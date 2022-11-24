AROUND TOWN
Handel’s Messiah
The Vermont Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus will present Handel’s Messiah at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at St. Augustine Church in Montpelier, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Barre Opera House. This year features Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s orchestration of the familiar arias and choruses.
Annual parade
WATERBURY — The 13th annual River of Light Lantern Parade, “Marvelous Magic,” will start at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. The route is from Brookside Primary School to Dac Rowe Field. Featured bands are Sambatucada, Brass Balagan. Entertainment includes Cirque de Fuego, hot chocolate, warming fires, all at Dac Rowe. 2022 sponsors are Harwood Union Unified School District, Waterbury Winterfest, The Alchemist, Ben & Jerry’s, Billings Mobil.
Red kettle
The Salvation Army is hoping its annual Christmas Kettle Campaign will mean a brighter holiday season for struggling men, women and children in Vermont. Last year, more than 5,000 individuals were served in Vermont by The Salvation Army during the holidays. The charitable organization is in urgent need of bell ringers and expects to have more than 30 red kettles throughout the state on street corners and shopping areas through Dec. 24. Bell ringers play a key role in collecting donations. Call (866) 674-4391 to become a bell ringer.
In addition to giving directly to the red kettle, the Salvation Army has provided other options to donate: Give any amount by texting “KETTLES” to 51555; virtual Red Kettle at salarmy.us/nneredkettle online; Ask Amazon Alexa to donate by saying, “Alexa, donate to The Salvation Army,” then specify the amount; and digitally with Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, and Venmo at any Salvation Army kettle.
AROUND VT
Holiday Market
ESSEX JUNCTION — The third annual Vermont Holiday Market returns from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 3 and 4, at Champlain Valley Exposition, 105 Pearl St. in Essex Junction. The Blue Ribbon Pavilion will host over 60 crafters and artisans from Vermont and New England each day. Tickets are available at the door. Adult tickets are $5; kids under age 12 get in free. Parking is free.
Maple Conference
The 2022 Vermont Maple Conference, Dec. 7-10, will offer options for learning online, as well as a day of in-person at Vermont Technical College in Randolph Center, led by maple industry experts and producers. Sessions will be of interest not only to sugar makers but also to foresters who work with maple producers and forest landowners looking to lease to a producer. For details and to register, visit www.vermontmaple.org/maple-conferences online.
Winter construction
With winter construction season underway, the Department of Environmental Conservation wants to remind Vermonters about additional requirements to help protect the state’s waterways. From Oct. 15 to April 15, construction activities may require coverage under the Vermont Construction General Permit 3-9020 (bit.ly/SW-3-9020) when total land disturbance is: Equal to or greater than 1 acre; or less than 1 acre but is part of a larger common plan of development which will ultimately result in the disturbance of 1 or more acres. For more information, view the permit application instructions (bit.ly/CGP-Guide).
YOUTH NEWS
Book grantThe Children’s Literacy Foundation is accepting applications for its CLiF Year of the Book grant. Awarded annually to 10 qualifying public elementary schools in Vermont and New Hampshire, the grant provides selected schools with $25,000 in new books and literacy programming, including interactive in-person visits from authors, illustrators, poets and storytellers; family literacy events; writing workshops; new books for the school and public libraries; 10 new books for each student to choose and keep; and additional resources during the school year. The deadline to apply is March 1, 2023. For more information, visit clifonline.org/literacy-programs/year-of-the-book online.
VTF&W
Deer hunting
Hunters still have several days of archery and muzzleloader deer hunting after the regular deer season ends Nov. 27. Archery deer hunting continues Nov. 28 through Dec. 15, and muzzleloader deer hunting is Dec. 3 to 11. Vermont has an annual limit of four deer during its deer hunting seasons, including only one legal buck annually during those seasons.
Bird feeding
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department recommends Vermonters wait until Dec. 1 to put up bird feeders to avoid attracting bears. The department offers these tips for bird-friendly bird feeding:
— Keep cats inside. Domestic cats are the leading cause of bird death in North America, and feeders can make birds particularly easy prey.
— Place feeders closer than 4 feet or farther than 10 feet from a window. Being close to, or far from, a window may reduce bird collisions.
— Clean feeders regularly. To eliminate harmful bacteria and viruses, feeders should be washed every few weeks with a 10% bleach solution, then rinsed and allowed to dry before refilling.
— Feed birds only between Dec. 1 and April 1 but remove feeders if you see signs of bears. During winter thaws, some bears will occasionally take advantage of the mild weather and leave their den in search of food. If a bear visits your bird feeder or the feeder of someone in your community, it is important to take down your feeder for a week.
Plant rediscovered
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department announced the purple crowberry (Empetrum atropurpureum), a diminutive alpine shrub last documented in Vermont in 1908 and determined to be no longer present in the state, has been rediscovered on Mount Mansfield.
The purple crowberry grows low to the ground in rocky habitat above the tree line. The species is identifiable by needle-like leaves and purple berries, and is found in the Northeast in Maine, New Hampshire and New York. The purple crowberry is listed as uncommon in New Hampshire and state-endangered in New York.
Liam Ebner, a recent Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute graduate and a trained summit steward with the Adirondack Mountain Club, was participating in the 2022 Northeastern Alpine Stewardship Gathering when he made the discovery. The purple crowberry population is located safely off the trail and at low risk of trampling. The department is not disclosing the purple crowberry’s exact location to protect the plants from accidental damage.
BUSINESS
Community grants
MONTPELIER — Hunger Mountain Co-op has awarded $15,200 to 15 local grant recipients working on important and innovative projects addressing food access and local food systems. This year’s community grant recipients are Barre Senior Center, Bethany Church, Enough Ministries, Good Samaritan Haven, Greater Northfield Seniors, Green Acres Affordable Housing, Ishtar Collective, Khelcom Farm, Maquam Bay of Missisquoi Inc., Milk With Dignity Standards Council, Montpelier Senior Activity Center, Onion River Food Shelf, Schoolhouse Farm, The Flying Buffalo LLC and Twin Valley Senior Center.
