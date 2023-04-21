VTF&W
Wildlife course
A wildlife course for teachers and other educators will be held July 16-21 at Buck Lake Conservation Camp, east of Route 14, north of Woodbury Village. The interactive, three-credit graduate field course is taught by Vermont Fish and Wildlife and other Agency of Natural Resources staff through Castleton University. Tuition is $710 and includes books, food and overnight facilities; a limited number of partial scholarships are available. Email Alison.Thomas@vermont.gov for a course description, schedule of activities and registration information.
BIRTHS
CVMC
A son, Corey Daniel Grandbois Jr., was born April 9, 2023, to Cassandra Bernier Kuhn and Corey Grandbois, of Williamstown.
A daughter, Margot Joan Maxfield, was born April 10, 2023, to Johnathan and Maura (O’Riordan) Maxfield, of Barre Town.
A son, Bay Dallas Jaquan David Bean, was born April 15, 2023, to David and Trista (Gilbert) Bean, of Barre.
Copley Hospital
A daughter, Ayla Lyn Battin, was born March 10, 2023, to Bradley and Victoria (Rapoza) Battin, of Worcester.
A daughter, Zara Lynn Swanson, was born March 29, 2023, to Devin Swanson and Autumn Deal, of Morrisville.
A daughter, Harper Ann Molleur, was born April 9, 2023, to Nickolas and Caitlin (Gifford) Molleur, of Walden.
A son, Jacob David Salumn, was born April 10, 2023, to Thomas and Hillary (Greene) Salumn, of Wolcott.
YOUTH NEWS
Teen leaders
UVM Extension 4-H is seeking high school students who are interested in taking on a leadership role to develop science programs and/or organize an environmental summit for their peers during the next school year. Two opportunities are available, each with an application deadline of June 1. Anyone who is entering grades 9-12 in the fall is eligible to apply for one or both programs. Details and links to applications are available at www.uvm.edu/extension/youth/announcements online. Membership in 4-H is not required. For more information, email lauren.traister@uvm.edu or call 802-656-7565.
Trout program
The Vermont Institute of Natural Science announced it will partner with the Vermont Council of Trout Unlimited to support the Trout in the Classroom program in schools statewide. Trout in the Classroom is an environmental education program in which students raise brook trout from eggs delivered in January by Trout Unlimited before releasing them in a local stream in late spring. Vermont Fish & Wildlife provides the trout eggs and offers hatchery tours.
TU volunteers help teachers set up their tanks, troubleshoot water chemistry and fish health problems, and participate in fieldwork activities with students.
The program has been offered at all grade levels pre-K-12 but may be best suited for students in grades 3-6. VINS and Trout Unlimited, both at the state and national level, provide extensive technical and curricular resources for teachers. VINS organizes a workshop each fall for teachers and volunteers and is also available for ongoing support and consultation.
AROUND VT
NAMIWalks
BURLINGTON — The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Vermont will hold its annual NAMIWalks Vermont 2.5K on Saturday, April 29, beginning at noon at First Unitarian Universalist Society, 152 Pearl St. in Burlington. Registration is free and open at namiwalks.org/vermont online. Register as an individual, form a team, or join an existing team. Peers, families, friends and organizations gather to raise funds to support NAMI Vermont’s free programming statewide and to raise awareness and reduce the stigma surrounding mental illness.
ACL tears
BERLIN — Central Vermont Medical Center is the first hospital in Vermont to offer an innovative treatment for tears of the anterior cruciate ligament, one of the most common knee injuries across the U.S. The BEAR Implant is the first medical advancement to enable the body to heal its own torn ACL. The BEAR Implant does not require a second surgical wound site to remove a healthy tendon from another part of the leg or the use of a donor tendon. Instead, the BEAR Implant acts as a bridge to help ends of the torn ACL heal together.
The BEAR Implant was granted De Novo Approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is indicated for skeletally mature patients at least 14 years of age with a complete rupture of the ACL. Patients should discuss their individual symptoms, diagnosis and treatment with their surgeon. The BEAR Implant has the same potential medical/surgical complications as other orthopedic surgical procedures, including ACL reconstruction. These include the risk of re-tear, infection, knee pain, meniscus injury and limited range of motion.
BUSINESS
Volunteers celebrated
Consolidated Communications celebrates and thanks its employees for volunteering in the communities where they live and work, during National Volunteer Week (April 16-22). Across Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, Consolidated employees volunteered nearly 2,000 hours with more than 50 organizations in 2022.
New trust officer
WILLISTON — Community Bank Wealth Management announced Andrew Cross has been promoted to trust officer. In his new role, he will be responsible for the management and development of client relationships in the Trust Services department, as well as the training and skill development of new trust administrators. Cross started at Community Bank in 2015 as a teller and has held positions including head teller, customer service representative and trust administrator.
CFP now
BARRE — Ellie Tobin Stubbs, financial advisor with Ameriprise Financial Inc. in Barre, recently obtained the Certified Financial Planner designation. Stubbs successfully completed the requirements of course work and examinations covering financial planning, risk management, investments, tax planning and management, retirement and employee benefits, and estate planning. She has 21 years of experience in the financial services industry.
