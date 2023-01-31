COLLEGE NEWS
Students named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at the University of New England include Morgan Mast, of Barre; Payton Gariboldi, Kestrel Weyant, both of East Montpelier; and Eden Morris, of Northfield.
AROUND TOWN
Osher Institute
MONTPELIER — The spring session of Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, designed to be of interest to older adults, features eight lectures and three films. The first one is at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Montpelier Senior Activity Center. Local musicians, Hilari Farrington and her husband, Benedict Koehler, will present “Between the Jigs and the Reels: Ireland’s History Through its Music.”
The cost is $40 for the eight lectures and three films ($70 for two), or $8 for one program. Pre-register at learn.uvm.edu/olli/centralvt or call 802-656-5817. If you decide at the last moment to attend, you may pay UVM after the program.
Senior activity
EAST MONTPELIER — Twin Valley Senior Center, 4583 U.S. Route 2, in East Montpelier is offering the following classes/service open to all. For more information, visit twinvalleyseniors.org or call 802-223-3322.
— Bone Builders 7:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, via Zoom; 9 a.m. Monday and Wednesday in-person at the center and on Zoom. No fee.
— Fall Prevention Sun Style TaiChi at 10 a.m. Tuesday. No fee.
— Chair Yoga 1 p.m. Monday. Suggested donation $5.
Backlash
MONTPELIER — Four years after being forced to resign from her seat as a Vermont state representative, Kiah Morris tells her story in the new documentary “Backlash: Misogyny in the Digital Age.” Its first-ever U.S. screening will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the Vermont State House. The screening will be followed by a panel with Morris; filmmaker Guylaine Maroist, co-director of Backlash; Vermont State Representative Taylor Small, Vermont’s first transgender woman to serve in the Legislature; and State of Vermont Director of Racial Equity and Inclusion Xusana Davis. To attend the State House screening, visit www.vtnetwork.org/backlash-film-screening online.
Speaker series
MONTPELIER — The League of Women Voters of Vermont, in partnership with Kellogg-Hubbard Library, presents the fourth in its 2022-23 Lecture Series on The Impact of Climate Change on Vermont at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8. Current legislative initiatives, a preview of relevant state legislation and the impact of past legislation, will be featured. The program will be hosted via Zoom. Attendance is free. Registration is required at www.kellogghubbard.org/adult-programs online.
UVM Music
BURLINGTON — February events at UVM Recital Hall, 394 South Prospect St., Burlington, include:
From 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, Faculty Scholarship Concert, admission by donation, proceeds support private lessons for UVM students in need. Performing will be Jiwon Lee, cello, Bethany Blake, piano; Andrea Maas and Stefanie Weigand, vocals, Tom Cleary, piano; Matt La Rocca, viola, Tom Toner, percussion; Timothy Sessions, trombone, Geoff Kim, guitar; Ray Vega, trumpet, Tom Cleary, piano.
From 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, Brian McCarthy Jazz Orchestra featuring Ray Vega. Admission is free. Saxophonist/composer Brian McCarthy directs the 17-piece jazz orchestra featuring Latin jazz originals and classic standards arranged by McCarthy and Vega.
BUSINESS
Donation for warmth
JOHNSON — Wood4Good nonprofit fundraiser to buy a new commercial-grade log splitter, able to split bucked wood into 12 pieces per pass, not the more common two or four, has received a recent $1,000 grant from Vermont Electric Co-op’s Community Fund. Wood4Good is a “wood bank” that operates similarly to a food bank, providing free wood to families in need to heat their homes. In 2022, Wood4Good was able to give away 140 loads of firewood; this year, the goal is to give away at least 250 loads, or more. The organization is hoping to expand into Johnson, to facilitate deliveries of firewood to communities throughout Lamoille County and beyond.
The VEC Community Fund is a voluntary program supported by VEC members who choose to round up their electric bills, donate their patronage capital dollars, or make one-time donations to the fund.
New board members
Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility welcomes three members to its board of directors: John Kim of the University of Vermont Grossman School of Business, Karen Lawson of Lawson’s Finest Liquids and Kate Ogden of Seventh Generation.
Over his career, Kim has worked at community-based nonprofits, large international NGOs, and spent 10 years at The Walt Disney Co. and Herman Miller.
Before joining Lawson’s Finest Liquids full time in 2017, Lawson had a 20-year career in Vermont state government holding a variety of roles, including housing coordinator with the Department of Corrections, manager of the state’s Serious and Violent Reentry grant program, as well as work at the secretary of state’s office to launch the Safe at Home program which provides address confidentiality to victims of violence.
Prior to joining Seventh Generation, Ogden spent 12 years at the global environmental organization Greenpeace, most recently as deputy director of the Grassroots Department.
VBSR is a statewide, nonprofit business association to leverage the power of business for positive social and environmental impact. It seeks board members who identify as women and non-binary, people of color, veterans, individuals with disabilities, members of the LGBTQ+ community, rural businesses and other identities and lived experiences traditionally underrepresented in dominant business culture.
