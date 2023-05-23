COLLEGE NEWS
Anna Bailey, of Barre, Communication major, was named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Cedarville University.
Brendan Magill, of Montpelier, was named the recipient of The Tompkins Prize in Mathematics at Hamilton College.
Honors College
BURLINGTON — The University of Vermont Board of Trustees approved the naming of the Patrick Leahy Honors College, aligning student and faculty excellence across a wide range of academic programs with the ongoing legacy of the retired senator’s 48 years of service to the nation and support for his home state of Vermont.
Leadership Institute
NORTHFIELD — Among the 60 higher education leaders from across the U.S. participating in the June 2023 cohort of the HERS Leadership Institute, is Pelin Kohn, professor of Practice and Leadership Program chair and Leadership Center director at Norwich University. HERS (Higher Education Resources Services) hosts this June event at Bridgewater State University in Bridgewater, Massachusetts.
BUSINESS
VCF hires
The Vermont Community Foundation announce it has recently filled two positions. Barry S. Pius has joined as vice president for finance, and Dawn Archambault-Perry has joined as brand & marketing officer.
Northeast agriculture
The Farm Credit Northeast AgEnhancement Program, a joint effort of Farm Credit East and CoBank, recently provided $100,000 in grant funding to 22 organizations to assist their efforts to support young and beginning farmer initiatives, encourage youth leadership development, promote diversity equity and inclusion, and advance Northeast agriculture, forestry and commercial fishing. Submissions for the next round of grant funding are due by Aug. 1. For more information, visit FarmCreditEast.com/AgEnhancement online.
MILITARY NEWS
Poppy Day
Begin your Memorial Day weekend by remembering the meaning behind the day, and supporting the needs of our veterans, military and their families. The Friday before Memorial Day, Friday, May 26, this year, is National Poppy Day.
The tradition of wearing a red poppy began following the deadly battles of World War I. It started after red poppies bloomed on the battlefields in France and Belgium. Canadian Lt. Col. John McCrae, M.D., wrote the poem “In Flanders Fields” while serving on the front lines. Moina Michael, of Georgia, read the poem and vowed to always wear a red poppy as a sign of remembrance. The American Legion family adopted the poppy as its memorial flower in the early 1920s, and the tradition of American Legion Auxiliary members distributing red crepe paper poppies began.
Throughout Memorial Day weekend, American Legion Auxiliary members country-wide will distribute red poppies in exchange for a donation that supports veterans, active-duty military personnel, and their families, with medical and financial needs. To take part in National Poppy Day, donate in exchange for a poppy; wear a poppy to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country; share social media posts from ALA National Headquarters @ALAforVeterans; use hashtags #NationalPoppyDay #AmericanLegionAuxiliary.
AROUND TOWN
Creative Aging Celebration
BARRE — Central Vermont Council on Aging is hosting a Creative Aging Celebration event from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 2, at the Vermont College of Fine Arts in Montpelier.
This free community event will showcase creative work by CVCOA’s Creative Care Kit participants, feature additional artwork by local artists age 60+, and engage attendees through interactive exhibits. CVCOA’s Creative Care Kit project provided skills-based, practice-focused, and social-centric arts activities to people in their homes. Artists age 60+ may reach out about opportunities to include their work in this event by calling 802-479-1953 or emailing lrackers@cvcoa.org
Snacks and drinks will be available during the event by donation. Masks will be encouraged for all. Following the June 2 event, CVCOA will sponsor Creative Aging Celebrations throughout the month at local partner nutrition programs during their regularly scheduled lunchtime congregate meals. Reservations are required to attend these meals. For more information and congregate meal locations, visit www.cvcoa.org/creative-aging-celebration online.
Gospel Choir
MONTPELIER — Montpelier Community Gospel Choir presents its spring 2023, Memorial Day Weekend Concerts at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 27, and at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 28, at the Unitarian Church of Montpelier. The Saturday concert will be live-streamed for increased accessibility (virtual ticket required), and a reception will follow the Sunday concert. Tickets at the door, or in advance at www.montpeliergospel.org/concerts online.
AROUND VT
Historic sites
The Vermont Division for Historic Preservation announces the opening of the State Historic Sites for the 2023 season. Opening on Friday, May 26, are the Bennington Battle Monument, Chimney Point, Hubbardton Battlefield, Mount Independence, President Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site, and Senator Justin Morrill State Historic Site. The President Chester A. Arthur State Historic Site will open for the season on Saturday, May 27.
Wastewater funding
Gov. Phil Scott and the Department of Environmental Conservation announced the availability of $3.6 million in grants to municipalities to upgrade their wastewater pretreatment facilities and capacity management. Any Vermont municipality may apply by July 21. For more information, visit anr.vermont.gov/special-topics/arpa-vermont/pretreatment-capacity or call 802-522-9721 or email Ashley.Hellman@vermont.gov.
