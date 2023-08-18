BUSINESS
Financial planner
BARRE — Sara Giacherio Blondin, financial adviser with Ameriprise Financial Inc. in Barre, recently obtained the Certified Financial Planner designation. She successfully completed the course work and examinations covering financial planning, risk management, investments, tax planning and management, retirement and employee benefits, and estate planning. She graduated from Castleton State College with a degree in business administration, from Norwich University with an MBA and has 13 years of experience with Ameriprise Financial.
Water damage
MONTPELIER — Union Mutual Insurance Co. and EcoNet Controls announced a partnership to help protect the homes and properties of Union Mutual policyholders. The partnership subsidizes the cost of a smart water shutoff solution designed to prevent unexpected water losses resulting from appliance malfunction and frozen pipes associated with the increased frequency of severe weather events, such as the polar vortex event of February 2023.
RSV vaccine
Beginning in September, appointments can be made with Kinney Drugs pharmacists to provide RSV vaccines to adults age 60 and older in Vermont and New York state. Respiratory syncytial virus is a common respiratory virus that typically causes mild, cold-like symptoms. Infants and older adults are at increased risk for serious illness and complications from RSV.
As seniors prepare for the fall season, they should receive a flu vaccine, updated COVID-19 vaccine and RSV vaccine. Kinney Drugs also has high-dose flu vaccines for those age 65 and older. Visit KinneyDrugs.com for more information.
Leadership roles
WAITSFIELD — Agri-Mark Inc./Cabot Creamery Cooperative recently filled three leadership positions. CEO David Lynn announced Dan Serna has joined the local farmer cooperative as chief financial officer, Spencer McDonald has been hired as senior vice president of sales, and Derek Zwegust has been promoted to vice president of supply chain & logistics.
Serna has returned to Agri-Mark where he first worked as a college intern in 2004, and upon graduation in 2008 from Yale University, spent two years as a business analyst. McDonald is returning to the dairy business after spending two years leading the sales team at Mowi, the world’s largest salmon producer based out of Norway. Zwegust most recently served as director of corporate strategy and led Agri-Mark’s strategic planning process, and has a degree in Industrial Engineering from Georgia Tech.
Fort Ti venue
TICONDEROGA, N.Y. — Fort Ticonderoga is now hosting private events, including weddings, meetings and other celebrations. For more information, visit www.fortticonderoga.org or call 518-585-2821.
BIRTHS
CVMC
A daughter, Kennedy Rose Bliss, was born Aug. 1, 2023, to Cole and Jennifer (Taylor) Bliss, of Calais.
A daughter, Nylah Rayne Campbell, was born Aug. 3, 2023, to Lorisa and George Campbell III, of Williamstown.
A son, Brian James Sweeney Jr., was born Aug. 6, 2023, to Arwen and Brian Poulin of Barre.
Copley Hospital
A son, Theo Elliott Judkins, was born July 22, 2023, to Tucker Judkins and Laura Greene, of Wolcott.
COLLEGE NEWS
Free for students
SHELBURNE — Shelburne Museum welcomes college students as they return to school with free admission on Saturdays throughout September. Present a valid college ID at the entrance, and college students can explore the museum’s 45-acre campus, a 10-minute drive south of Burlington, also along the Green Mountain Transit line #6. Visit www.shelburnemuseum.org for more information.
Exercise science
NORTHFIELD — Norwich University announced its Exercise Science Program has received national accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs (CAAHEP). Norwich’s Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise Science has three professional-preparation tracks. The program prepares students for careers including work with tactical athletes (such as military personnel and firefighters), sports athletes and clinical populations (such as cardiac rehabilitation). Visit www.norwich.edu/programs/exercise-science for more information.
AROUND VT
Initiative honor
RANDOLPH — The four members of the Vermont Declaration of Inclusion Initiative received the Vermont Community Leadership Award for their work to bring the declaration to all 247 communities in Vermont. The award was presented Aug. 15 at Vermont Council on Rural Development’s 2023 Vermont Community Summit at the Vermont State University Randolph campus.
Given to highlight the work of community members who epitomize the best spirit of local community service, who volunteer their time, and who have made their community better, the award is given to Norm Cohen, Bob Harnish, Barbara Noyes Pulling and Al Wakefield — all from the Rutland area. Harnish and Wakefield got the initiative going in 2020 when they decided to begin asking every community in Vermont to adopt and implement the Declaration of Inclusion.
As of July 25, 116 towns statewide have adopted the declaration; more than 70% of Vermont residents live in those towns. The Vermont Chamber of Commerce, Vermont League of Cities and Towns, Vermont Interfaith Action and various local diversity committees are among its supporters. The goals are the same for every community: to raise awareness of the positive effects diversity can have on our communities, to tell the world that Vermont welcomes all people, and to build a stronger future for Vermont by attracting people with myriad skills and traditions to live, work and raise families here.
Autism and ADHD
MONTPELIER — All Brains Belong, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting neurodivergent individuals, offers a free resource to support patients and their primary care clinicians in recognizing and working with autistic and ADHD adults. The “Everything is Connected to Everything: Improving the Healthcare of Autistic & ADHD Adults” website, in addition to the Clinician Guide, shares lists of common symptoms and medical conditions, patient stories, guidance for working with one’s medical team, and more. Visit allbrainsbelong.org/all-the-things for more information.
Cultural grants
The Patrick Leahy Lake Champlain Basin Program seeks pre-proposals for projects and programs to protect, restore, interpret and showcase the historical resources and cultural heritage of the Champlain Valley and the Lake Champlain Basin, supporting the Champlain Valley National Heritage Partnership. Grants will be offered in two categories:
— Special programs. These large grants up to $40,000 will serve the Making of Nations Interpretive Theme to encourage multi-jurisdictional or regional projects that interpret, highlight and support marking the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution in 2025.
— Core programs: Smaller grants up to $9,000 will also support the interpretive theme or provide internships, museum collection improvements, and focus on local history in 2025.
Applicants may submit multiple pre-proposals for each category. The submission deadline is Oct. 9. Visit champlainvalleynhp.org/resources/grants for more information.
