs for the communities within Washington County. Rizzo joined WCDP in 2018 as the pretrial service coordinator and Tamarack/YSASP case manager, and had been appointed the interim executive director in June. Her experience includes work with Washington County Mental Health Services and the State of Vermont, Family Services Division.
The Capital City Grange in Berlin rents the hall at affordable rates for regular dances of many kinds, plus church services, political meetings, musical and theatrical rehearsals and performances, seminars, training sessions, potluck dinners, wedding receptions, birthday parties, and more. On Town Meeting Day, Berlin voters approved continued tax exemption for the hall in exchange for free use by town residents.
AROUND VT
Scam alerts
Recently, Chittenden County Sheriff’s Office has had multiple phone calls regarding arrest warrants being issued for missed jury duty. This caller is reported to have used a number beginning with an 802 area code, has a southern accent and becomes very agitated. Likely, the caller would proceed to request payment via gift cards. They are using real deputy names.
Hang up the phone and do not provide any personal information such as date of birth, Social Security numbers or credit card information. The Sheriff’s Office never clears arrest warrants or court cases by asking for money. Report any of these incidents to the Attorney General’s Office directly at 800-649-2424 or 802-656-3183. Contact the Chittenden County Sheriff’s Office at 802-863-4341 if you ever have any questions.
U.S. Marshals, FBI urge public to report phone scams: spoofers using government phone numbers, government employees’ names, demanding payment via bitcoin ATMs. Several nationwide imposter scams are underway involving individuals claiming to be U.S. marshals, court officers, or other law enforcement officials. During these calls, scammers attempt to collect a fine in lieu of arrest due to a claim of identity theft, failing to report for jury duty or other offenses. Scammers use many tactics to sound and appear credible, sometimes providing information like badge numbers, names of actual law enforcement officials and federal judges and courthouse addresses. They may also spoof their phone numbers to appear on caller IDs as if they are calling from a government agency or the court. If you believe you have been a victim of such a scam, report the incident to your local FBI office at www.fbi.gov/contact-us online.
VLT interim president
Longtime employee Tracy Zschau has been named interim president of Vermont Land Trust by the organization’s board of trustees. She takes the role after serving VLT for over 25 years, first as a conservation project lead in the Northeast Kingdom, then later as vice president for land protection. She will retain her role as vice president.
Zschau serves on the St. Johnsbury Select Board and on the board of Passumpsic Savings Bank. She is a graduate of the Vermont Leadership Institute at the Snelling Center for Government and recipient of the 2019 VHCB Community Catalyst Award for her leadership in advancing community-based conservation in the Northeast Kingdom.
Grant applications
Vermont Parks Forever announced its Park Access Fund Grant Application is open for 2023. Since 2016, Vermont Parks Forever grants cover park entry fees to help create a more equitable outdoor experience throughout the state. This year, the Park Access Fund will again provide over 5,000 free days in the parks to community partners across Vermont. Organizations serving Vermonters facing barriers to outdoor experiences can apply for a Park Access Grant at vermontparksforever.org/park-access-fund online. The deadline for this application is April 3.
BUSINESS
Suicide awareness
WATERBURY — Members of the agricultural community are invited to join A First in training on suicide prevention, in-person from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, in Waterbury. Participants will learn basic knowledge and skills of suicide prevention, including societal myths and attitudes, use of sensitive language, risk factors and warning signs, protective factors, considerations for populations at risk, examples of what to say and do, and local and national resources for help. Built on the foundation of connection and conversation, Umatter aims to enhance understanding of suicide risk and decrease the stigma of asking for help. Register at farmfirst.org/events for Waterbury location,
Summer internship
CENTRAL VERMONT — Registration is now open for employers who are interested in joining the 2023 Summer Internship Pilot Program connecting UVM students with central Vermont employers. Central Vermont Economic Development Corp. is looking for employers who can offer a UVM student an internship where they focus on an independent project. Your central Vermont-based company (Washington County and the towns of Orange, Williamstown and Washington in Orange County) could receive money this summer for hosting an intern. Registration closes Friday, April 7. Visit cvedc.org for more information.
Policy manager
BURLINGTON — Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility announced Montpelier-native Kristin Warner has joined the organization as public policy manager. In this role, she supports efforts to advance the organization’s policy goals, working closely with VBSR members. Warner’s experience includes as an organizer, strategist and advocate to VBSR.
VTF&W
Wildlife violator
Vermont is one of 48 states belonging to the Interstate Wildlife Violator Compact, which recognizes fish- and wildlife-related license suspensions of member states. Any person whose license privileges are suspended in one compact member state will have his or her licenses suspended in all other compact member states. The IWVC assures that, in participating states, nonresident violators will receive the same treatment as resident violators.
A violator who fails to comply with the terms of a citation issued in a participating state also faces the possibility of suspension of their wildlife license privileges in the other member states until the terms of the citation are met. The goal of the IWVC is to improve enforcement of hunting, fishing and trapping laws through the cooperation of law enforcement units in member states.
