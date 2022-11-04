BIRTHS
CVMCA son, Oliver John Griggs, was born Oct. 25, 2022, to Sid and Kelly (Gochey) Griggs, of Cabot.
AROUND TOWN
Recognize kindness
WATERBURY — Revitalizing Waterbury, wishing to recognize people in the community for their simple acts of kindness, has launched the second annual “Waterbury Acts of Kindness” during the month of November.
Individuals may acknowledge folks for their outstanding service, efforts or contributions to Waterbury. Supported by a donation from Ivy Computer, everyone who is nominated will be thanked the week of Thanksgiving with a gift of Waterbury Bucks that can be used at more than 50 local businesses.
Nominees can be anyone who lives, works or positively impacts the Waterbury community, such as giving great service at a restaurant, going above and beyond as a volunteer, doing an otherwise thankless task, brightening your day, etc.
Anyone of any age is eligible and anyone may nominate someone. Nominations will be accepted until Nov. 20.
To nominate someone, visit revitalizingwaterbury.org online.
Fleming director
BURLINGTON — Sonja Lunde has begun her role as director of the University of Vermont’s Fleming Museum of Art.
She comes to the Fleming from the Utah Museum of Fine Arts at the University of Utah, most recently serving as deputy director for planning and program. Lunde has extensive experience with organizational change management, mentoring, strategic planning and programming innovation across museum departments.
She holds a bachelor of arts in art history from George Washington University and a master of arts in organizational and strategic communication from the University of Utah.
Shifting to EV?
WATERBURY CENTER — Vermont Public Power Supply member utilities are offering customers a free FLO X5 level 2 charger and a $500 rebate to assist with charger installation costs.
This limited-time offer is available on a first-come, first-served basis through the PowerShift partnership between its member utilities and Efficiency Vermont.
Customers participating in the PowerShift Program will set their charger to a daily schedule that shifts away from peak energy demand hours.
Your home may not have enough panel capacity to accommodate the added electric demand of a level 2 charger. A qualified electrician can help determine your panel needs. VPPSA has funding available for income-qualifying households who need an in-home panel upgrade to add a level 2 charger.
In some cases, the local electric distribution transformer that serves your home may need to be upgraded, a cost that you might be charged for. Consult with your utility ahead of time.
To participate in PowerShift, customers must have purchased or leased an all-electric vehicle on or after Jan. 1, 2022. For more information, email rebates@vppsa.com or call 802-244-7678.
AROUND VT
Roads grant
The Vermont Agency of Transportation announced the 26th year of funding to support the Vermont Better Roads Program promoting the use of erosion control and maintenance techniques that save money while protecting and enhancing water quality around the state.
Applications for funding will be accepted until Dec. 16. Visit vtrans.vermont.gov/highway/better-roads for more information or to download a copy of the application.
Ph.D. grant
A $1.25 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Special Education Programs will fund the launch of Project RESILIENCY at the University of Vermont.
With a goal to train specialized and interdisciplinary leaders in the education of children and youth with or at risk for emotional and behavioral disorders, the project will fully fund five doctoral scholars in the new Ph.D. in Social, Emotional, and Behavioral Health and Inclusive Education program over the next five years.
Recruitment is underway as the project seeks professionals ready to engage in full-time doctoral studies over four years aimed at creating proactive, innovative and interdisciplinary solutions to complex issues affecting the social, emotional and behavioral health of children and youth.
Applicants must hold a master degree, preferably in a related field such as education, special education, social work, counseling or cognitive science. Visit www.uvm.edu/cess/doe/project-resiliency for more information.
Now president and CEO
The Vermont Association of Hospitals and Health Systems announced Michael Del Trecco will serve as the advocacy organization’s next president.
He most recently served the organization as interim president and CEO and prior to that was senior vice president of finance and operations. Del Trecco has been with the organization for 18 years. He served as a board member for Vermont Information Technology Leaders and Vermont Program for Quality in Health Care and currently serves on the board for Spectrum Youth and Family Services.
VTF&W
Moose management
With high moose numbers in northeastern Vermont contributing to the abundance and negative impact of winter ticks, the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is pleased to report on the results of a regulated 2022 moose hunting season.
The department issued 100 moose hunting permits this year, resulting in 51 moose harvested between the Oct. 1-7 archery season and Oct. 15-20 regular season.
Moose management goals were informed by a multi-year study led by department biologists and University of Vermont researchers. Researchers fitted 126 moose with GPS collars in Wildlife Management Unit E.
The study showed chronic high winter tick loads have caused the health of moose in northeastern Vermont to be very poor. Survival of adult moose remained relatively good, but birth rates were very low, and less than half of the calves in the study survived their first winter.
BUSINESS
Chamber board
The Vermont Chamber of Commerce welcomed three new directors to the board: Chris Karr of The Karr Restaurant Group, Killington; Steve Gagner of 14th Star Brewing, St. Albans; and Steve Boyer of Sonnax, Bellows Falls.
The current board of directors consists of 40% women; 55% men; 5% gender nonbinary or gender nonconforming individuals; 15% BIPOC individuals; 20% immigrant, refugee, asylee and/or foreign-born citizens; and 10% LGBTQIA+ individuals. Board members work in varied industries across seven of Vermont’s 14 counties.
