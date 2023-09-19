AROUND VT
Conservation awards
The Vermont Land Trust announced farmer and teacher Sam Rowley, of Green Mountain Career and Technology Center in Lamoille County, received VLT’s Land & Lives Award and Kara and Ryan Fitzbeauchamp, of Evening Song Farm in Shrewsbury, won the 2023 Eric Rozendaal Memorial Award. The winners received the awards at the land trust’s annual member meeting in Barnard.
Rowley’s award recognizes qualities of leadership, resourcefulness and inclusiveness that have made an enduring difference in the well-being of Vermont’s land and people. Born in Brattleboro, he graduated from the University of Vermont with a degree in plant and soil science, then lived for a year in Kenya. Rowley later managed the UVM Extension/4-H Youth Agriculture Project Farm, worked on small farms in the Brattleboro area, before becoming horticulture instructor at Windham Regional Career Center.
The Rozendaal Award recognizes outstanding service to community, land stewardship and innovation. The Fitzbeauchamps started farming and running a vegetable CSA in Pennsylvania in 2009 before moving to Cuttingsville in 2011. Their first farm here was destroyed by Tropical Storm Irene; they restarted a few miles away, uphill from the Mill River. They incorporated low-till methods and other practices for soil health on a steeply sloping hillside. They grow certified organic vegetables and herbs together with a team of farmers and offer a year-round CSA.
Beekeepers
The Vermont Beekeepers Association will hold a webinar designed specifically for beekeepers with less than two years’ experience and others considering keeping bees. The session will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 21. Participants will be invited to ask questions and encouraged to share their own experiences and “lessons learned” as a new beekeeper. This session is free; registration is required at www.vermontbeekeepers.org/newbee.
FEMA centers
Effective Sept. 16, Disaster Recovery Centers across Vermont will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. The centers will continue to operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday until further notice. The centers are located at Barre Auditorium, 16 Auditorium Hill; Barton Memorial Building, 17 Village Square; Wardsboro Town Hall, 99 Main St.; Waterbury Armory, 294 Armory Drive.
If you were affected by Vermont’s July 7-17 storms, visit a center to get in-person help from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration. Specialists can help you apply for assistance, answer questions and provide referrals to resources.
For the latest information on Vermont’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4720. Follow the FEMA Region 1 account on Twitter at twitter.com/FEMARegion1, the FEMA Facebook page at facebook.com/FEMA, or the Vermont Emergency Management Agency on Twitter at twitter.com/vemt and on Facebook at facebook.com/VermontEmergencyManagement.
Shapiro new CEO
WATERBURY — The Vermont Department of Mental Health announced Wendy Shapiro as the chief executive officer of the Vermont Psychiatric Care Hospital. She comes to Vermont having most recently served as CEO of Clarion Psychiatric Center in Clarion, Pennsylvania, where she led her team to earn the prestigious 2021 Quality Award for outstanding achievements in outcome measures, patient satisfaction, restraint reduction and regulatory success.
As CEO, Shapiro will lead the state facility charged with providing recovery-oriented psychiatric treatment and care for individuals whose illness or mental health-related actions may require periods of involuntary commitment. Her responsibilities include direct collaboration with both staff and those receiving services. She oversees strategic planning, spearheads development initiatives, manages operations and upholds focus on patient rights and successful recovery.
YOUTH NEWS
Design competition
NORTHFIELD — The Norwich University 2023 Architecture Design Competition began Sept. 15. Open to high school and transfer students, individuals or teams of up to four people will submit a design for an indoor/outdoor classroom no later than Dec. 10. The winner of the competition will receive a $4,000 scholarship towards their attendance at Norwich University. If competing as a team, each member of the team will receive the same scholarship award. Second place prize is a $2,000 scholarship and third place prize is a $1,000 scholarship. For more information, visit Norwich University Architecture + Design Competition or email tstonoro@norwich.edu.
Merit scholarships
Vermont semifinalists in the 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program include Owen R. Emmons, Audrey M. Robinson, both of Arlington Memorial High School; Thomas E. Scheetz of Mount Anthony Union High School in Bennington; Marian A. Wojcik of Brattleboro Union High School; Matthew H. Califano of Craftsbury Academy; Christopher L. Alfano, Sky Lewit, Isaac M. Vernon, all of Burr & Burton Academy in Manchester; Charles W. Ehrlich of Montpelier High School; Ivan S. Mokeyev of Rutland High School; Journey-Anna R. Brammer of Springfield High School.
Scholarships
The Curtis Fund, of the Vermont Community Foundation, has awarded more than $2.1 million in scholarships for the 2023-2024 school year to students from every county in Vermont. Curtis Fund scholarships support students pursuing two- and four-year degrees and certificate programs at postsecondary institutions.
COLLEGE NEWS
Dean’s list
Ithaca College students named to the spring 2023 dean’s list include Camden Kelley, of Barre; Elizabeth Gilmartin, of East Hardwick; Emily Trage, of East Thetford; Olivia Schmalz, of Moretown; Wren Perchlik, of Plainfield; Daniel Greenleaf, of Waterbury Center.
Lyndon history
LYNDON — The Vail Museum at VTSU Lyndon has been working for over five years to research, design and install a timeline of Lyndon’s educational institution. The 20-foot timeline has just been installed in the hallway between Admissions and the Vail Museum. The official ribbon cutting will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23. Lyndon began as a teacher training program in 1911, as the national need for teachers allowed for training programs in high schools across the country. Lyndon’s one-year program was hosted at Thompson Hall on the campus of Lyndon Institute in Lyndon Center.
AROUND TOWN
Currently Speaking
STOWE — As part of the ongoing Currently Speaking series, The Current will host exhibiting artist Vanessa German for an in-person conversation at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, with curator Rachel Moore. Free to the public with a suggested donation of $10, no reservation is required, and the gallery will be open beforehand for viewing the current exhibition, A Place of Memory, showcasing artists who reclaim their own ancestral stories. Refreshments will be served.
The evening will also serve as the official launch of The Current’s new digital guide on Bloomberg Connects, the free arts and cultural app created by Bloomberg Philanthropies.
