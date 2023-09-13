AROUND TOWN
Kindness Project
The Vermont Kindness Project, with support from the Vermont Department of Health and Mosaic Vermont, will host free public wellness events titled “Returning Home to Ourselves,” in September and October. Each event will feature a brief presentation and screening of the documentary “The Faces of ACEs,” (Adverse Childhood Experiences). The film will be followed by a demonstration of somatic, or body-based skills of resilience, ending with a discussion. Light refreshments will be provided. Visit www.thevermontkindnessproject.org to register.
— Thursday, Sept. 14, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Montpelier Senior Activity Center.
— Saturday, Sept. 16, noon to 2 p.m. Worcester Town Hall.
— Friday, Sept. 22, 6 to 8 p.m. Plainfield Opera House.
— Friday, Oct. 12, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. First Unitarian Church of Barre.
AROUND VT
9/11 anniversary
Gov. Phil Scott issued the following statement on the 22nd anniversary of 9/11.
“Twenty-two years ago, our nation would change forever, as we lost nearly 3,000 innocent American lives to heinous acts of terror. Today, we honor and remember those we lost, and the loved ones who were left behind with a void that can never be filled.
“We also remember the brave first responders who rushed toward danger to save lives. There were countless acts of heroism that day from those who put others before themselves. They embodied what it means to be an American. In the years that followed, many more, including thousands of Vermonters, answered the call to serve their nation and defend the values we hold dear. They are the best of us, and we will forever be in their debt.”
Posthumous award
Emerge Vermont, an organization for recruiting and training Democratic women to run for office, announced that former Rep. Louvenia Dorsey Bright is the recipient of the 2023 Governor Madeleine M. Kunin Achievement Award.
Louvenia Dorsey Bright was the first Black woman to be elected to the Vermont Legislature. She represented South Burlington and served in the House from 1988-1994. The award will be presented to her family by former Rep. Kiah Morris and current Rep. Saudia LaMont, who are the second and third Black women ever to serve in the Vermont Legislature.
Bright lived out her remaining years in Illinois, but her family has remained engaged in Vermont and New England. Her husband, Dr. William Bright II, was associate dean of the College of Education at the University of Vermont before retiring in 1995. Her son, Bill Bright III, worked for Sen. Patrick Leahy and her daughter, Rebecca Bright Pugh, has had a career teaching and is currently an education consultant for Savvas Learning.
The award, in honor of Governor Kunin, is given annually to a Democratic Party woman in Vermont with significant political achievements. The Kunin Achievement Award will be presented to the family of Representative Bright at Emerge Vermont’s upcoming 10th anniversary celebration at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at The Barn at Lang Farm in Essex Junction and tickets are now available. Visit emergevt.org for more information.
NAMI class
The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Vermont (NAMI Vermont) is offering two virtual NAMI Family-to-Family educational classes for family members and close friends of individuals living with a mental health condition.
The first class will take place from 6:30 to 9 p.m. every Thursday starting Sept. 28, through Nov. 16; registration closes Sept. 21. The second class will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. every Tuesday starting Oct. 3, through Nov. 21; registration closes Sept. 26.
Participants must register in advance to ensure the class is an appropriate fit and to receive the Zoom link. Visit namivt.org/f2f to register.
Suicide prevention
September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Suicide facts include:
— In 2021, there were 142 deaths by suicide in Vermont; Suicide is the second leading cause of death for Vermonters age 10-34.
— Suicide death rate is four times higher for men than women.
— Hospital rates for intentional self-harm are more than twice as high for women as for men.
— LGBTQ students are almost five times more likely to attempt suicide than their non-LGBTQ counterparts.
— In 2019, more than half of all deaths by suicide were by firearms.
— 88% of firearm deaths were suicides in 2019.
— Transgender adults are nearly nine times more likely to attempt suicide than cisgender adults.
If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health, suicide, or substance use crisis or emotional distress, reach out 24/7 to the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline (formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline) by dialing or texting 988 or using chat services at suicidepreventionlifeline.org to connect with a trained crisis counselor. You can also get crisis text support via the Crisis Text Line by texting VT to 741741. Visit namivt.org/resources to find a comprehensive list of resources available for those in crisis and other non-crisis mental health resources.
September is also National Recovery Month to honor and celebrate the people who have experienced and are in recovery from substance abuse and addiction.
Medicaid coverage
To improve Vermonters’ health and well-being, the Department of Vermont Health Access has been approved to lengthen the automatic Medicaid coverage period from 60 days to 12 months for members after their pregnancy ends. Medicaid will continue for 12 months after the end of a pregnancy regardless of most changes in circumstances, such as an increase in income. The change was recently approved by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Visit bit.ly/ExtendedCoverageVt for more information.
Vaccine trial
The University of Vermont Medical Center and the Vaccine Testing Center at UVM’s Larner College of Medicine will operate as a study site for a worldwide Phase 3 clinical study to investigate the efficacy, safety and immunogenicity of an investigational Lyme disease vaccine candidate.
The study, known as the Vaccine Against Lyme for Outdoor Recreationists (VALOR) trial, is sponsored by Pfizer. Healthy adults and children age 5 and older who live in or often visit outdoor areas that may expose them to ticks, may be eligible to participate. Trial participants cannot have been diagnosed with Lyme disease within three months of enrollment. For more information, visit the UVM LCOM Vaccine Testing Center Current Opportunities webpage at bit.ly/VTCOpportunities or call 802‐656‐0013.
