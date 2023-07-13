YOUTH NEWS
4-H fundraisers
The 2023 State 4-H Dairy Committee is sponsoring two raffles to raise money to support the Vermont 4-H dairy program with 229 youths, ages 8 to 18, currently enrolled.
The prize for the first raffle is a 2022 Marin Eldridge Grade aluminum frame, hardtail mountain bike from Chuck’s Bikes in Morrisville and a $500 gift card for the purchase of a bike from Bootlegger Bikes in Jeffersonville. An 8-foot clipping chute with floor from Twist of Fate, a fitting and show supplies store in Portland, Connecticut, is the prize for the second raffle.
Tickets may be purchased for $25 each for either or both raffles. Anyone purchasing a ticket must be at least age 18. Purchases are not tax-deductible. Prize winners will receive an IRS 1099 form as a formal disclosure of winnings. To find out where to purchase tickets, call 800-571-0668 (Vermont calls only) or 802-656-7641. Entries must be postmarked by Aug. 9 to be eligible for the drawings at the State 4-H Dairy Show on Aug. 14.
Funds raised will help pay for facilities, judges, ribbons and other supplies for events such as dairy shows and clinics, as well as a night barn manager and other assistants for the Vermont 4-H herd at Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Massachusetts.
AROUND TOWN
Reunion update
MONTPELIER — Montpelier High School Alumni All Class Reunion Roundup Saturday, July 15, is still on, now with modest schedule changes and a fundraising focus on flood relief. Friday’s July 14 welcome party, originally scheduled for Langdon Street Tavern, has been canceled with those activities now combined with Saturday’s July 15 event beginning at 2:30 p.m. at the Pavilion, Montpelier Pool and 5:30 p.m. at the Mountaineers field.
All donations made Saturday, July 15, will go directly to support the flood restoration efforts within our schools. Even if you cannot attend, donating through Seven Days Tickets ensures the donation will go towards school relief efforts through Montpelier Roxbury Public Schools Partners in Education.
Arts Fest
WATERBURY — The 22nd annual Waterbury Arts Fest will take place on Railroad Street behind the train station in historic downtown. The Friday Night Block Party is from 5 to 9:30 p.m. July 14, and the Saturday Arts Fest is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 15. The Waterbury Arts Fest is sponsored by local businesses, led by VSECU, Grand Sponsor; Suburban Propane, Friday Night Block Party Sponsor; Fairfield Inn by Marriott, Saturday Arts Market Sponsor; and Ben & Jerry’s, Stage & Entertainment Sponsor. Visit www.WaterburyArtsFest.com for more information.
COLLEGE NEWS
Andrew Parsons, of St. Johnsbury, was named to the College of the Holy Cross spring 2023 dean’s list.
AROUND VT
Flooding
Lake Champlain Sea Grant, based at UVM, serves Lake Champlain basin communities to inform and educate about watershed resources and resiliency. Vermont and northern New York are experiencing severe flooding as continuing rounds of heavy rain hit the Northeast. Due to these repeated rain events, our soil is saturated and unable to absorb more rainwater. When rainwater has nowhere to go, it ponds on the ground and runs downhill quickly, overwhelming our waterways.
This excess river water becomes a powerful erosive force with the potential to cause serious destruction to homes and infrastructure in flood-prone areas. With more rain in the forecast this week, be prepared for more flooding, and stay informed on how to keep our families, homes and infrastructure safe.
Get to know the terms used to describe flood risk and flooding:
The National Weather Service uses terms to describe levels of flood risk and flooding in specific regions so residents can respond appropriately. These terms are:
— Flood Watch means Be Prepared! Issued when conditions are favorable for flooding. It does not mean flooding will definitely occur, but it is possible.
— Flood Advisory means Be Aware! Issued when flooding is not expected to be severe enough to issue a flood warning, but it may cause significant inconvenience if caution is not exercised.
— Flood Warning means Take Action! Issued when a flood event is imminent or occurring.
— Flash Flood Warning means Take Action! Issued when a flash flood is imminent or occurring. If you are in a flood-prone area, move immediately to higher ground. A flash flood is sudden and can take minutes to hours to develop. It can also occur in areas where it is not directly raining.
Vermont and New York Emergency Management flood safety tips:
— If rising water is approaching, leave.
— Travel may be difficult in certain areas experiencing flooding. Please exercise caution, reduce travel speeds and do not drive, bike or walk in standing water. Strong currents or unseen washouts can sweep you away.
— If you are in a flood-prone area with a basement, move belongings to a higher floor and consider moving your car from low-lying areas.
— Check your insurance coverage now and take photos of important belongings for the insurance process.
— Turn off your home’s circuit breaker before evacuating, if you can do it safely.
— If your home has been flooded, have a licensed electrician inspect your home before returning.
— Contact 211 (Vermont and New York) and contact your town’s flood hazard area administrator to address flood damages beyond emergency action.
Stay informed:
— Sign up for Emergency Alerts in your language from your state to receive real time emergency information, recommendations and instruction relevant to your area from emergency personnel, at VT-Alert or NY-Alert.
— Road closures due to flooding: For Vermont, New England 511, VT 511, Twitter, Call 511 and for New York, New York 511, New York 511 Twitter, Call 511.
— Flooding and weather forecasts: Burlington National Weather Service, Burlington NWS Facebook, Burlington NWS Twitter, River Levels and Forecast from National Weather Service.
BUSINESS
Shipping
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Postal Service announced its new shipping offering, USPS Ground Advantage. With the product’s launch, USPS is retiring three offerings: USPS Retail Ground, USPS Parcel Select Ground and USPS First-Class Package Service, as well as Ground Returns and First-Class Package Return Service.
USPS Ground Advantage features:
— Packages delivered in two to five business days across the continental United States.
— Free package pickup service at home or in-office.
— Business customers can use USPS Ground Advantage return service as a convenient option for customers who need to send items back.
— $100 insurance included on USPS Ground Advantage and USPS Ground Advantage Return packages. Customers can purchase up to $5,000 in additional coverage.
— Available now wherever customers ship from, including all 34,000 post offices or on Click-N-Ship.
— Available for shippers of all sizes who want domestic ground shipping to all 50 states, PO Boxes, APOs FPOs, DPOs, U.S. military bases, territories and Freely Associated States.
Visit www.usps.com/groundadvantage for more information.
