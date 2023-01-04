YOUTH NEWS
Speaker seriesCENTRAL VERMONT — The Paine Mountain School District announced a five-part speaker series designed to engage the community in conversations around topics of diversity, equity and inclusion. Parents, teachers, students and community members are invited to attend these free events. Advance registration is available at CVSU.org but not required.
This series will feature conversations on race, gender, disability, mental health, and culminate with a screening of the movie “Listen Up!,” a musical created by over 800 Vermont teens about what they are feeling, wanting, doing and needing right now. Each event will offer attendees the opportunity to interact with the featured speaker. Participants may also take home a free children’s book featuring diverse characters and topics, while supplies last.
— 6-7:30 p.m., Jan. 19, at Northfield Middle High School, “Gender Identity and Equity” presented by Dr. Jae Basilierie, chief diversity officer of Vermont State University.
— 6-7:30 p.m., Feb. 16, at Williamstown Middle High School, “Race and Equity” presented by Shalini Suryanarayana, director of State of Vermont Racial Equity and Outreach.
— 6-7:30 p.m., March 16, at Northfield Middle High School, “Mental Health and Equity” presented by Kheya Ganguly, director of State of Vermont Trauma Prevention and Resilience Development.
— 6-7:30 p.m., April 20, at Williamstown Middle High School, “Disability and Equity” presented by Max Barrows, outreach director for Green Mountain Self Advocates.
— 6-7:30 p.m., May 18, at Northfield Middle High School, “Listen Up!” movie screening.
AROUND TOWN
Library eventsMARSHFIELD — Upcoming events at Jaquith Public Library, 122 School St., Marshfield, are shown below. For more information, visit jaquithpubliclibrary.org or call (802) 426-3581.
Magic The Gathering & Crafts, for ages 8 to 15, 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 4, 11, 18, 25. Families can stay for community supper served at 6 p.m. Wednesdays.
Family Game Night, 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 18 and 25, after community supper
Movies on the Big Screen, 7 p.m. second Wednesdays, titles to be announced soon at www.jaquithpubliclibrary.org
Monday Book Group, 7 to 8 p.m. fourth Mondays, Jan. 23 features “Born a Crime: Story of a South African Childhood” by Trevor Noah.
Chapters in History Book Group, 2 p.m., second Saturday, February features “Martin Van Buren and the American Political System” by Donald B. Cole.
Story Time and Playgroup, for children up to 5 years old, 10:30 a.m. Fridays.
AROUND VT
Privatization of MedicareMONTPELIER — Dr. Marvin Malek, past president of Vermont Physicians for a National Health Program and current member of the Springfield Hospital care team, will give a presentation on the privatization of Medicare at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 25, in the Hayes Room at Kellogg Hubbard Library in Montpelier.
Dr. Malek will discuss Medicare Advantage, DCEs and the new ACO/REACH program, the impacts of these privatization initiatives on the care Medicare beneficiaries receive, the costs Medicare beneficiaries will be facing, and the impacts of these changes on the financial stability of the Medicare program.
For the first 20 years after its implementation in 1965, the Medicare program reimbursed hospitals and doctors directly for the care they provided to Medicare enrollees. Beginning in 1985, some Medicare recipients were given the option of electing to have their benefit managed by a private company, currently known as the Medicare Advantage program. Last year, officials in the Medicare program announced that, by the year 2030, they would be involuntarily enrolling the remaining Medicare enrollees into another managed care program, the ACO/REACH program.
The presentation will be recorded by Onion River Community Access and available later at www.orcamedia.net online.
