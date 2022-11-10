YOUTH NEWS
Dance festivalLYNDON CENTER — Nov. 19 marks the 20th annual Vermont State Dance Festival when student dancers and professionals from around Vermont and as far away as New York City come together to learn and share in the art of dance education and performance.
Dancers and teachers alike collaborate in professionally led workshops in a variety of styles and techniques in preparation for an evening performance open to the public. A special thank-you goes to Lyndon Institute, Northern Vermont University-Lyndon, the town of Lyndonville, and Burklyn Arts Council for help making this event possible.
The Vermont State Dance Festival began in 2003 after Lyndon Institute dance teacher Rebecca McGregor toured each Vermont high school’s dance program as part of a college independent study in 2002. She discovered there was little collaboration, resource sharing or opportunities for Vermont dance teachers and students to work together and learn from one another. The Vermont State Dance Festival offers dance educators and high school-aged dancers of all disciplines an opportunity to study new and varied techniques with professional dancers and to showcase their skills before professional artists, teachers, their student peers, and the general public.
The public is encouraged to attend the performance held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Lyndon Institute Alumni Auditorium, 168 Institute Circle in Lyndon Center. Admission is by donation.
For more information, email rebecca.mcgregor@lyndoninstitute.org or call 802-535-3636.
Audubon lectureMONTPELIER — Join Audubon Vermont for the annual Seward Weber Lecture at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Unitarian Church of Montpelier.
In this year’s lecture, “Thinking Through Place,” Amy Seidl will speak about her personal journey to the Green Mountain State reflecting on its “geography of whiteness,” and how we might overcome this barrier to fully realize the human potential needed to address global warming. She is co-director of the Environmental Program and a senior lecturer in the Rubenstein School of Environment and Natural Resources at the University of Vermont.
This event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.
Get your shotsAs experts predict a severe flu season across the country, state health officials are urging Vermonters to take steps now to protect themselves and those at higher risk by getting their flu shot, along with the updated COVID-19 booster.
Everyone six months and older (with certain exceptions) should get their flu shot, and the COVID-19 and flu vaccines can be given at the same time. Both vaccines are available at walk-in clinics, pharmacies and health care providers. However, flu shots offered at state-run walk-in clinics are for people under age 65. Anyone 65 and older should get the high-dose flu vaccine through their health care provider or local pharmacy.
Flu activity in Vermont is currently low but expected to increase in the coming weeks. Nationally, rates of influenza-like illnesses and hospitalizations are trending higher than usual this early in the season.
To help prevent spreading germs:
— Get your flu shot (age 6 months and older) and updated COVID-19 booster (age 5 and older).
— Wash your hands often with soap and water.
— Stay home if you are sick.
— Cover your nose when you cough and sneeze.
— Avoid contact with people who are sick.
— Take antiviral medications if your doctor prescribes them.
Vermonters can contact their local pharmacies and health care providers to schedule their vaccinations, or visit healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine for state-run walk-in clinics. State-run clinics have vaccine and prevention information in multiple languages and for people who are deaf or hard of hearing.
Get your turkeyThe Vermont Fresh Network can help you find your holiday dinner ingredients at a farm or store near you. The time to order your local turkey is now.
Along with local turkey and produce, the Vermont Fresh Network can connect you with a local wine and cider pairing guide and a list of Vermont Thanksgiving-week farmers markets by visiting DigInVT.com online, an interactive website for agricultural and culinary events and experiences in Vermont.
Get your winningsBERLIN — The Powerball drawing for the world record $2.04 billion jackpot was performed Nov. 8. Although the winning ticket was sold in California, a lower tier winning ticket worth $100,000 was sold at Hilliker’s Store in Newport Center. As of the time of this release, the $100,000 prize remains unclaimed.
As the highest jackpot in lottery history, the Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery is hopeful the Education Fund will see an increase in revenue due to an uptick in sales. Winning numbers are posted at vtlottery.com/games/powerball online.
If you hold a winning ticket, you must claim your prize at the Vermont Lottery administrative office in Berlin. The ticket must be signed by the winner and submitted with a completed claim form and valid identification. For more information, visit the Vermont Lottery website.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
