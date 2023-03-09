AROUND TOWN
Computers donated
NORTHFIELD — More than a year ago, Tanzania Parliament member Justinn Nyamoga reached out to Maria Mgova, the local director of Upendo Mmoja nonprofit with ties to central Vermont, asking if she might help organize a shipment of donated computer equipment for schools in their district, Kilolo. It all started in 2015, when Nicole DiDomenico of Norwich University’s Center for Civic Engagement invited Northfield Middle High School to send some students and teachers on their summer service trip. After earlier trips to Pommerin, Tanzania, DiDomenico helped found Upendo Mmoja to continue service work there.
While on that 2015 trip, Northfield history teacher Mike Macijeski made a connection with Pommerin Secondary School headmaster Shadrack Nyaulingo. Macijeski later learned his school was about to replace and recycle some computers. Those former NMHS computers are now in a lab at Pommerin Secondary called the Covered Bridge Room, where students can build the computer skills so important to success in today’s world.
Nyamoga inquired whether another such shipment might be made to help other schools across his district of Kilolo. Again, Macijeski worked his connections to collect 160 computers. Rob Berkey of the Norwich University IT department contributed 100 laptops which were otherwise bound for the recycling station. Together with donated laptops, desktops, Chromebooks and iPads from U-32 Middle and High School, the Green Mountain Technology and Career Center, and Northfield Middle High School, the gear filled 20 large boxes.
Brian Schwartz of the Green Mountain Technology and Career Center in Hyde Park and Amy Urling of U-32, both veterans of Tanzania trips themselves, helped line up donations from their schools. Northfield Middle High School maintenance director Ermin Milak and his crew helped store and prepare the equipment. District Technology Coordinator Trey Cates and NMHS IT technician Nathaniel Bailey made sure the donated computers were wiped clean of all previous programs and data. NMHS principal Lee Ann Monroe also supplied support, including for several scrap metal drives to raise money needed to ship everything to Tanzania.
March for Meals
BARRE — Central Vermont Council on Aging announced it would participate in the 21st annual March for Meals, a month-long, nationwide celebration of Meals on Wheels and older adults in our community who rely on this service to remain healthy and independent at home.
CVCOA’s celebration will include featuring 13 partner meal sites on social media throughout March, encouraging community members to support these programs. Community members can find their local meal site by visiting www.cvcoa.org/meal-programs to contribute directly and learn more about attending a meal.
For information about receiving home-delivered meals, call the CVCOA Helpline at 802-477-1364.
AROUND VT
Maple open house
The Vermont Maple Sugar Makers Association will host Spring Maple Open House Weekends Saturday and Sunday, March 25-26 and April 1-2, statewide. Vermont continues to be the top maple producing state in the country. Total Vermont maple syrup production in 2022 was 2.55 million gallons, an 800,000 increase over the prior year and about half of the U.S. production of maple syrup. For more information, visit www.VermontMaple.org/MOHW online.
Apprenticeship
The Vermont Community Broadband Board, in partnership with the Vermont Department of Labor and Vermont Tech, is starting a new broadband installer technician apprenticeship program. When finished training, candidates will enter an industry with potential for high paying jobs with opportunity for growth. These jobs can lead to careers in information technology trades, smart grid and engineering trades.
Free training will be provided at locations statewide for people who want to start a career as a maintenance technician, splicer or installer. The first training starts in April. For more information or to apply for the program, go to Broadband Installer Apprenticeship-VTC CEWD, email fiber@vsc.edu, or call 802-547-3653.
Labor coordinator
The Vermont Department of Labor has hired Rachel Dumeny as its communications and outreach coordinator to serve as the media contact for the commissioner’s office. Dumeny, a native of Franklin County, is a recent University of Vermont graduate with experience in social media marketing strategy and community outreach.
BUSINESS
Lynn promoted
WAITSFIELD — Agri-Mark Chairman of the Board James “Cricket” Jacquier announced David Lynn has been named president and CEO of the cooperative. He had been serving as the organization’s interim CEO since September 2022.
Lynn has been with Agri-Mark for five years, starting as SVP Operations and promoted to SVP Top Operations in September 2020. He has nearly 28 years of experience in consumer packaged goods and food manufacturing. Prior to Agri-Mark, Lynn worked for the Kroger Co. for 12 years, including three years as vice president of operations for Kroger’s subsidiary, Turkey Hill Dairy. His background includes roles with L’Oréal USA, Hillshire Farm and seven years in the U.S. Navy.
