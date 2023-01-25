YOUTH NEWS
Scholarship bookletFor students who are applying to college this year or who are looking for financial help for ongoing college study, or for continuing education, every year, VSAC compiles a scholarship booklet of Vermont-specific opportunities, available only to Vermont residents or to students who will work in Vermont after graduation. This year’s booklet includes information on 133 scholarships administered by VSAC, plus an additional 40 scholarships run by outside organizations.
The application deadline is Feb. 15 for all VSAC-assisted scholarships, and all of those programs require a completed FAFSA and Unified Scholarship Application, plus a general essay. To download the VSAC 2023-24 scholarship booklet, visit vsac.org or call 800-642-3177.
COLLEGE NEWS
Sadie Lozier, of Barre, and Daniel Robinson, of Warren, both doctor of pharmacy majors, were named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences.
AROUND VT
Tax filingThe 2023 tax season officially opens Jan. 23, and the IRS and Vermont begin accepting personal income tax returns for tax year 2022.
— Wait to receive all W-2 and 1099 forms, or any other necessary tax documents before filing. Filing too early without all your documentation is one of the most common reasons a tax refund is delayed.
— File electronically through a commercial software vendor to reduce the risk of errors and speed up refund processing time. Last year, taxpayers who e-filed their returns saw their refunds on average in less than three weeks, while the average refund time for paper filers was over eight weeks.
— Many Vermonters are eligible for free online tax preparation software through the Free File Alliance but don’t know it. Visit the list of provider links at tax.vermont.gov/free-file to see if you qualify.
— After you have filed, you can check online at myvtax.vermont.gov for the status of your tax refund, Homestead Declaration, Property Tax Credit and Renter Credit.
This year, there are new and expanded tax credits available to a wide variety of Vermont filers including:
— A new Vermont Child Tax Credit offers filers with children age 5 or younger a $1,000 per child refundable tax credit. Filers with less than $125,000 of income are eligible for the full credit, and filers with income up to $175,000 are eligible for a partial credit.
— The Vermont Child and Dependent Care Credit has increased to 72% of the federal credit and is fully refundable for all qualifying Vermont filers.
— The Vermont percentage of the Earned Income Tax Credit has increased to 38% of the federal credit.
Even Vermonters who are not required to file a tax return because their income is below the filing requirement, may want to consider filing if they qualify for these credits. There are also new and expanded deductions and exemptions available for those paying student loan interest and for a variety of retirees.
Visit tax.vermont.gov to learn more. The 2023 filing deadline for personal and corporate income tax returns, Homestead Declarations and Property Tax Credit claims and fiduciary income taxes is April 18.
BUSINESS
NOFA-VT ConferenceThe Northeast Organic Farming Association of Vermont announced its 41st annual Winter Conference, “Back to the Roots,” happening Feb. 18 and 19 at the University of Vermont in Burlington. Registration is now open and is offered at a sliding scale of $0-$300. The conference is free for Black, Indigenous, and/or people of color, as well as farmers and farm workers experiencing economic distress due to interruptions to local, regional and global markets throughout the pandemic. Visit nofavt.org/conference for more information.
Dairy conferenceSOUTH BURLINGTON — The Vermont Dairy Producers Conference will be held Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the DoubleTree by Hilton in South Burlington, for the first in-person gathering since the beginning of the pandemic. This one-day conference features speakers from across the country sharing information about topics ranging from sustainability to dairy management. Also included will be the 2022 Vermont Milk Quality Awards, presented by Vermont Dairy Industry Association. Visit vtdairyconference.com to register.
Staffing changesWILLISTON — DEW Construction announces several promotions and a new hire. Sara Bosworth, Karl Bahrenburg and Jim Kimball have been promoted to senior project manager, while Michael Deshais has been promoted to assistant superintendent. DEW is also thrilled to announce the addition of IT Support Specialist Kyle LeBlanc.
In their new roles, Bosworth, Bahrenburg and Kimball will oversee the planning and implementation of DEW’s more complex projects from preconstruction through construction while serving as mentors to our project management staff. Most recently, Deshais has been assisting in the supervision of the Bellows Falls Garage Multi-Family housing project with Windham & Windsor Housing Trust. LeBlanc spent the previous eight years working in IT for banking institutions and health care organizations.
FundraisingSCHENECTADY, N.Y. — Price Chopper/Market 32 concluded its November fundraising campaign benefiting Disabled American Veterans, during which customers were encouraged to round up their totals at the register; $70,400 was raised to directly benefit veterans and their families.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.