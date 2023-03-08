AROUND VT
VNG 40th Army Band
MONTPELIER — The 2023 Farmers Night Concert Series will feature the Vermont National Guard’s 40th Army Band, “5 Above,” at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, at the State House Chamber.
The Farmers Night Concert Series is a State House tradition which goes back over 100 years to a time when lawmakers entertained themselves in the House Chamber mid-week while away from home. This year’s offerings include 12 weekly Wednesday performances. Visit legislature.vermont.gov/the-state-house/events/farmers-night-concert-series for the entire series or email david.schutz@vermont.gov or call 802-279-5558.
Overdose prevention
The Central Vermont Prevention Coalition and Vermont CARES are hosting three hybrid Opioid Overdose Prevention Trainings for the central Vermont region, in response to record numbers of opioid overdose death across the state. In 2021, there were 217 overdose deaths in Vermont, the largest number ever recorded. As of November 2022, there were 212 deaths, according to Vermont Department of Health preliminary data.
Attendees will learn the signs and symptoms of an opioid overdose, what Narcan is and how to use it, and current drug trends in Vermont. Attendees will also learn more about CVPC’s NaloxBox Project and have time to ask questions and provide feedback on the project. The trainings are free and open to the public.
Waterbury — Thursday, March 16, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Waterbury Municipal Office, Steele Community Room or on Zoom.
Montpelier — Monday, March 20, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Kellogg-Hubbard Library, Hayes Room or on Zoom.
Barre — Tuesday, April 11, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Aldrich Library or on Zoom.
For more information, visit www.cvprevention.org/ online.
Hate-free forum
St. ALBANS — The U.S. Attorney’s Office, Vermont Attorney General’s Office and Rutland Area NAACP will co-host a Hate-Free Vermont Forum from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 13, in St. Albans. All are welcome to this forum, the third held in an ongoing series; last year, Hate-Free Vermont Forums took place in Rutland and Bennington. Participants are welcome to share what they want their government officials to know about their experiences, and to ask questions of their government officials about bias and discrimination.
In-person location is Bellows Free Academy Cafeteria, 71 South Main St., St. Albans. Masks are requested. Registration (optional) at: forms.gle/ofP9yx5vpmN2dbqT7
Remote attendance requires registration at: bit.ly/HateFreeFranklinCo online.
YOUTH NEWS
4-H dairy
ORLEANS — Saturday, Feb. 25, was a competition day for Northeast Kingdom 4-H clubs, including 10 4-H’ers from the Udderly Crazy 4-H Club, all residents of East Montpelier. The occasion was the 2023 Northeast Region 4-H Dairy Quiz Bowl, held at Orleans Elementary School. Thirty-two 4-H’ers participated in the opportunity to showcase their dairy knowledge in a written test and fast-paced buzzer rounds. In the senior division (ages 14-18), Madalyn Perry captured third place. Emmeline Paquet was the sixth-place finisher out of 10 contestants in the 12- and 13-year-olds division.
Competing in the 10- and 11-year-olds division were Carys Wood, who came in first, and Katelyn Sibley, third. Patrick Paquet placed second and Ella Purchase, third, in the 8- and 9-year-olds division.
Four East Montpelier kids were among the eight 4-H Cloverbuds, ages 5-7, who took part in buzzer rounds, answering age-appropriate questions just for fun as points were not tallied. Instead of the written test, this age group worked on a dairy activity booklet.
Receiving rainbow participation ribbons were Carson Ayer, Jasper Paquet, Scarlett Perry and Sophie Purchase.
Chefs compete
ESSEX JUNCTION — Thirty-four teams of elementary, middle and high school students will gather for the 15th annual Junior Iron Chef Vermont event, Saturday, March 11, at the Champlain Valley Exposition. Hosted by Vermont Afterschool, the teams will work together to create healthy dishes with local and seasonal foods that inspire their school meal programs as part of the Farm to School efforts in the state. Local judges determine the award winners.
Teams are from Boys & Girls Club of Burlington; Cambridge Elementary School; Concord School; Crossett Brook Middle School; CVU; Derby Elementary School; Edmunds Middle School; Essex Middle School; Flood Brook/The Collaborative; Green Mountain Tech; Kindle Farm School; King Street Center; Lake Champlain Waldorf School; Lyndon Town School; Missisquoi Valley Union Middle/High School; Richmond Middle School; Rivendell Academy; Shelburne Community School/Shelburne Farms; St. Johnsbury School District; Swanton Elementary School; Troy School; Twin Valley Middle/High School; Vergennes Union Middle School; Williston Central School; Winooski School District; and a team of homeschoolers.
AROUND TOWN
Veterans fundraiser
NORTHFIELD — Registration is now open for the second annual Sleep-Out for Homelessness, March 17-18, on “The Crescent,” off Route 12 opposite Norwich University. In-person and virtual options are available. There is a $20 registration fee. All proceeds will benefit The Veterans’ Place Inc., a nonprofit that provides housing and support services for unhoused veterans. Friday’s program includes a guest speaker, campfire, simple supper and time for reflection. Saturday’s program includes a light breakfast, guest speaker and closing ceremonies. Registration closes on March 12. Visit vermontveteransplace.org/events for more information.
BUSINESS
Executive director
MONTPELIER — Central Vermont Economic Development Corp., one of the 12 Vermont RDCs, names Melissa Bounty its sixth executive director. She was one of two statewide navigators in the SBA-funded Community Navigator Pilot Program to fund and facilitate pandemic-responsive projects that linked Vermont businesses with Vermont vendors. Prior to working with CVEDC, Bounty spent 16 years working with Waitsfield-based book publisher Chooseco, where she managed editorial, print production and licensing for the company. She currently sits on the Vermont Manufacturing Extension Center board of directors.
Charitable donations
MONTPELIER — Vermont Mutual Insurance Group has contributed more than $550,000 to local charities in 2022 through its Charitable Giving Fund. Since its inception in 2014, the Vermont Mutual Charitable Giving Fund has donated more than $3.5 million to help support organizations in communities where they do business, including $1 million in COVID-19 relief efforts in the state of Vermont.
