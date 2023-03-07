YOUTH NEWS
Beats for Good
MONTPELIER — National Life Group is now accepting submissions from Vermont high school bands to compete in 2023 Beats for Good at Do Good Fest, held July 15 on the company’s Montpelier campus. Beats for Good is open to any current Vermont high school student and their classmates. This contest is open to musical acts of all sizes and genres, acoustic or electric. Do Good Fest is a free benefit concert series to bring peace of mind to National Life’s communities. For more information, visit dogoodfest.com/beatsforgood online.
COLLEGE NEWS
Vt. Tech fall 2022 dean’s list includes:
Barnet — Alexander Calcagni, A.S. Radiologic Science.
Barre — Nina Gujabidze, of Barre, B.S. Nursing; Eric Hannett, A.E. Mechanical Engineering Technology; Shayla Messier, A.S. Nursing; Alexander Xylona, B.S. Computer Software Engineering.
Bradford — Matthew Wojciak, A.A.S. Veterinary Technology.
Chelsea — Rebecca Harley, B.S. Business Technology & Management.
Corinth — Olivia Limlaw of Corinth, A.A.S. Forestry.
East Barre — John Leu, B.S. Professional Pilot Technology.
East Montpelier — Devin Burroughs, A.E. Mechanical Engineering Technology.
East Thetford — Donna Laplume, A.S. Nursing.
Hardwick — Matthew Bader, B.S. Computer Information Technology; Adrian Berry, A.A.S. Diesel Power Technology.
Jeffersonville — Samuel Donahue, C.E.P. Paramedicine.
Johnson — Linden Griffiths, B.S. Computer Software Engineering.
Lowell — Mariah LaDeau, B.S. Nursing.
Lyndonville — Alexandra Corrow, A.S. Radiologic Science; Benjamin Hopkins, A.A.S. Diesel Power Technology.
Marshfield — Gabriel Mulligan, B.S. Professional Pilot Technology; Julie Phoenix, A.S. Nursing.
Montpelier — Derek Moffett, A.S. Radiologic Science.
Moretown — Dominic Mazzilli, A.E. Civil & Environmental Engineering Technology.
Morrisville — Tabitha Collins, B.S. Dental Hygiene.
Newbury — Connor Mazzarella, B.S. undeclared.
Northfield — Janine Osterman, A.S. Radiologic Science; Carson Smit, B.S. Professional Pilot Technology.
Randolph — Eugene Booska, B.S. Business Technology & Management; Colton Fordham, B.S. undeclared; Jaden Kinney, B.S. Business Technology & Management; Sam Mason, B.S. undeclared; Myles Pierce, B.S. Computer Software Engineering; Elliot Tonks, A.E. Electrical Engineering Technology.
Randolph Center — Simon Allen, B.S. undeclared; Peter Yialiades, B.S. Electromechanical Engineering Technology.
South Strafford — Rigel Garrison-Botsford, B.S. Electromechanical Engineering Technology.
St. Johnsbury — Caid Murphy, B.S. Manufacturing Engineering Technology.
Stowe — Geoffrey Camp, A.S. Nursing; Alexander Mielens, B.S. Architectural Engineering Technology; Margaret Reichelt, A.S. Nursing; Rashane Russell, B.S. Entrepreneurship; Roshawn Russell, B.S. Business Technology & Management.
Strafford — Cassidy Lewis, B.S. in Nursing.
Waterbury — Kayla Yalicki, B.S. Construction Management.
West Berlin — Sean Mercer, B.S. Computer Information Technology.
West Burke — Matthew Lazzaro, B.S. Construction Management.
West Danville — Kalyn Briggs, B.S. Dental Hygiene.
Williamstown — Seanna Amell, B.S. undeclared; Austin Hegarty, B.S. Computer Software Engineering; Ayden Lapoint, B.S. Architectural Engineering Technology; Abbigail Smith, A.A.S. Veterinary Technology.
Wolcott — Ryan Fish, B.S. Renewable Energy; Nicholas Holbrook, B.S. Renewable Energy.
The fall 2022 dean’s List at Hamilton College names Sadie Chase-Tatko, of Montpelier; Brendan Magill, of Montpelier, mathematics major; Lilian MacVeagh, of Thetford, sociology major; Sage Lively, of Waterbury Center, sociology major.
Ethan Young, of Barre, was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Geneva College.
The fall 2022 dean’s list at Clark University names Townes H. DeGroot, of Worcester, to first honors; Faith A. Bolques, of Middlesex, Tsering N. Sherpa, Liam C. Tobin, both of St. Johnsbury, all to second honors.
AROUND TOWN
Osher event
MONTPELIER — The winter-spring session of Central Vermont Osher Lifelong Learning Institute continues at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, at Montpelier Senior Activity Center. Vermont State Curator David Schutz will present Intimate Grandeur: Vermont’s Community State House. Register for all six remaining weekly presentations for $40 ($70 for two) or for individual sessions at $8 apiece.
Register online ahead of time or by mail to UVM OLLI. Or if you decide to drop in at the last moment, you may send a check or pay online after the fact. For more information, visit learn.uvm.edu/olli/centralvt or call 802-272-1706.
Model railroads
St. ALBANS — Northwestern Vermont Model Railroad Association “Vermont Rails” Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 11 at the Collins Perley Sports & Fitness Center, Exit 19 from Interstate 89, St. Albans. Admission is $6 adults, $2 children ages 6-12, free underage 6, $6 per family with an active military identification. For more information, call 802-598-0905 or email ronpiro@aol.com or visit www.nwvrailroad.org
AROUND VT
Choral workshops
The Black Lives Matter Commissioning Project and the Vermont Conference of the United Church of Christ’s Racial Justice Task Force have teamed up to teach new choral music by Black composers, to honor their work, and to share the history of appropriation of Black music.
Identical workshops will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at Guilford Community Church, United Church of Christ and on Saturday, May 13, at Mallet’s Bay United Church of Christ. The workshops are open to anyone interested in supporting Black composers, but especially to singers and choral directors who can share this music in their communities. The cost is $30 per participant. To register, visit vtcucc.org/blmchoirworkshop and for help with registration, email fostere@vtcucc.org
Let’s Grow Kids
The Vermont Women’s Fund, a philanthropic resource committed to the advancement of women and girls, announces a $25,000 grant to Let’s Grow Kids in support of child care and early care providers. Let’s Grow Kids is a nonprofit leading a campaign to end Vermont’s child care crisis by 2025. The Vermont Women’s Fund council of people from around the state supports programs that provide essential services, career and workforce training opportunities, and widespread systems change to achieve gender and wage equity.
