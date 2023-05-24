VTF&W
Fishing and festival
Vermont’s annual Summer Free Fishing Day is Saturday, June 10, and will be highlighted by a free family fishing festival in Grand Isle, as well as opening day of the state’s regular bass fishing season.
The festival will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ed Weed Fish Culture Station, 14 Bell Hill Road in Grand Isle. Designed for young anglers and families, this event offers basic fishing instruction and the chance for kids to catch big trout in a hatchery pond. No prior fishing experience is needed, and Vermont Fish and Wildlife will be supplying fishing rods, reels and bait for use by participants.
Vermont’s regular bass season also opens June 10. The season runs annually from the second Saturday in June through the last day of November.
AROUND TOWN
Car donation
BERLIN — A Berlin mother of two, Sabrina Leclerc, received a donated car from Good News Garage in Burlington. Many low-income individuals and families are unable to afford reliable vehicles, restricting their ability to obtain steady employment, bring their kids to important places, and live self-sufficiently. Good News Garage awards cars to Vermont residents through a partnership with the state’s Reach Up agency. Car recipients must be Reach Up participants to qualify for cars. For more information, visit dcf.vermont.gov/benefits/reachup or www.GoodNewsGarage.org to donate.
MILITARY NEWS
Memorial Day
COLCHESTER — The Vermont National Guard will host a ceremony recognizing Memorial Day and Gold Star Families at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at Fallen Heroes Memorial, Camp Johnson, 789 Vermont National Guard Road, Colchester.
Special guests include Gold Star Families: Kathi Stern, Karen Sheehan, Heather Sheehan, Kevin McLaughlin, Vicky McLaughlin, Karleen Cass. The Guard is also honored to welcome Gov. Phil Scott, Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman, James McNerney from Senator Welch’s office, and Thomas Renner from U.S. Rep.Becca Balint’s office.
The ceremony is intended to honor the fallen from all conflicts and all branches of service. It will include remarks from the keynote speakers, the placing of a wreath at the Fallen Heroes Memorial and other military traditions for rendering honors to fallen service members and their families who have sacrificed so much while serving their country.
USS VERMONT
GROTON, Conn. — With the USS VERMONT (SSN 792) soon to be delivered to the U.S. Navy, tour dates of June 3 and 4 are available to all Vermont residents. Sign-ups close May 26. To sign up, visit www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0f4daea92ba5f9c25-ussvermont online.
When signing up, put the full number of your party in the quantity field, add your own first and last name and those of the rest of your party in the correct input box, read the Information Sheet and check the box that says you understand the restrictions and guidelines provided by the Navy to ensure your readiness to tour our namesake boat.
AROUND VT
Donors needed
The American Red Cross asks people to book a time to give blood or platelets now to address a recent drop in donation appointments that could lead to fewer transfusions for patients in the weeks ahead. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are age 17 in most states (age 16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors age 18 and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements. Type O blood donors are especially needed to ensure a strong blood supply. Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to schedule a time to give now. Blood donation opportunities now through June 15:
Caledonia County
Lyndonville — 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., June 1, VFW, 156 Hill St.
St. Johnsbury — 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., May 25, Catamount Arts, 115 Eastern Ave.; noon to 5:30 p.m., June 7, Moose Lodge, 2388 Portland St. (Route 2 East).
Lamoille County
Jeffersonville — noon to 5 p.m., June 8, Smugglers’ Notch Resort, Route 108 South.
Morrisville — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., May 30, VFW, 28 Pleasant St.; 12:30 to 5 p.m., June 16, Lamoille County Civic Center, 24 Upper Main St.
Stowe — 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., June 3, Community Church, 137 Main St.
Orange County
Bradford — noon to 5 p.m., May 26, Congregational UCC, 245 North Main St.
Randolph — 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., June 15, Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 43 Hebard Hill Road.
Williamstown — 1 to 6 p.m., June 2, Elementary School, 100 Brush Road.
Orleans County
Derby — noon to 5:30 p.m., June 6, Elks #2155, 3736 Route 5.
Irasburg — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., June 7, United Church, 4714 Route 14.
Newport — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., June 14, United Church, 63 Third St.
Westfield — 1 to 5:30 p.m., June 5, Community Center, 59 North Hill Road.
Washington County —
Berlin — 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., June 9, Central Vermont Medical Center, 130 Fisher Road.
Montpelier — 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., June 2, National Life, 1 National Life Drive; 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., June 10, Senior Activity Center, 58 Barre St.; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., June 15, Bethany United Church of Christ, 115 Main St.
Waterbury — 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., June 10, Municipal Building, 28 North Main St.; 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., June 13, American Legion, 16 Stowe St.
Windsor County
Bethel — 12:30 to 5 p.m., June 16, White Church, 129 Church St.
South Royalton — 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., May 31, Academy Building, 4266 Route 14.
Springfield — 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., June 14, Elks, 49 Park St.
White River Junction — 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., May 30, High School, 37 Highland Ave.
Woodstock — 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., June 9, Universalist Church, 7 Church St.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We reserve the right to edit for length.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.