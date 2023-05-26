COLLEGE NEWS
Stonehill College Class of 2023 graduates includes Tyler Chaffee and Madison Heath, both of Barre.
The spring 2023 dean’s list at Worcester Polytechnic Institute names Bethany Atwood, Biology and Biotechnology major, of Northfield; and Patrick Keiran, Mechanical Engineering major, of Waitsfield.
Ellen Otterman, Communication Arts major, of Barre, has been named to the fall 2022 dean’s list with distinction at Grove City College.
AROUND TOWN
Post offices closed
In recognition of the sacrifice made by generations of service men and women in defense of our nation, U.S. Post Offices will be closed Monday, May 29, for Memorial Day. There will be no mail delivery, other than guaranteed overnight parcels. Full retail and delivery services will resume on Tuesday, May 30.
AROUND VT
From VNA
National Nurses Month — Every May, as a nation, we celebrate National Nurses Month. It’s an opportunity to reflect on how important the contributions of nurses are to our lives and the lives of our loved ones. The COVID-19 pandemic put a spotlight on the indispensable care nurses provide in every health care setting, including the home, but pandemic or not, Vermont nurses are also there for us and our families during our personal health emergencies, too. Join us in reflecting on, and giving our gratitude, to the many home health and hospice agency nurses who are there for our Vermont families at their most vulnerable times.
End of provider tax — On May 12, the Vermont House and Senate adjourned after coming to agreement on the budget. This session, the Legislature has done the single most important thing they could do to support home health and hospice care for Vermonters by supporting the governor’s proposal to allow the provider tax to sunset. Vermont’s home health system continues to grapple with unprecedented Medicare cuts, chronic underfunding and a workforce crisis in many parts of the state. Allowing the provider tax burden to sunset, effective July 1, alleviates one key pressure point on the agencies working to care for family members, friends and neighbors statewide.
BUSINESS
Ag census deadline
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service will end data collection for the 2022 Census of Agriculture on May 31. New England producers who have not yet returned their completed questionnaires have just one week left to respond. Recipients can respond online at agcounts.usda.gov or by mail. For assistance filling out the ag census, recipients can call 888-424-7828.
Federal law requires everyone who received the ag census to complete and return it. USDA NASS is reminding ag census recipients that, if they produced and sold $1,000 or more of agricultural product in 2022, or normally would have produced and sold that much, they meet USDA’s definition of a farm. However, landowners who lease land to producers, those solely involved in conservation programs, and even those who may not have farmed in 2022, are still required to respond.
Library benefit
BARRE — For the month of June, store leadership at Hannaford’s in South Barre has selected the Friends of the Aldrich Library to receive a $1 donation from every purchase of the $2.50 Hannaford Community Bag.
The Community Bag Program facilitates community support with the goal of making a difference where shoppers live and work. More than $1.2 million has been donated to over 5,000 local nonprofits since the program launched in October 2015. Since then, the grocery chain has sold almost 3,000,000 bags.
GMT fares
BURLINGTON — Green Mountain Transit will resume fare collection on Jan. 2, 2024, on Chittenden County and LINK Express routes. Fare collection was originally scheduled to restart on July 1, 2023, but additional state support will allow GMT to make fare infrastructure improvements before resuming fares.
Prior to the pandemic, GMT earned about $2.5 million a year in fare revenue. GMT used federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to replace fare revenue through June 2022. Since July 2022, fare revenue replacement has been provided by the state of Vermont, and additional state support to GMT is allowing fare-free service to be extended until January 2024.
Retirement planner
BARRE — Cierra Bresette, with Ameriprise Financial Inc. in Barre, has achieved the professional designation of Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor through The College of Financial Planning. Her coursework covered pre-and post-retirement needs, asset management, estate planning and the entire retirement planning process using models and techniques from real client situations. Bresette graduated from U-32 High School. She has one year of experience with Ameriprise Financial.
Festival director
BURLINGTON — The Vermont International Film Festival has appointed Steve MacQueen as the new executive director. He will replace Orly Yadin, who has been the VTIFF ED for the last 12 years. MacQueen spent 10 years as artistic director at the Flynn. Previously, he was director of multidisciplinary programs in North Carolina, Florida and Georgia. He recently concluded a year as executive artistic director for Vermont’s Circus Smirkus. He has served on the VTIFF board of directors since August 2022.
