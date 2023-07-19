COLLEGE NEWS
The following local students earned bachelor’s degrees from the University of Vermont:
Adamant — John Fannon, Economics.
Barnet — Katie Neuharth, Mechanical Engineering: Madeline Vaal, Music.
Barre — Dreaven Clark, English; Andrew Crompton, magna cum laude, Microbiology; Carson Fischer, Physics; Samantha Gill-Owen, Exercise Science; Jenna Hallstrom, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Ella Hilton-Vanosdall, cum laude, Neuroscience; Molly Hood, Health Sciences; Ella McCarthy, Early Childhood Preschool; Zoe Macdonald, magna cum laude, Business Administration; Akshar Patel, Business Administration; David Toborg, Music and Mathematics; Kaisy Wheeler, Neuroscience.
Berlin — Dylan Lawrence, Computer Science.
Bradford — Zoe Barton, cum laude, Biochemistry; Calvin Cook, Mechanical Engineering.
Brookfield — Noah Ring, Political Science.
Calais — Samuel Fought, cum laude, Electrical Engineering.
Chelsea — Keegan Marshia, Animal Sciences; Laurel Marshia, Biological Science.
Danville — Cole Beliveau, Exercise Science.
East Burke — Cameron Adams, Business Administration; Andrew Hanus, Economics; Aleta Mathers, Business Administration.
East Calais — Zymora Davinchi, Public Communication.
East Hardwick — Sirena Anair, Art Education.
East Montpelier — Mikayla Farnum, Business Administration.
East Thetford — Amelia LaPlume, Mechanical Engineering.
Elmore — Max Carr, Business Administration.
Groton — Jennifer Cowhig, Environmental Studies; Lauren Gandin, Medical Radiation Sciences.
Hardwick — William Douglas, Political Science.
Hyde Park — Louis Angione, Physical Education K-12; Paul Garcia-Beattie, Ecological Agriculture; Paige Moulton, Anthropology; Madeline Waterman, Wildlife and Fisheries Biology.
Lake Elmore — Eben Osborne, Business Administration.
Lyndonville — Lillian Bartlett, cum laude, Food Systems; Connor Mcclure, summa cum laude, Exercise Science; Ethan Mosedale, Engineering Management.
Marshfield — Ian Keene, Mechanical Engineering.
Middlesex — Charlotte Harris, Economics; Isabella Hayes, Health and Society; Eric Scharf, Political Science.
Montpelier — Zachary Cadis Acosta, Electrical Engineering; Jordan Allen-Brandon, Microbiology; Isabelle Boutin, Health and Society; Cole Hartnett, Computer Science; Maxwell Hughes, Computer Science; Matthew Hynes, Economics; Payton Kurrle, Public Communication; Grace Murphy, Political Science; Alex Reilly, Natural Resources; Remi Savard, summa cum laude, Microbiology; Anna Schmeltzer, Human Development and Family Studies; Amelia Sherman, cum laude, Geography; Rebecca Vanden Bergh, Psychological Science; Haley Wilcox, Business Administration.
Moretown — Seth Beard, Physical Education K-12; Robert Kelly, Psychological Science; Asher Martley, Psychological Science; Ciara Mead, Gender, Sexuality and Women’s Studies and Political Science; Chase Reagan, Forestry; Hunter Wimble, summa cum laude, Business Administration.
Morrisville — Adele Biasini, Animal Sciences; Grayson Brewster, Community and International Development; Lily Metzler, Health and Society; Wesley Pinkham, Business Administration; Heather Walker, Environmental Studies.
North Thetford — Abigail Berard, Professional Nursing.
Northfield — Mariel Dunn, Biology; Bryce Hird, Public Communication.
Orange — Trevor Day, Civil Engineering.
Peacham — Emily Langham, Communication Sciences and Disorders.
Plainfield — Dakota Brosky, Mathematics; Sally Weinstein, Early Childhood Preschool.
Randolph — John Kidder, Business Administration; Maury Smith, Mechanical Engineering.
Randolph Center — Paul Strand, Environmental Studies.
Roxbury — Samuel Hansen, Business Administration.
St. Johnsbury — Nathaniel Atkins, Psychological Science; Benjamin Bangs, Business Administration; Mimi Duong, Public Communication; Athena Hendrick, Environmental Studies; Frances Holderby, Geography; Dillon Ryan, Mechanical Engineering.
Stowe — Izak Furey, Psychological Science; Patrick March, Animal Sciences; Sierra Mielens, Neuroscience; Story Reynolds, Health Sciences; Ann Schafer, Business Administration; Cameron Tagatac, Film and Television Studies.
Sutton — Devin Brown, Computer Science; Courteney Simpson, Communication Sciences and Disorders.
Thetford Center — Alden Nichols, English.
Tunbridge — Tommi Hoyt, Psychological Science.
Vershire — Charles Bradley, Economics; Allison Collins, Biological Science; Dashiel Fukushima, Public Communication.
Waitsfield — Quillyn Peterson, Zoology; Camille Sweet, Public Communication.
Warren — Katie Delaney, Environmental Sciences.
Waterbury — Wyatt Adams, Film and Television Studies; Shannon Harness, magna cum laude, Social Work; Riley Hebert, Environmental Engineering; Andre Latulippe, Business Administration; Zachary Taylor, Biochemistry.
Waterbury Center — Jace Boerger, Business Administration; Orielle Koliba, cum laude, Political Science and Psychological Science.
West Berlin — Grace Wilcox, Global Studies and History.
West Burke — Kate O’Farrell, English.
Williamstown — Lauren Baillargeon, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Evan Choquette, summa cum laude, Environmental Sciences; Jake Pehle, magna cum laude, Geography; Nancy Snow, summa cum laude, Classical Civilization; Kaitlyn Trottier, cum laude, Global Studies.
Wolcott — Ciara Benfield Business Administration; Esther Demag, English; Matthew Lafountain, Health and Society; Gabriella White, Biomedical Engineering.
Worcester — Ava Clithero, Natural Resources; Rebecca Thompson, Social Work.
AROUND VT
Safe clean up
Cleaning up and disposing of items damaged by floodwaters is a painstaking task, remember to:
— Wear gloves and other protective equipment.
— Avoid dangerous and contaminated floodwaters.
— Take frequent breaks and ask for help.
— Contact your Solid Waste District or town at www.802recycles.com to learn about household hazardous waste services. Flood-damaged appliances, electronics, batteries and tires can be brought to most local transfer stations for safe disposal and recycling.
— Avoid dumping or spilling hazardous materials on the ground or into the water.
— Safely store hazardous items until they can be disposed of properly.
— Keep these items separate from trash: Dangerous wastes such as toxics, pesticides, explosives, gasoline, oil, pool chemicals, acids, drain cleaner, fireworks, flares, ammo, unprotected “sharps;” appliances such as refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, washers, dryers, scrap metal; mercury products such as fluorescent bulbs, thermostats, thermometers; hazardous waste of oil, brake cleaner, other toxic car products, paint, stain, varnish, paint thinner/stripper, propane cylinders, other gas cylinders, batteries and electronics, tires.
For more information, visit ANR.Vermont.gov/Flood.
VOSHA advice
Vermont Occupational Safety and Health Administration offer these important things to remember during floodwater recovery and cleanup:
— Carbon monoxide exposure. When using gas- and diesel-powered generators, it is crucial to operate them outdoors. This precaution prevents the buildup of carbon monoxide, a colorless, odorless and poisonous gas that can pose serious health risks to workers.
— Electrical hazards. Workers should maintain a safe distance from downed or damaged power lines and refrain from attempting repairs themselves. Trained electrical utility workers should handle any necessary repairs to ensure their safety and the safety of others.
— Downed trees. It is essential for workers to wear appropriate protective gear, including gloves, safety footwear, eye protection, hearing protection, headgear and fall protection when operating chainsaws and chippers to clear downed trees.
— Chemical and biological hazards. Workers should prioritize personal hygiene by washing their hands with soap and clean water regularly. Additionally, it is important to wear protective clothing, goggles, gloves and boots to minimize the risk of contamination when working with hazardous substances or biological materials.
BUSINESS
DHMC awards
LEBANON, N.H. — Dartmouth Health’s Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center has received multiple American Heart Association “Get With The Guidelines” quality achievement awards for its commitment to treating in-hospital cardiac arrest and stroke, ultimately helping to improve survival rates. Awards received were for resuscitation, “Resuscitation Gold Adult Population” and “Resuscitation Gold Pediatric Population;” and for stroke, Stroke Gold Plus with “Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite” and “Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll.”
