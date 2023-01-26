AROUND TOWN
Library eventsMARSHFIELD — Upcoming events at Jaquith Public Library, 122 School St., Marshfield, are shown below. For more information, visit www.jaquithpubliclibrary.org or call 802-426-3581.
Art and Author Night, 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, Invitational Group Art Show opening, and Dan Chodorkoff will read from his new book.
Winter Festival, noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 (inclement weather date Feb. 19), snow sculpting and painting, singing and music around the fire pit, story walk around the recreation trail, snowshoeing and sledding, refreshments, horse-drawn sled rides for a fee.
Movies on the Big Screen, 7 p.m. second Wednesdays, visit www.jaquithpubliclibrary.org for titles.
Monday Book Group, 7 to 8 p.m. fourth Mondays, February’s book “A Long Petal of the Sea: A Novel by Isabel Illende.”
Chapters in History Book Group, 2 p.m., second Saturday, February features “Martin Van Buren and the American Political System” by Donald B. Cole.
Story Time and Playgroup, for children up to age 5, 10:30 a.m. Fridays.
Spring Gardening Workshops, 6:30 p.m. second Thursdays, Feb. 9, Growing Seeds; March 9, Growing Fruits and Berries; April 13, Growing Vegetables and Herbs; May 11, Growing Flowers.
AROUND VT
Ski safetyThis month, ski areas across Vermont are participating in National Safety Awareness Month, sponsored by the National Ski Areas Association. While Vermont’s ski areas remain focused on the safety of guests and employees every day, the goal of the annual month-long initiative is to remind skiers and snowboarders that they play an important role in mountain safety, too.
The dynamic nature of skiing and snowboarding is part of what makes the sports fun and exciting — but inherent risks cannot be eliminated and changing weather and snow conditions mean participants must constantly be aware of what’s happening around them, ski and snowboard within their ability and remain in control. All visitors should know and follow Your Responsibility Code, wear a well-fitting snow sports helmet, learn how to ride lifts properly and learn how to avoid collisions.
Your Responsibility Code — the guidelines that skiers and snowboarders are responsible for following on the mountain — received its most recent update on its 60th anniversary in 2022:
— Always stay in control. You must be able to stop or avoid people or objects.
— People ahead or downhill of you have the right-of-way. You must avoid them.
— Stop only where you are visible from above and do not restrict traffic.
— Look uphill and avoid others before starting downhill or entering a trail.
— You must prevent runaway equipment.
— Read and obey all signs, warnings and hazard markings.
— Keep off closed trails and out of closed areas.
— You must know how and be able to load, ride and unload lifts safely. If you need assistance, ask the lift attendant.
— Do not use lifts or terrain when impaired by alcohol or drugs.
— If you are involved in a collision or incident, share your contact information with each other and a ski area employee.
Tax filing
The 2023 tax season officially opens Jan. 23, and the IRS and Vermont begin accepting personal income tax returns for tax year 2022.
— Wait to receive all W-2 and 1099 forms, or any other necessary tax documents before filing. Filing too early without all your documentation is one of the most common reasons a tax refund is delayed.
— File electronically through a commercial software vendor to reduce the risk of errors and speed up refund processing time. Last year, taxpayers who e-filed their returns saw their refunds on average in less than three weeks, while the average refund time for paper filers was over eight weeks.
— Many Vermonters are eligible for free online tax preparation software through the Free File Alliance but don’t know it. Visit the list of provider links at tax.vermont.gov/free-file to see if you qualify.
— After you have filed, you can check online at myvtax.vermont.gov for the status of your tax refund, Homestead Declaration, Property Tax Credit, and Renter Credit.
This year, there are new and expanded tax credits available to a wide variety of Vermont filers including:
— A new Vermont Child Tax Credit offers filers with children aged 5 or younger a $1,000 per child refundable tax credit. Filers with less than $125,000 of income are eligible for the full credit, and filers with income up to $175,000 are eligible for a partial credit.
— The Vermont Child and Dependent Care Credit has increased to 72% of the federal credit and is fully refundable for all qualifying Vermont filers.
— The Vermont percentage of the Earned Income Tax Credit has increased to 38% of the federal credit.
Even Vermonters who are not required to file a tax return because their income is below the filing requirement, may want to consider filing if they qualify for these credits. There are also new and expanded deductions and exemptions available for those paying student loan interest and for a variety of retirees.
Visit tax.vermont.gov to learn more. The 2023 filing deadline for personal and corporate income tax returns, Homestead Declarations and Property Tax Credit claims, and fiduciary income taxes is April 18.
Avoid tax fraud
Tax season kicks off Jan. 23, and IRS Criminal Investigation reminds U.S. taxpayers to take extra steps to protect their identities and wallets when filing their taxes.
— Choose a tax preparer wisely. Look for a preparer who is available year-round.
— Ask your tax preparer for their IRS Preparer Tax Identification Number. All paid preparers are required to have one.
— Don’t use a ghost preparer. They won’t sign a tax return they prepare for you.
— Don’t fall victim to tax preparers’ promises of large refunds. If it’s too good to be true, it probably is. All taxpayers must pay their fair share of taxes.
— Don’t sign a blank tax return. Taxpayers are ultimately responsible for what appears on tax returns filed with the IRS.
— Electronically file your tax return if possible. If you must mail your tax return or payments to the IRS, use a physical post office location. Using standalone mailboxes can make your tax return and payments susceptible to mail theft.
— Make sure you receive your refund. Your refund should be deposited into your bank account, not your tax preparer’s.
— The IRS will not call you threatening legal action. If you receive a call like this, hang up, it’s a scam.
— Don’t respond to or click links in text messages, emails or social media posts claiming to be the IRS. They may contain malware that could compromise your personal information.
— Protect your personal and financial information. Never provide this information in response to unsolicited text messages, emails or social media posts claiming to be the IRS.
— Report fraud to law enforcement. Submit Form 3949-A, Information Referral, if you suspect an individual or a business is committing fraud.
VTF&W
Hunting blinds
Waterfowl hunters who did not remove their hunting blinds from state waters earlier must do so before Feb. 15 on Lake Champlain or May 15 on inland waters according to Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. State law requires removal to protect natural areas and prevent boating accidents after the ice melts. Wardens annually record names and addresses of blind owners and will follow up with inspections.
BUSINESS
New coordinator
RANDOLPH — Gifford has hired Kathrine Baumann as its new community relations coordinator. Her experience includes customer service, volunteerism and as a youth group mentor at Bethany Church. Baumann replaces Katja Evans who is now Gifford’s new blueprint program manager.
