AROUND TOWN
Planning awards
MONTPELIER — The Vermont Planners Association announced the recipients of its 2023 planning awards to recognize outstanding achievements in community planning. The 2023 winners are: Citizen Planner of the Year, Sandy Gregg, of South Hero; Career Achievement Award, Steve Lotspeich, of Waterbury; Plan of the Year, Vision for the Future, Town Plan for Woodbury; Project of the Year, Kingdom Trails Network Capacity Study, in Burke. For more information about planning, contact local planning commissioners, town administrator or manager, or other town official.
Runners honored
Central Vermont runners Darragh Ellerson and Dot Helling, along with Middlebury coach Terry Aldrich, were recently inducted into the RunVermont Hall of Fame. Retired teacher Newton Baker was a charter member, having run consecutive Vermont City Marathons for two decades. Ellerson, Helling and Baker are all members of Central Vermont Runners, known for affordable events and support of running programs for kids. The induction was held May 26 in Burlington.
Toastmasters
BARRE — Savvy Speakers Toastmasters Club invites past, present and future Toastmasters and guests to a potluck at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, at 30 Bailey St. in Barre, to celebrate Toastmasters and meet in person. Bring a favorite dish to share.
Job Fair
ESSEX JUNCTION — To fill available positions across Vermont and the Northeast Region, the U.S. Postal Service will hold a two-day job fair from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, and from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at its 8 New England Drive, Essex Junction, facility. Career counselors will be on hand to guide the application and onboarding process. Current available jobs include rural and city carriers, sales, service and distribution clerks, mail handlers, custodians and more.
FEAST news
MONTPELIER — Town of Berlin voters approved fiscal year 2024 funding for Montpelier Senior Activity Center in the amount of $21,600. This funding will help support FEAST in serving the nearly 20 Meals on Wheels recipients in the town of Berlin, as well as ensuring the nearly 30 Berlin residents who are members of MSAC have access to MSAC benefits.
Due to the rise of community need, FEAST Senior Meals served more people last year than contracted through Central Vermont Council on Aging. Twin Valley Senior Center in East Montpelier needed more clients. Central Vermont Council on Aging brought the two programs together: 15 clients from Montpelier will now be served by Twin Valley Senior Center.
The FEAST Farmstand will be open starting June 21 from 9 to 10:40 a.m. Wednesday mornings. Live music will also be featured.
Congregate meals take place on the first and third Thursdays inside MSAC and feature produce from the FEAST Farm as well as community chefs. Feeding Greatest Need, a new local nonprofit, will donate meals to this luncheon, as well.
Make Music Day
MONTPELIER — Monteverdi Music School will hold Make Music Day from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. June 21 at four sites around Montpelier. June 21 is World Music Day, an international celebration of music on the summer solstice.
Monteverdi will schedule musicians for 20-minute (or fewer) sets at each. Musicians of all kinds are invited to sign up to play; all will be paid a small stipend. Monteverdi also seeks volunteers for the event. Email jolyndab@monteverdimusic.org for more information.
Beats For Good
MONTPELIER — Voting has opened for the public to choose the high school musicians who will open Do Good Fest held July 15 on the National Life campus for the benefit of Branches of Hope cancer patient fund at Central Vermont Medical Center. The act with the most votes will receive the opportunity to open Do Good Fest and win a $5,000 cash prize for its school’s music program. First and second runners-up will receive $2,500 and $1,000, respectively, for their school’s music program, play during the festival and also have exclusive backstage access.
Voting closes June 23; winners will be announced Friday, June 30. Vote by visiting dogoodfest.com/beatsforgood online.
AROUND VT
Electricity planning
MONTPELIER — The Vermont Public Utility Commission announced it is seeking to fill two positions on the Vermont System Planning Committee: an alternate representing residential electric consumers, and an alternate representing commercial and industrial electric consumers. Each alternate will serve a five-year term, starting in July. The VSPC is active in the planning process for Vermont’s electric transmission system. Visit www.vermontspc.com/default.aspx for more information.
Letters of interest should be emailed to Business Manager, Vermont Public Utility Commission, at puc.businessmanager@vermont.gov by June 30. Letters of interest should describe the applicant’s qualifications to represent that group and explain the applicant’s reasons for wanting to serve on the VSPC.
Pickers show
The American Pickers return to Vermont in August to film episodes for The History Channel. American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the world of antique “picking” hunting valuable antiques, historically significant or rare items, unforgettable characters and their collections. Note they do not pick stores, flea markets, malls, auction businesses, museums or anything open to the public. If interested, send your name, phone number, location, and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 646-493-2184, Facebook: @GotAPick.
Garden clubs leader
For the next two years, a Williston resident will lead the Federated Garden Clubs of Vermont and its over 700 members. Doris Van Mullen was installed president of the state organization at the 87th annual meeting, held at Philo Ridge Farm in Charlotte. A registered nurse and nursing clinical instructor at Vermont State University, she has lived in Vermont for eight years, is a member of The Burlington Garden Club and has served as co-president.
Newly installed members on the FGCV Executive Board are Martha Dale, Green Mountain Garden Club, Londonderry; Judy Reed, Mountain Gardeners Garden Club, Warren; Cheryl Pierce, Therese Burton, Barbara Ricotta, all of Springfield Garden Club. District directors include Mary Scollins and Karen Villanti, Burlington Garden Club; Esther Swett, Rutland Garden Club; and Jean Fernbern, Arlington Garden Club.
The Hunt
WAITSFIELD — The Vermont Cheese Council announced the start of The Hunt for 2023 will be July 1. The event is designed as a scavenger hunt in which participants can explore six different regions of the state, with a region-specific “to do” list of cheese-oriented, outdoor, food and beverage, history and art experiences for tourists and locals. Recommended resources include food and farm trails, beer trails, historic guides, cycling, hiking, outdoor art installation and more.
Nonprofits
Common Good Vermont is now accepting applications for this year’s Nonprofit Management Certificate Program, education of the core competencies of nonprofit management and emerging nonprofit issues. This year’s program will start Oct. 6 and meet online bi-weekly through January. Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis until the program is full. Financial assistance is available. Visit www.commongoodvt.org for more information or to apply.
