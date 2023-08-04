BIRTHS
CVMC
A daughter, Sophia Joyce Caplin, was born July 25, 2023, to Alyssa Caplin-Dopp and Jacob Forcier, of West Brookfield.
A daughter, Alina Soleil Begagayeva, was born July 27, 2023, to Eduard and Brittany (Beaudry) Begagayev, of Graniteville.
A son, Kayde Lee Coffin, was born July 27, 2023, to Logan Metcalf and Ryan Coffin, of Tunbridge.
A daughter, Evelyn Rose Fitzgerald, was born July 28, 2023, to Tyler and Emily (Barber) Fitzgerald, of Morrisville.
COLLEGE NEWS
St. Lawrence University spring 2023 dean’s list names Isabelle Serrano, of East Montpelier; Kaylee White, of Jeffersonville; Edward Habeck IV, biology and anthropology major, of Morrisville; Elsa Eckhardt, religious studies major, Alexis Jablonski, global studies and psychology major, Mairen Tierney, digital media and film major, all of St. Johnsbury; Benjamin Cabot, of Stowe; Lily Welch, of Thetford Center; Charlie Umpleby, of Tunbridge; Daniel Greene, history major, of Waterbury Center; Daniel Jestes, religious studies major, of Worcester.
MILITARY NEWS
Vermont namesake
PEARL HARBOR — The Virginia-class, fast-attack submarine, USS Vermont (SSN 792), and its crew of approximately 130 sailors arrived July 27 at its new homeport at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.
Vermont, the first Block IV Virginia-class submarine to enter service, is a new construction submarine, joining the six Virginia-class submarines already assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron (CSS) 1. More than half of the U.S. Navy’s submarine force is based in the Indo-Pacific region due to the area’s strategic importance.
Vermont is the third U.S. Navy ship to be named after the Green Mountain State. The first was one of nine 74-gun warships authorized by Congress in 1816. The second, Battleship No. 20, was commissioned in 1907 and first deployed in December of that year as part of the “Great White Fleet.”
AROUND VT
Leadership Institute
The Snelling Center for Government is now accepting applications for the Early Childhood Leadership Institute Class of 2024. The Early Childhood Leadership Institute is designed to stimulate enthusiasm for, and effective participation in, efforts to improve early childhood work in Vermont. ECLI brings a group of diverse participants together for 12 seminar days over six months starting in October. The application deadline is Sept. 1. Visit www.snellingcenter.org for more information or an application.
You are strongly encouraged to apply if you are one or more of the following:
— A professional working with young children and families.
— A parent wanting to expand your own leadership capacity.
— A professional of any sector interested in the complex systems of early childhood and families work.
— Interested in civic engagement through the lens of early childhood and families.
BUSINESS
Cost reimbursements
The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets announced the USDA Farm Service Agency has awarded $577,325 to the state as part of the Organic Certification Cost Share Program. Application for these funds is now open for certified operations; application deadline is Nov. 1. Visit agriculture.vermont.gov/grants/organiccostshare for more information and to apply.
Certified organic operations may receive reimbursement of up to 75% of their direct certification costs paid between Oct. 1 and Sept. 30 annually, not to exceed $750 per certification scope.
This program will help many organic producers and processors who have suffered losses during this year’s frost and flooding events.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)