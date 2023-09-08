COLLEGE NEWS
Dean’s list
Southern New Hampshire University summer 2023 dean’s list names Sydney Gonyaw, of Newbury; and Dixie Davis, of West Burke.
UVM research
BURLINGTON — The University of Vermont set a record for the fourth consecutive year in total external support for its research enterprise across its scholarly disciplines. Research at UVM funded by federal and state agencies, corporate partners, foundations and individual donors reached nearly $263 million in the fiscal year ending June 20, only the second time the figure has been above a quarter-billion dollars. Two years ago and for the first time, UVM was ranked among the nation’s 100 largest public research universities by total research support according to the National Science Foundation.
AROUND TOWN
Author event
MONTPELIER — After nearly two months of flood cleanup and rebuilding, Bear Pond Books welcomes author events back to the store, starting with film historian Rick Winston and his new book, “Save Me A Seat! A Life With Movies,” from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12. Email events@bearpondbooks.com for more information.
City forum
BARRE — On Wednesday, Sept. 13, all members of the Barre community are invited to share how they are doing, their flood experiences and reflections on the flood response and recovery efforts. The gathering will start at 5:30 p.m. with free pizza and the discussion and forum will run from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Barre Opera House. The goal is an open, inclusive dialogue around the flooding experiences to create ideas for action for the immediate and long-term future of the city. The process will be facilitated by the Vermont Council on Rural Development.
Free pizza and child care will be provided to all who attend. Transportation and other accommodations are available upon request. For more information, visit www.vtrural.org/barre-up or call 802-223-6091.
BASC director
BARRE — Along with National Senior Center Month, September marks the arrival of Kim Stinson as director of operations for Barre Area Senior Center. Stinson has experience in nonprofit work at both the paid director level and as a board member. Her work will be in collaboration with Ilene Elliott, the center’s director of programming.
VTF&W
Youth hunting
Vermont’s imminent youth waterfowl hunting weekend is Sept. 23 and 24 when those age 17 or younger may hunt ducks and geese in the Lake Champlain and interior Vermont waterfowl hunting zones, age 15 and younger in the Connecticut River zone.
The youth hunter must have a Vermont hunting license and be accompanied by an unarmed adult, age 18 or older, who also has a Vermont hunting license. Youths age 16 and 17 must have state and federal duck stamps. All youth hunters must also register with the Harvest Information Program (HIP) in each state that they hunt; this can be done on Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website or by calling 1-877-306-7091. The adult may not hunt waterfowl or carry a firearm while accompanying the youth when the youth is hunting waterfowl.
Sept. 23 and 24 bag limits are found in the 2023-24 Syllabus of State and Federal Hunting Regulations for Migratory Birds in Vermont, available from Vermont post offices and as a downloadable file from www.vtfishandwildlife.com under Hunt — Waterfowl.
AROUND VT
FEMA centers
The Cabot Disaster Recovery Center at Town Hall closed permanently Thursday, Sept. 7. Other recovery centers remain open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday (closed Sunday) at Barre Auditorium, 16 Auditorium Hill; Barton Memorial Building, 17 Village Square; Northern VT University McClelland Hall, 131 College Hill Road in Johnson; Wardsboro Town Hall, 99 Main St.; Waterbury Armory, 294 Armory Drive. The deadline to apply for assistance is Oct. 12.
FEMA operates Disaster Recovery Centers based on where they are needed most. All centers are accessible to people with disabilities and access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology equipment. If you need a reasonable accommodation or sign language interpreter, call 833-285-7448 (press 2 for Spanish). Representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration will also be at the center.
To apply without visiting a center, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA App. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply.
Disaster support
This week, SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman announced the agency finalized a rule to increase support to disaster survivors and small businesses needing relief following a federally declared disaster. The rule becomes effective for all disasters declared on or after July 31. Key changes include:
— Increase loan limits from $200K to $500K for primary residence.
— Increase loan limits from $40K to $100K for personal property.
— Remove administrative limit on landscaping.
— Increase from 5 to 12 months the initial payment deferral period.
— No interest accrual for the first 12 months.
— Eliminate a restriction on property owners to only use disaster loan funds to mitigate a “similar” disaster event that caused damage to their home or business.
— Clarify collateral requirements in the disaster loan program under which blanket liens on business assets that provide no liquidity in the event of default will not be required.
— Reduce documents required to request reconsideration.
— Expand eligibility to consumer or marketing cooperatives.
YOUTH NEWS
This year’s Elmira College Key Award for outstanding students in their junior year of high school or preparatory school, recipients include Luke Page, of Berlin; Paige Oakes, of East Montpelier; Abigail Leighty, of Warren; Streeter Middleton, of West Burke.
