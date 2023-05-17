AROUND TOWN
Capstone celebrates
BARRE — Capstone Community Action hosted a celebration focused on the relationships and work accomplished to support central Vermonters in the last year. The event also highlighted Capstone’s 10-year anniversary of moving to 20 Gable Place in downtown Barre. Capstone hosted the event in the Vermont Granite Museum.
Capstone’s board chair Jon Valsangiacomo welcomed guests and introduced Capstone’s board of directors: Abby White, Hope Crifo, Gina Akley, Nick Kramer, Monica McDonald, Scott McDonald, Barbara Miller, Janet Murray, Karen Lowry Reed, Donna Sherlaw, Jack Tighe and past board chair Steve Pappas.
The initial award of the evening was given to Pappas for his 10 years of dedication and service to Capstone as a board member. Keynote speaker and state representative Saudia LaMont was also recipient of the Jay Isaakson Leadership Award as a Capstone participant who demonstrated leadership, resilience, compassion and inclusion that empowers others to become independent and self-sufficient.
Capstone honored and recognized a few partners that made important work possible in 2022. Wheels for Warmth, represented by Richard Wobby, Mike Casella and Erica Scott, earned the first Community Partner of the Year Award of the evening, followed by Good Samaritan Haven represented by co-executive director Rick DeAngelis, Green Mountain Transit represented by general manager Clayton Clark, Central Vermont Supervisory Union & Superintendent Matthew Fedders for the support to Capstone’s Head Start programs.
Capstone’s Volunteer of the Year Award was presented to Monica Collins of the Feeding the Valley Alliance.
Library events
MARSHFIELD — Upcoming events at Jaquith Public Library, 122 School St., Marshfield, are shown below. For more information, visit www.jaquithpubliclibrary.org or call 802-426-3581.
— NatureCamp Afterschool, 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays or Thursdays now through June 8, for ages 7-9, Wednesdays for ages 10-12.
— NatureCamp Summer, registration open now, 2:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, July 11-27, for ages 8-12, at the Jaquith; assistant mentor needed, send resume and cover letter to jaquithpubliclibrary@gmail.com.
— Bird Walk, 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at Stranahan Town Forest.
— Village Yard Sale, 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 27.
— Movies on the Big Screen, 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, “The Quarry Project: The Film,” a site-specific dance/theater piece created for the Wells Lamson granite quarry in Websterville.
AROUND VT
Rabies vaccine
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services, in coordination with the Vermont Department of Health, has scheduled a special bait drop now through approximately May 19 in Chittenden County. Residents of Colchester, Malletts Bay, Starr Farm Beach and the New North End of Burlington, Milton, Brookside and Essex may see low-flying helicopters dropping the baits. This effort is to address a local wildlife rabies outbreak in Chittenden County.
The bait packs are not poisonous and are not harmful to people, pets or wildlife. If you find a bait pack, don’t touch it unless necessary. Leave the bait undisturbed so it can be eaten by wildlife. If the bait must be moved, use gloves or a plastic bag. If your pet eats a bait, or if a child brings one home, let officials know by calling the Vermont Rabies Hotline at 1-800-4-RABIES (1-800-472-2437) or call the toll-free number printed on the bait.
BUSINESS
Shippee honored
MONTPELIER — On April 3, the Vermont Center for Independent Living, a statewide disability justice organization, honored the Shippee Family Eye Care in Montpelier with an Ally of Accessibility Award. To nominate a business or organization for a future Ally of Accessibility Award, email lindam@vcil.org or call 802-224-1819.
