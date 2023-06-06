AROUND VT
Vermont Days
Vermont is offering free admission to Vermont State Parks and Vermont State Historic Sites on June 10 and 11 as part of Vermont Days.
Saturday, June 10 — Free Fishing Day statewide; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free Family Fishing Festival, Ed Weed Fish Culture Station, 14 Bell Hill Road, Grand Isle; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vermont History Museum, 109 State St., Montpelier; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Groton Nature Center Grand Opening, 1595 Boulder Beach Road, Groton; Vermont Days at President Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site
Sunday, June 11 — New exhibit ribbon-cutting, President Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site, 3780 Route 100A, Plymouth; 2 to 4 p.m. Green Mountain Brass Band, Waterbury Center State Park, 177 Reservoir Road, Waterbury Center.
For more information, visit www.vermontdays.com.
Words in the Woods
Words in the Woods, a series of in-person poetry and literature readings presented in partnership with Vermont State Parks and Vermont Arts Council, begin at 11 a.m. and are free to the public at state parks across Vermont: Sunday, June 25, at Kingsland Bay State Park in Ferrisburgh; Saturday, July 15, at Elmore State Park; Saturday, July 22, at Lake Shaftsbury State Park; Saturday, Aug. 5, at Branbury State Park; Saturday, Aug. 12, at Osmore Pond; Sunday, Aug. 27, at Silver Lake State Park.
VTF&W
River conservation
Vermont River Conservancy has helped protect two properties to ensure cool waters for Vermont’s state fish, the brook trout.
In Duxbury, brook trout in Ridley Brook, a high elevation stream that flows into the Winooski River, Duxbury Land Trust purchased 58 acres soon to be added to Vermont’s Camel’s Hump State Park.
Trust for Public Land partnered with Vermont Fish & Wildlife to purchase 355 acres of unfragmented forest, rare wildlife habitat and outdoor recreational space along Otter Creek in Wallingford.
These projects, both funded in large part by Vermont Housing and Conservation Board and to be managed by departments within the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources, will have public access for outdoor recreation like hiking, snowshoeing, fishing and wildlife watching.
Access areas
Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department regulations prohibit certain uses of fishing access areas, including but not limited to, swimming, littering, camping, picnicking, making a fire, parking of vehicles not related to priority uses, and commercial activity.
Open fires, and their remnants, create unsafe areas for other anglers and boaters to use and enjoy. The remnants of these fires are also unhealthy for the animals and fish that live in the adjacent waters. Swimming at fishing access areas is prohibited due to safety concerns and because the primary uses of the fishing access areas is for launching and retrieving motorboats and for shore fishing.
COLLEGE NEWS
Clark University graduates include Tsering N. Sherpa, cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology; Liam C. Tobin, magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Geography, both of St. Johnsbury; and Wynne Catherine Plagge, Master of Arts in Community Development and Planning, of Waterbury.
Delanee Hill, of Middlesex, was named to the spring 2023 president’s list at Shenandoah University.
Lasell University spring 2023 dean’s list includes Jonah Cattaneo, of Montpelier; and Jon Tenney, of Northfield.
AROUND TOWN
Walk for Animals
MONTPELIER — Central Vermont Humane Society will hold its annual Walk for Animals beginning 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 10, on the State House lawn. This event is CVHS’s biggest fundraiser and community event of the year, and has a goal of raising $80,000. For more information, visit the CVHS website or Facebook or call 802- 476-3811, ext. 105 or email Development@centralvermonthumane.org.
Cookout, fishing
MIDDLESEX — MadDog Chapter Trout Unlimited will hold its Cookout and Fishing event from noon to 3 p.m. June 10, rain or shine, at Walter Kelley Park in Middlesex, at the confluence of the Mad River and the Winooski; car access from Route 2 across from the State Police Barracks.
MadDog Trout Unlimited mission is to conserve, protect and restore north-central Vermont and Northeast Kingdom cold-water fisheries and watersheds through education, advocacy and conservation.
Bike ride
New England Ski for Light announced a two-day tandem bicycle ride June 10 and 11, with a blind stoker pedaling behind a sighted steersman, along the entire 93-mile Lamoille Valley Rail Trail that extends from Swanton to St. Johnsbury. The purpose of the ride is to raise awareness of how those with disabilities can enjoy Vermont’s outdoor recreational offerings, highlight the need for volunteer sighted guides, and raise funds for the all volunteer nonprofit NESFL. For more information, including joining the riders at any point along the LVRT, and NESFL, visit nesfl.org/lamoille-valley-rail-trail-fundraiser.
Rare butterfly
NORWICH — A rare butterfly has been discovered for the first time in Vermont, flying this spring at one of the state’s protected natural areas. Bog elfin, patterned in brown and rust, and no bigger than a penny, was located by Vermont field biologist Bryan Pfeiffer at a bog in northern Vermont on May 19. One of the smallest butterflies on the continent, bog elfin spends most of its life high in black spruce trees and is detectable for only a few weeks from mid-May to early-June.
