AROUND TOWN
CVSWMD response
When the July 10-11 rainstorm swept through central Vermont, anything in a flood zone was fair game for destruction, including Central Vermont Solid Waste Management’s (CVSWMD) Additional Recyclables Collection Center (ARCC), the collection facility for everything from Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) items like computers, televisions, paint and batteries, to other items like tires, books and compost.
At the same time the public needed to know what they should do with water-damaged recyclables, the ARCC facility at 540 North Main St. in Barre, was inoperable after 6 feet of the nearby Stevens Branch traveled through it. A box truck, packers and a forklift were completely destroyed. Bay doors were bent open under the force of the river. Recyclables of all kinds were buried under the muck.
Fortunately, CVSWMD’s staff on Barre Street in Montpelier quickly mobilized to assist them. Alternate drop-offs for EPR and hazardous waste were researched and posted, along with information about what could and couldn’t go into the landfill and offers to help communities in any way possible. Ceres Environmental and TetraTech, the state of Vermont’s emergency consultants, have resources for disaster remediation and are experienced in managing cleanups with protocols that provide the best opportunities for FEMA funding. District staff urged its towns to take advantage of their operations.
In the flooding aftermath, CVSWMD teams in pickups stopped two to three times every Montpelier and Barre block to pull paint cans, fluorescents, motor oil, batteries and other items mixed with regular trash, in order to prevent their transport to the landfill.
The district also organized collection events in Barre City and Barre Town, accepting drop-offs from neighboring Williamstown, Orange and Washington, where they were joined by Department of Environmental Conservation and volunteer staff from other solid waste districts to ensure the collected items were handled and packed correctly. Calls were made to all member towns to provide similar services.
Now it’s time for CVSWMD to work with the EPA to clean out its own Barre site and determine how to move forward. With that facility now completely wiped out, the CVSWMD staff and board are discussing next steps for either putting ARCC activities on hiatus or developing another iteration that could possibly involve regular collections of EPR items at member towns until new permanent headquarters are created.
CVSWMD is a 19-member union municipality supporting its zero-waste-inspired implementation plan. Aside from the ARCC, programs include School Zero Waste Program; five household hazardous waste collections annually; recycling workshops; backyard composting equipment sales; a reuse grant program; information on zero-waste reducing household toxins and more.
Visit cvswmd.org or call 802-229-9383 for more information or questions regarding disposal of flood-related debris.
Montpelier future
MONTPELIER — A public forum will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, in Alumni Hall at the Vermont College of Fine Arts. The forum will begin with a discussion of the challenges that residents and businesses face today and currently unmet needs, and then consider longer-term issues and ideas toward the future. The meeting will be the first of three public meetings on the future of Montpelier. These meetings are being convened by Montpelier Strong, a partnership of the Montpelier Foundation and Montpelier Alive, in partnership with the city of Montpelier. Email pcostello802@gmail.com for more information.
Montpelier housing
MONTPELIER — The Planning Commission is rescheduling the listening session on housing to take place at its Sept. 11 meeting. This listening session was previously scheduled for July 24 and Aug. 14. The Planning Commission believes this is a timely and necessary conversation about to move forward after the flooding events of July 10 to 11. Email mmiller@montpelier-vt.org for more information.
VTF&W
Nesting complete
Hikers and rock climbers can return to Vermont cliffs now that peregrine falcon nesting season has ended. The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department has confirmed all the young falcons have learned to fly and should not be disturbed by human presence on the cliffs. On behalf of the department, biologists and volunteers monitored peregrine pairs that occupied at least 50 Vermont cliffs in early spring and summer.
Peregrine falcons were removed from the state’s Threatened and Endangered Species List in 2005. Ongoing cooperation from recreationists and continued monitoring efforts by Vermont Fish and Wildlife and Audubon Vermont will help ensure the peregrine’s recovery in future years.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)