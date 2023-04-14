BIRTHS
CVMC
A son, Wyatt Taylor Morris, was born April 4, 2023, to Emilie Gambler and Kyle Morris, of Williamstown.
Copley Hospital
A son, Raylan Howard Cairns, was born April 2, 2023, to Christopher and Olivia (Gillett) Cairns, of Richford.
A son, Warren Sterling Allen, was born April 3, 2023, to Levi and Rebecca (Harris) Allen, of Wolcott.
A daughter, Remi Bellá Nicole Ayotte, was born April 5, 2023, to Timothy and Marcie (Adams) Ayotte, of Morrisville.
A son, Lucien Thomas Tempesta, was born April 5, 2023, to Terrill Thomas and Cole Tempesta, of Wolcott.
A daughter, Scout Elouise Muldoon, was born April 6, 2023, to Emily Rogers and Harley Muldoon, of Hyde Park.
AROUND TOWN
Solidarity vigil
MONTPELIER — Central Vermont Jews for Palestinian Liberation invite the public for a solidarity vigil for Palestinian liberation from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, at the corner of State and Main streets in Montpelier. This candlelight vigil will share song to mourn those lost in recent violence, honor the everyday actions of Palestinians and allies in resistance, and demand the end of U.S. tax dollars flowing to Israel.
Muddy Onion
MONTPELIER — Onion River Outdoors hosts one of Vermont’s earliest gravel rides of the season on Earth Day, April 22. Onion River welcomes riders from all over the mid-Atlantic and northeast states as well as Canadian Provinces to experience central Vermont’s backroads and scenery on a fully supported ride. The event expects 700 riders this year with three loops to choose from: a 20-mile “Hibernator” short loop, the 40-mile Classic long loop; and new this year, a 55-mile “Sap Sucker” option. A post-ride party will be held on Langdon Street and Muddy Onion HQ, Onion River Outdoors. Visit www.onionriver.com/events/muddy-onion for more information and to register.
Earth Day
NORWICH — The Montshire Museum of Science is hosting its first “Earth Day Festival” from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22. Activities include the Compost Petting Zoo, learning about home composting; creating a collage; learning to sew; introducing kids to gardening for biodiversity. A raffle features a composting bucket full of Earth Day-themed products from the Montshire Museum Store. The event is free with regular paid Museum admission: adults $18; ages 2-17 $15; free for members and children under age 2.
Maple festival
ST. JOHNSBURY — The Kingdom Maple Festival will be held Saturday, April 22, beginning with a pancake breakfast from 8:30 to 11 a.m. at United Community Church (1325 Main St.), followed by a street fair along Railroad Street featuring 40+ vendors, and other activities around town. Full event details can be found at www.discoverstjohnsbury.com/maplefest or by calling 802-748-8575.
Dragon boats
BURLINGTON — Registration has opened for Lake Champlain’s 17th annual Dragon Boat Festival. The Burlington waterfront event features teams racing in 20-person canoes from Splash to the Coastguard station. Teams are created from workplace communities, families, clubs, and more. New and returning teams can register at dragonheartvermont.org/lake-champlain-dragon-boat-festival online.
Dragonheart Vermont will work together with Community Bank N.A. to host the annual event. Dragonheart Vermont strives to strengthen and empower breast cancer survivors and supporters through the sport of dragon boating, valuing teamwork, fitness and community giving. The festival raises money to support cancer survivors locally for Dragonheart Vermont and this year’s pledge partner, The McClure Miller Respite House.
AROUND VT
Raising chicks
As more people start raising their own backyard chickens, it’s important to know the health risks associated with poultry so you can take basic steps to protect yourself, your family and your flock. Any domesticated bird kept for producing eggs or meat can carry harmful bacteria. Visit cdc.gov/healthypets/pets/farm-animals/backyard-poultry.html for more information about backyard poultry safety.
Alzheimer’s day
April 6 was Alzheimer’s Awareness Day at the State House where Vermonters living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias, their caregivers, and families who have lost someone to dementia, gathered. They connected with elected leaders to share their personal stories and advocate for a state dementia coordinator to help streamline systems of care. Visit alz.org/vermont for more information.
Senate passes S.135
In a unanimous vote, the Vermont Senate passed VT Saves, a program designed to create greater retirement security for all Vermonters. VT Saves would automatically enroll employees into a Roth IRA at businesses not already offering a retirement savings program. This would come at no cost to businesses and with the option for employees to opt out or adjust their contribution rate. The bill will now move to the House for consideration.
Sterling president
CRAFTSBURY COMMON — Sterling College announces the election of Dr. Scott L. Thomas as its next president. Thomas is currently the John P. “Jack” Ellbogen dean of the College of Education at the University of Wyoming. He brings more than 25 years of teaching and leadership experience at private and public institutions. A first-generation college student, Thomas has spent his career expanding access to college opportunities, ensuring student success and building diverse organizations.
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur training
The Small Business Administration is accepting applications for T.H.R.I.V.E., a free executive entrepreneurship training course scheduled to begin in June. Small business owners will spend six months learning how to grow their businesses from a network of experienced subject-matter experts in core business areas.
The SBA Vermont District Office will select 20 small businesses to participate in the training course. To be accepted, small business owners must have annual revenues of at least $250,000; have been in business for at least three years; and have at least one employee, other than self. Visit www.sbathrive.com to apply for the course. Deadline to apply is April 30.
Consumer group
The U.S. Postal Service encourages local businesses to join its Postal Consumer Councils that provide an opportunity to meet with top level managers of the Postal Service to obtain information, share ideas, address issues, grow their business and network with other business colleagues. Email jerome.j.reen.jr@usps.gov for more information.
Cannabis board
The Cannabis Retailers Association of Vermont announced its board of directors today. The association hired Todd Bailey, CEO of Trace, to serve as the interim executive director. The other board members include Miriam Wood, from The Tea House, as secretary; Tiffany Johnson, from Euphoria Cannabis Products, as treasurer; Mike Sims, from FLORA; Lauren Andrews, from Capital Cannabis; and Ana MacDuff, from Mountain Girl Cannabis.
Snow steps down
MORRISVILLE — After three years of service, Salvation Farms’ Executive Director Theresa Snow has stepped down from the founding board of directors’ chair position of the Association of Gleaning Organizations. AGO, a national association, builds the capacity of organizations recovering fresh fruits and vegetables from farms, gardens and backyards across North America. Snow founded Salvation Farms, a nonprofit based in Morrisville, almost 20 years ago. Salvation Farms has its roots in the ancient practice of gleaning.
