BUSINESS
COO honor
BURLINGTON — The UVM Medical Center’s president and chief operating officer is among academic medical center leaders highlighted by Becker’s Hospital Review national medical news publication. Stephen Leffler, MD, was named among the “101 academic medical center CEOs to know” for 2023. Under Dr. Leffler’s leadership, the Medical Center has received awards for environmental sustainability, clinical innovations, novel treatment programs, and also embarked upon a multi-year focus on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) work impacting employees and patients.
CEO honor
LEBANON, N.H. — Modern Healthcare has named Dartmouth Health CEO and President Joanne M. Conroy, M.D., to the 2023 list of the magazine’s 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives. Conroy is ranked with Nworah Ayogu, M.D., general manager and chief medical officer of Amazon Clinic, and Gianrico Farrugia, M.D., CEO and president of the Mayo Clinic, among other distinguished colleagues. The 2023 class were chosen based on recruitment strategies, expansion maneuvers and commitment to advocacy.
AROUND TOWN
History exhibits
MONTPELIER — Vermont Historical Society will host a pair of new exhibits starting Monday, July 3, at the Vermont History Museum in Montpelier. The two exhibits will explore two different aspects of Vermont history: “A Stitch in Time,” the history of fashion and how garments from the past help inform what we wear today, and “Calvin Coolidge: Vermont’s President,” the legacy of Coolidge on the 100th anniversary of his succession to the presidency. Both exhibits will run through June 2024. The exhibits will join the museum’s permanent exhibit, “Freedom & Unity,” as well as Vermonters at Work, which is currently on display in the Local History Gallery through July. The museum will be open for extended hours (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.), and admission will be free for all visitors.
Leadership grads
MONTPELIER — The Snelling Center for Government Vermont Leadership Institute recent graduates are Jacqueline Posley, of Montpelier, currently owner of Free Agent L3C; Megan Marineau, of Montpelier, currently director of business applications at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont; and Amanda Kay Gustin, of Barre, currently director of collections and access at the Vermont Historical Society.
Debut novel
MONTPELIER — Rootstock Publishing announced the July 11 release of “The Funny Moon,” a novel by East Thetford resident and Middlebury College alumnus Chris Lincoln. Set in a small New England college town, the story is about the challenges of marriage, self-discovery and personal fulfillment with a New Age twist. A book launch event with Lincoln is scheduled for 7 p.m. July 13 at the Norwich Bookstore in Norwich.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We reserve the right to edit for length.)
AROUND VT
Frederick Douglass
FERRISBURGH — On July 5, Rokeby Museum and the Friends of Union Meeting Hall are hosting two family-friendly events that honor the life and legacy of Frederick Douglass. Both activities are free, and advance registration is not necessary. Admission to Rokeby Museum is free after 1 p.m. for this event.
At 11 a.m., Union Meeting Hall will host a morning reflection about the legacy of Douglass and his historic visit to Ferrisburgh in 1843. Rokeby Museum staff will lead a history talk and community reflection activity on the site where Douglass spoke. The Friends of Union Meeting Hall will speak about the legacy of the two town buildings. Union Meeting Hall will be open for touring.
At 1 p.m., Rokeby Museum will hold its annual reading of Douglass’ speech “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July.” Fredrick Douglass gave this speech at an Independence Day celebration in Rochester, New York, on July 5, 1852, that included “The blessings in which you, this day, rejoice, are not enjoyed in common.” Rokeby Museum will provide sections of the speech, and community members are asked to join the reading.
VTF&W
Antlerless permits
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department reminds hunters that muzzleloader season antlerless deer permit applications are available on its website and from license agents. A link to the information and online applications is on the home page. The deadline to apply is Aug. 2; the lottery drawing for permits is scheduled for Sept. 14.
Hunting for antlerless deer will be allowed statewide during the archery season. One deer of either sex will be allowed during the Oct. 21-22 youth and novice weekend hunt. The muzzleloader seasons Oct. 26-29 and Dec. 2-10 will have antlerless permits available for 19 of Vermont’s 21 Wildlife Management Units. Landowners who post their land may not apply for a landowner priority muzzleloader antlerless deer permit. They are eligible to apply in the regular lottery for an antlerless deer permit.
YOUTH NEWS
Farm safety
BRADFORD — The 2023 Youth Farm Safety Day for ages 10 to 16 will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 11 at the Newmont Farm, a large Holstein dairy and pumpkin farm in Bradford. The free event, including lunch, is open to farm and non-farm kids from Vermont and neighboring states. The deadline to register is July 3. Visit go.uvm.edu/farmsafety23 to register. If requiring language interpretation, translation assistance and/or a disability-related accommodation to participate, call 802-656-7621 or 800-639-2130 (Vermont calls only), or email martha.manning@uvm.edu by July 3.
Workshops will cover safe handling of livestock, proper operation of a fire extinguisher and tractor, ATV/UTV and farm equipment safety. Participants also will learn basic farm first aid and assemble a first aid kit to take home. The Youth Farm Safety Day is sponsored by UVM Extension 4-H in collaboration with Cooperative Insurance Cos.
COLLEGE NEWS
Brendan Magill, of Montpelier, received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Hamilton College.
Danielle Trottier, of Barre, was named to the University of Alabama spring 2023 presidents list.
