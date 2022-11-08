YOUTH NEWS
Mentoring symposiumMentor Vermont recently hosted youth mentoring coordinators and youth advocates from across the state for the 2022 Vermont Mentoring Symposium at the Waterbury State Office Complex.
The symposium theme was “Youth Voice, Youth Power and Youth Advocacy.” This annual conference brought together over 40 youth mentoring program staff and supporters for a series of networking and professional development sessions focused on building resilience and driving equity and inclusion for all Vermont youth to feel like they matter. Support for the symposium was made possible by Community Bank, N.A., The Alchemist Foundation, Larkin Hospitality and NBT Bank.
Since the onset of COVID-19 in March 2020, youth mentoring programs and mentors across Vermont have stepped up and continued to adjust their approach to meet the needs of the youth they serve.
Mentoring relationships provide individualized, one-on-one attention and support, a primary component of pandemic recovery. Programs statewide are actively seeking new mentors to meet the increased need.
For more information, visit www.mentorvt.org/become-a-mentor
AROUND TOWN
Climate impactMONTPELIER — The League of Women Voters of Vermont, in partnership with Kellogg-Hubbard Library, presents the first in its 2022-23 Lecture Series, The Impact of Climate Change on Vermont.
The first program, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, presents a panel discussion, What Climate Change Means to You. The program will be hosted via Zoom and is open to the public.
Attendance is free. All guests must register at www.kellogghubbard.org/adult-programs
AROUND VT
Mail to militaryAs the holidays are approaching, so are the mailing deadlines to send items to friends and loved ones serving away from home.
To send packages to military and diplomatic addresses abroad, the Postal Service offers a discounted price of $20.95 on its largest Priority Mail Flat Rate Box. The price includes a $1.50 discount per box for mail sent to Air/Army Post Office/Fleet Post Office/Diplomatic Post Office (APO/FPO/DPO) destinations worldwide.
Priority Mail Flat Rate Boxes are available at no cost at Post Office locations and can also be ordered via usps.com. Postage, labels and customs forms can also be printed online anytime using the Click-N-Ship feature. All mailing products can be found at the Postal Store.
For more USPS holiday details, visit usps.com/holidaynews
VTF&W
Wildlife foodVermont Fish and Wildlife Department is reporting several important fall foods for wildlife are less abundant this year, following the bountiful 2021 fall season.
Fish and Wildlife biologists survey oak and beech stands statewide each fall season to assess how plentiful these foods are for wildlife. Last year, acorns and beechnuts were plentiful across much of Vermont.
Results for this year found acorns and beechnuts are less abundant. Surveyed beech stands had complete crop failures and acorn surveys showed the lowest counts in 10 years. Without these important foods, many of Vermont’s wildlife species will be on the move looking for alternative food options before winter strikes. The last time Vermont saw poor production of acorns and beechnuts in the same year was 2018.
BUSINESS
DAV supportALBANY, N.Y. — Price Chopper/Market 32 launched its November campaign to help raise funds for the Disabled American Veterans nonprofit organization.
Through Nov. 30, Price Chopper/Market 32 customers will have the opportunity to round up their change at checkout, 100% of which will go directly to DAV. Price Chopper/Market 32 began the fundraising with a $10,000 donation. DAV’s goal is to empower veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity.
Workplace healthSOUTH BURLINGTON — United Way of Northwest Vermont, an organization dedicated to improving lives in Chittenden, Franklin and Grand Isle counties, has created an employer toolkit in response to local businesses and employers expressing increasing concern about how to help their employees access mental health resources.
The toolkit, An Employer Guide to Supporting Employee Mental Health, was developed by United Way’s Working Bridges program and the Mental Health Initiative and is available online here at bit.ly/mental-health-toolkit. The guide includes local resources, tips for recognizing and responding to mental health challenges, and recommended policies, benefits and everyday practices to build a supportive and inclusive workplace culture.
Executive director
The Vermont Bar Association is announced it has re-hired Robert M. Paolini to serve as its executive director.
Waterbury resident Paolini practiced law in the Montpelier-Barre area and served two terms in the Vermont House before he became the association’s executive director in February 1996, serving for 20 years, then retiring in June 2016.
After leaving, he maintained a legislative presence with his own lobbying and consulting business. Last spring, after previous executive director Therese Corsones, announced her departure for the court administrator position, Paolini stepped in as interim executive director.
Utility-sale batteryNomad Transportable Power Systems (NOMAD), a Delaware-based company founded by U.S.-based battery manufacturer KORE Power, has sold the industry’s first mobile energy storage unit to Green Mountain Power in Vermont. The sale makes NOMAD first-to-market with a utility-scale transportable power solution, which was designed and built in Vermont and will deliver benefits for GMP customers.
Health care toolThe Vermont Department of Health has launched a first-of-its-kind program to support health care professionals with timely information on disease diagnosis, testing, treatment and patient education resources.
The Clinician Support Initiative provides access to images and clinical information about public health threats, including hMPXV (human monkeypox virus), COVID-19 and Lyme disease. Available on the web or through an app, these tools help improve the speed and accuracy of diagnosis and facilitate the timely reporting to public health for diseases of public health significance.
These resources are being made available to Vermont health care professionals in partnership with VisualDx, a health care informatics company based in Rochester, New York. A phased rollout is currently underway, and all Vermont medical professionals can expect access by the end of the year. For more information, visit visualdx.com/vdhcsi
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town?
