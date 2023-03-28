AROUND TOWN
Tatro honored
Each year, The Central Vermont Chamber honors a member who serves the community in many ways, at the St. Patrick’s Day breakfast. The breakfast features speakers who lightly “roast” the honoree. This year’s honoree was Mark Tatro, owner of Tatro’s Appliances.
He has been a member of The Barre Lions Club since 2001 and has been “King Lion” five times. He has led many projects, including the annual barbecue held at the Austine School for the Deaf, starting a program where people donated Christmas trees to those who couldn’t afford them and Barre Lions delivered them. He and Lion Stacy Cadorette ran a food drive during the pandemic that assisted four local food pantries, and he helped The Lions Club co-sponsor The Haunter’s Guild events for many years. Tatro is also an active member of the Masons, The Canadian Club, The Mutuo, The Barre Partnership, and The Central Vermont Chamber. He has sponsored a woman’s softball team for 25 years and served on the school board and the Barre City Planning and Zoning Commission.
Fuel Your Neighbors
BARRE — Capstone Community Action’s Fuel Your Neighbors campaign, in partnership with VSECU, raised over $325,000 to support emergency food and heating assistance to struggling central Vermonters. Capstone was able to provide over 1,230 people with heating assistance, distributing over $302,778 in funds already this winter. In addition, Capstone had over 2,300 visits to the food shelf between Oct.1, 2022, and March 8, 2023. Without public funding for Capstone’s Food Shelf, the Fuel Your Neighbors campaign is critical to keeping the food shelf stocked to meet the community need.
YOUTH NEWS
Youth opportunity
MONTPELIER — The Future of Vermont Action Team is launching a statewide Youth Opportunity Initiative, facilitated by Vermont Council on Rural Development, to draw input from youth, community members, parents, advocates, municipal leaders, educators, school administrators, business owners, policy experts and more, to identify strategies and action to advance youth opportunity, aspiration and community connection.
The first public forum will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at Oxbow High School in Bradford: all Upper Valley community members are invited. The second forum will be May 23 in St. Albans and cover the northwest region of the state. Dates for additional forums will be available at www.futureofvermont.org/youth-opportunity-initiative online. Online surveys will also be made available.
Plant saplings
BARRE — Spaulding High School students are partnering with the nonprofit Tree-Plenish to help make their community more sustainable. They plan to plant 500 saplings on Sunday, May 7, to offset their school’s energy consumption from the past academic year. Community residents are able to help support the event starting now by ordering a sapling to be planted in their yard, or sign up to volunteer to plant saplings on the day of the event. Saplings are free or $5 and residents can choose between American Hornbeam, White Oak or Red Maple saplings. If residents are unable to order a sapling or volunteer their time, they can also make a monetary contribution to the Tree-Plenish website to help support future tree-planting events.
Tree-Plenish is a student-led, nonprofit organization with the mission of empowering students to create a more sustainable and equitable future through community tree-planting.
AROUND VT
Spring construction
With the spring construction season ahead, the Department of Environmental Conservation wants to remind Vermonters about additional requirements to help protect the state’s waterways. Construction activities require a Construction Stormwater Permit under the Vermont Construction General Permit 3-9020 when total land disturbance is: Equal to or greater than 1 acre, or; Less than 1 acre, but is part of a larger common plan of development, if the larger development will ultimately result in the disturbance of 1 or more acres. Permittees must have an Erosion Prevention and Sediment Control plan. From marking construction limits to installing stone check dams, measures in the EPSC plan must follow the Vermont Standards and Specifications.
Teachers conference
WARREN — The Vermont Council on Literacy, formerly the Vermont Council on Reading, will hold its spring conference May 5 at Sugarbush Resort and Conference Center in Warren. Ralph Fletcher, author of books for children and young adults, will be the keynote speaker at this opportunity for Vermont teachers to gather. To register, visit vermontcouncilonliteracy.org online.
Grant award
Northeast Kingdom Community Action has been awarded a $500,000 Affordable Connectivity Outreach Grant to help promote and raise awareness of and participation in the Affordable Connectivity Program, a Federal Communications Commission benefit program that provides a discount of up to $30 per month toward internet service for eligible households.
NEKCA is an organization addressing poverty through education, community collaborations and community action. NEKCA will be the main grantee and will subgrant out funding across the five different Community Action Agencies of the Vermont Community Action Partnership, including NEKCA, BROC, CVOEO, SEVCA and Capstone.
BUSINESS
Nominations needed
Nominations for the 2023 Vermont Dairy Farm of the Year award will be accepted until May 1. Previous nominees who were not chosen as the winner may be nominated again. The winner is chosen by a committee of past award recipients who visit the finalists’ farms in early summer. Each farm is evaluated on criteria, including overall farm management, milk quality, pastures and crops, innovative practices and leadership in agricultural organizations and the community.
Download the nomination form at go.uvm.edu/vdfya online. To request a copy of the form by mail, email peggy.manahan@uvm.edu or call 800-639-2130.
Farm stewardship
A new state-funded program, the Vermont Farmer Ecosystem Stewardship Program, will assist Vermont farmers to achieve high levels of stewardship on their land by supporting them to enroll in the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service (USDA NRCS) Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP). CSP helps land managers enhance natural resources and improve their business operations. CSP requires producers to meet certain environmental objectives and commit to five years of enhanced conservation on their land. In return, producers receive an annual conservation payment. To apply for CSP, producers must first contact their local Farm Services Agency (FSA) to ensure their farm records are up-to-date, and then submit a CSP application to NRCS by April 21. Producers must complete a separate application for state assistance under the Vermont Farmer Ecosystem Stewardship Program by May 8. Application materials and more information can be found at agriculture.vermont.gov/CSP-Assist online.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com.
